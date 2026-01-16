Communications expert shares 3 phrases to use with someone who won't admit they're wrong
It's a solid formula for protecting your peace.
Dealing with people who can't admit they're wrong can be aggravating, especially when you present them with facts and they still refuse to budge. What makes it worse is that we are psychologically wired to hold on to incorrect beliefs even more strongly when they are challenged by credible evidence.
What should you do when you have to get through to someone who never admits they are wrong? Jefferson Fisher, a lawyer and communications expert who offers tips "to help people argue less and talk more,” has a strategy that can help you get through to hard-headed people. Or, at least, give them irrefutable evidence that they're being completely unreasonable.
Here are the 3 phrases to use when speaking to someone who won’t admit they are wrong.
Phrase 1: “Maybe you're right”
“Not because you actually think that they're right. In fact, you know that they're wrong, but you've reached a point in your life that you're not gonna let someone who's committed to being wrong disturb your peace. It's a more powerful tool if somebody's trying to convince you that the sky is purple. You can easily put an end to it and say with a quick ‘Yeah, maybe you're right.’”
Phrase 2: “What information would change your opinion?”
“If they answer ‘No, nothing's gonna change my mind,’ then you know it's a quick dead end. Thank you, you can now leave the conversation.”
Phrase 3: “Are you willing to think differently, or at least see it from my point of view?”
“If the answer is ‘no,’ then that's not someone you should be in conversation with. So try that.”
The last two phrases do a great job at giving you a leg up in the interaction because the stubborn person has to admit they are unwilling to change their mind, regardless of any information you bring to the table. We can all agree that no one knows everything, so by admitting they won’t even listen to new information, they expose themselves as completely opposed to reason. Therefore, they are not worth your time.
Why won’t some people change their minds?
It can be frustrating to deal with people who won’t change their minds because we assume they are rational. However, in many cases, especially if the beliefs are political, cultural, or religious, it could be more of an emotional and social decision. Therefore, it can be incredibly difficult to get someone to change their mind because, to them, it feels like social suicide.
Persuasion expert Robert Cialdini says there is one way to encourage people to change their beliefs after they’ve been proven incorrect: offer them a way out of the belief that helps them save face. He uses the example of getting someone to admit they made a poor choice when voting for a political candidate: “Well, of course, you were in a position to make that decision in November because no one knew about [insert future development].”
Some other graceful phrases to give someone a graceful exit from an incorrect belief include:
“Given what we know now, it makes sense to update our thinking.”
“At the time, it made total sense.”
“A lot of people thought that back then.”
It can be hard to change some people’s minds, but by seeing things from their perspective and allowing them to exit their belief with dignity, they may be more open to reconsidering their opinions. But if there’s nothing that would change their mind, you probably don’t need to consider their views in the first place.