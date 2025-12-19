Vocalist reimagines Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas' with 6 different, iconic voices
Adam Levine, Charlie Puth, Billie Joe Armstrong, Ed Sheeran, James Blunt, and Brendon Urie have entered the chat.
Every singer has small signatures, even if they aren’t consciously aiming for them: patterns in diction and phrasing, subtle rhythmic and melodic choices. These quirks make certain vocalists extremely difficult to impersonate. They also makes Justin J. Moore a master of the musical homage.
He’s built up an impressive following on social media, frequently tackling well-known songs in the style of multiple vocalists, including a head-spinning cover of Mariah Carey’s holiday staple "All I Want for Christmas Is You." In this rapid-fire performance, he channels six pop/rock singers with immediately recognizable voices: Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, Charlie Puth, Ed Sheeran, Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, and James Blunt.
It’s even more impressive how he’s accomplishing this: switching jarringly between the voices in a 40-second span, belting the song’s first verse at full bore. All those little hallmarks are there: Puth’s smooth falsetto, Armstrong’s snarl, Urie’s boisterous emo stylings. He even ends with a brief but beautiful stretch of his own unaffected singing. Someone should study his voice in a lab.
People in the comments are still processing what they saw.
"I still get temporarily stunned by James Blunt"
"This is absolute gold. You are the sole reason IG is still a place worth spending time. Tha talent. Oh the talent. But love the you’ve started including your own voice in the mashups too ❤️❤️🤗"
"How is everyone skipping past that Brendon Urie? Perfect 10/10. Top marks, no notes."
"Brotha just became his whole Spotify wrapped"
"The awkward moment when you're the best singer than all the famous singers you're imitating. 🥴🤯🤯"
"Seriously amazing as always. Your James Blunt is amazing, but that Charlie Puth blows me away."
"I’ve watched so many of these, and I still get temporarily stunned by James Blunt every time."
"All I Want for Christmas Is You": now even more immortal
Moore, who has channeled many of these same artists in his other videos, even joked about the latter artist in the video’s Instagram caption. "I can feel myself slowly becoming James Blunt," he wrote. "It’s becoming harder to recognize myself every day. I fear soon that there will be nothing left of me. The only way forward is to embrace it." For another example, check out the video where he tackles Fountains of Wayne’s power-pop anthem "Stacy’s Mom" in the vein of Blunt, Armstrong, Sheeran, Urie, Levine, Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump, Passenger, Owl City’s Adam Young, Elvis Presley, Simple Plan’s Pierre Bouvier, and Michael Bublé. That’s a lot of vocal switching.
It was the perfect time to cover Carey’s "All I Want for Christmas Is You," and not only because of the holidays. The track, first released on her 1994 LP, Merry Christmas, once again reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100—now claiming the top spot for 20 total weeks, making it the longest-reigning song in the chart’s history. Equally impressive, Carey has two other songs with nearly the same stats: Her 1995 collaboration with Boyz II Men, "One Sweet Day," topped the chart for 16 weeks, and her 2005 hit "We Belong Together" lasted for 14.
