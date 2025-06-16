Europeans playfully roast an American woman for her 'primitive' fork and knife skills
She was trying to do it the "European way" and failed disastrously.
While American Amy Gordy was traveling abroad, she noticed that, among many cultural differences, folks across the pond go about using their fork and knife differently.
As opposed to using the dominant hand to cut food with a knife, then switch the fork over to said dominant hand (the way she was taught), the fork is always in the left hand, turned down, and the knife is always in the right.
If this is the first you’re hearing of the “European way” to use silverware, you're not alone. Gordy also had no idea, but she thought it couldn’t possibly feel that different from her "American" way of eating, so she figured she’d give it a try. How hard could it be?
Quite hard…apparently. In a video posted to her TikTok, we see Gordy struggle to ignore every instinct in her body telling her to move that fork over to her other hand. Laughing at herself, she awkwardly attempts to “scoop” a bit of sauce with her knife onto the downturned fork, and, as though reverting back to toddlerhood, clumsily moves her mouth to meet the forkful of food.
“I [didn’t] expect this to be that hard,” she quipped in her caption.
She probably also didn’t expect her clip to get 2.5 million views, or entice so many delightful digs from Europeans about silverware etiquette.
It’s not the ‘European Way’, it THE CORRECT WAY."
“Americans are so primitive for world leaders!!! Hold your knife in your right hand! It’s your dinner sword.”
“Scottish here. Absolutely baffled why you’re struggling to use a knife and fork.”
“This is mindblowing. It’s like watching the Middle Ages.”
“Uff Germany here— I can’t even watch that. WHAT are you doing?”
And perhaps the best comment of all: “Americans abroad is my favorite nature program.”
There was also a bit of a debate as to whether or not it was rude to talk to someone while said utensils were in hand. Gordy’s dinner companion seemed to feel it was. Europeans…not so much.
“Am I missing something??!? Eating properly is rude in America??”
“I switched to this method after traveling to London and have never switched back to the ‘American’ way cuz this is so much easier…People talk with utensils in their hands all the time, it’s never been rude.”
This is obviously more of a playful look at how something so automatic in our daily lives can look and feel wildly different through the lens of different cultures, rather than a debate as to which way really is the “right” way. After all, neither Americans nor Europeans even invented the fork. Surprisingly, that honor belongs to China during the Bronze Age, and the mysterious origin of using cutlery at the dinner table is thought to be from ancient Greece. So these countries are certainly not the authorities.
Furthermore, it’s not like the often intuitive fork and knife combo are the end all, be all of eating utensils anyway. We’ve got chopsticks, spoons, sporks, skewers, tongs, tortillas or injera, and good old fashioned hands. With so many options, and so many ways to use each and every one, why debate on the right way to use them, barring any truly disrespectful faux pas?
But hey, at least most of us can agree that talking with a mouth full of food is, in fact, rude.