Hugh Jackman delights fans at his broadway show by channeling Wolverine once again

An audience member brought a foam Wolverine claw to his performance of "The Music Man." Delightful fan service ensued.

commons.wikimedia.org

Hugh Jackman.

Hugh Jackman might be Broadway’s Music Man, but he’ll always be our Wolverine.

After playing the iconic role of Logan for more than two decades (and possibly reprising it one day, one can dream!), Jackman traded his claws for tapping shoes to perform as Harold Hill. But that doesn’t mean he won’t be a good sport for his "X-Men" fanbase.

During the curtain call of a recent show, one audience member waved a foam Wolverine claw near the front row. Jackman saw it and, as to be expected from such a nationwide treasure, had the best reaction.

Jackman posted the video to his Instagram, which you can watch below. Two million others already have:

He’s still got it, baby! In the span of three seconds, Jackman happily took the claw and struck his famous pose. You know the one. Needless to say, the crowd went wild. And that marching band outfit he was sporting became about 1000x cooler.

Wolverine was a character Jackman embodied flawlessly, bringing both a primal, animalistic quality and deep internal conflict. Crazy to think that he was director Bryan Singer’s third choice for the role after Dougray Scott and Russell Crowe turned it down. Now he will be forever remembered as the quintessential Logan by loyal fans. And it’s sweet to see how Jackman still shows so much love for them.

We may never again get to hear him say “sorry bub,” but this is a nice consolation prize.

So, now the real question: When are we getting “X-Men: The Musical”?

Brené Brown shares her heartfelt thoughts on how long grief should last

Some comfort for those dealing with loss.

via Wikimedia Commons

Author, researcher and storyteller Brené Brown.

One of the most challenging things about dealing with grief is the feeling that it will never end. After losing a loved one or at the end of a relationship, we feel that something is missing in our lives and fear that hole could remain forever.

This feeling of sorrow can linger for months while we cycle through the stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

In extreme cases, people may be diagnosed with prolonged grief disorder in which they have intense feelings of grief that last all day and go on for many months. People with prolonged grief disorder may also have trouble in their personal, educational or work lives.

Psychological researcher Brené Brown shared her thoughts on the grieving process on “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna” recently and they may be of comfort to anyone dealing with loss. Brown is known in particular for her research on shame, vulnerability and leadership, and gained worldwide attention for her 2010 TEDx talk, "The Power of Vulnerability."

Breakups just got a little easier, thanks to the luxurious, therapy-based Heartbreak Hotel

Welcome to the Heartbreak Hotel. It's part wellness retreat, part intensive group therapy.

Photo by Fa Barboza on Unsplash

Breakups are a low point for anyone, yet studies have shown that they tend to hit just women just a little harder. Which is probably why they leave a lot of us looking this:


via GIPHY

But what if we didn’t have to stuff our feelings down with a pint of Ben & Jerry’s (no offense Bridget Jones) and instead were able to come out of heartbreak feeling lighter, freer and more empowered?

That was the inspiration behind The Heartbreak Hotel.

The Heartbreak Hotel, which opened in north Norfolk, U.K. near the end of 2021, is a three-day retreat created by two mental health professionals with one goal in mind: to help women heal after the end of a relationship in the most compassionate, holistic way possible.

The retreat (keen on detoxification in all forms) is both alcohol- and technology-free. So if you’re looking to cope through drowning your sorrows with a mai tai or frantically hate-scrolling through your ex’s social media … then this might not be the spot for you.

However, if you are looking to stop blaming yourself for “what went wrong,” process complex and painful feelings, and come out rested and restored, read on.

Husband and wife have people enthralled over their epic Lego tower bet

TikTok

Bets are one Lego brick by Lego brick.

For Jessica Cook, the bet was simple: If she could build a Lego tower from the floor to ceiling of their living room while her husband was away at a concert, then he would give her $100.

Then the deal got even sweeter when her husband’s nephew also offered to throw in another $100 if Jessica succeeded.

We’re talking 200 bucks here, people. No turning back now.

Jessica gave us the play-by-play of the whole thing on TikTok. And people were avidly watching the nail-biting escapade.

