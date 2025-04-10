1960s interview with factory workers proves the 'good old days' had the same problems we do
Work-life balance? What's that?
There has been a lot of emphasis on manufacturing work, whether it's where a product is manufactured or ways to bring manufacturing back to America. It seems that the topic continues to be brought up as a means to bring more jobs to America and lower prices. However, nearly all mentions of manufacturing jobs appear to be heavily coated with the rose colored tint of nostalgia, with some seemingly longing for the days of this glorious factory work.
Except, some of those longing for the opportunities that manufacturing plants bring have never actually worked in one. When harkening back to days past, it's hard to imagine the reality if you don't have a proper frame of reference. In an interview first aired in 1964, an automobile assembly line worker, Herbert Slater, shares the reality of working in a manufacturing plant. His interview is candid, showing just how challenging factory work can be and not for the reasons some may think.
One of Slater's biggest gripes is how monotonous and boring his job is. Early in the interview he laments that there's no real thought that goes into working on the assembly line feeling. It's as if someone just flips a switch on his back so he can do his work.
assembly line vintage GIF by US National ArchivesGiphy
"Most of the men working in this plant, like myself, are forced into the job in the first place. Mainly because once a man gets in there, if he's got a family, he's stuck there. He hasn't got the education to get a better job," Slater says before further explaining that the work on the line is so busy that he has no idea who the people are around him are. "The few men I have working around me, I don't know because we don't have time to actually meet each other, can't get a chance to talk so I don't know their names and I don't know if they know mine."
At the time, it was obvious that automated machinery would be taking over the jobs done by Slater and his coworkers, much like Artificial Intelligence threatens the previously secure jobs of today. While the young father in the interview doesn't particularly care for his job and sounds quite depressed, he also fears he does not have the skill or education for anything else.
The level of dissatisfaction along with the threat of automation had managers looking for alternatives for their employees in hopes to stay ahead of what was to come. It wasn't an easy time for the supervisors or the factory workers needing to be retrained in order to maintain stable employment in the future.
"One problem we talked about is, ya know, can you help people, can you direct them, can you guide them, can you counsel them, can you befriend them, can you be concerned about their welfare and at the same time, you know, get the product out and make money for the company," one manager shares during a meeting with other managers. "And what happens when you try to guide, and educate and counsel 3,000 people?"
Plants Growing GIF by Archives of Ontario | Archives publiques de l'OntarioGiphy
It seems while some romanticize days long gone, the reality of those well-paying factory jobs is much different than expected. The truth is that many of the jobs back then were being phased out for automation and the people working on the assembly line were much less happy than the manufacturing propaganda videos of the past let on. In this interview it appears that everyone from the workers on the line all the way up to the CEO were stressed about the happiness of the employees and stability of the job market without a clear path forward.
While the thought of manufacturing jobs coming back to America is nostalgic, the dose of reality from the past may make some reconsider.