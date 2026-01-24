Public speaking expert shares a counterintuitive hack to keep your voice from shaking when you speak
It's all about adrenaline.
One of the hardest parts of speaking in front of a group is managing the nerves that often accompany public speaking. No matter how much you want to appear cool, calm, and collected, nervousness can hit even experienced speakers, and when it does, it's hard to figure out how to handle it. It's especially disconcerting when your voice shakes, because that's the last thing you want when you're trying to project confidence.
Instinctively, we may try techniques to calm our bodies, such as meditation or deep breathing. But there's a counterintuitive hack that public speaking expert Vinh Giang shared with a woman who asked how to keep her voice from shaking when she gets too nervous.
"If your voice shakes, what must be shaking?" Giang asked in the YouTube video. "Your body, right? Why do you shake? Because you're nervous. But the main physiological reason why we shake is because of excess adrenaline, because the body's preparing for fight or flight."
The fight-or-flight response is the body's way of revving up with energy, which triggers a surge of adrenaline. But because we're not actually going to fight or flee, we don't know what to do with that adrenaline. Giang pointed out that this is why speakers tend to pace onstage, trying to burn off the excess energy.
"Instead of getting on stage, having a shaky voice, and pacing, get rid of the adrenaline backstage," he said. "Go for a really brisk walk for 3 to 5 minutes. Wim Hof breathing. Twenty star jumps. Five pushups."
Giang said this forces you to take deep breaths, and you'll soon find that the adrenaline has left your body.
It makes sense when you think about it. Adrenaline needs to go somewhere, so doing a few minutes of brisk body movements gives it a place to be processed.
Commenters on Giang's video said they've tried this method and that it works:
"I used to do this before going on stage as a solo pianist. Looked funny at times doing star jumps in my dress and heels or a wall push in the same, but it worked!!"
"I usually have like really bad anxiety before speaking in front of people. I'm talking about hyperventilating, vomiting, and all. For my latest presentation, I remembered this video. I tried shaking my hands aggressively for maybe 1 - 2 minutes, and I kid you not, it works wonders. No nauseousness, lightheadedness, and all that. Thank you so so much for this."
"This is the best piece of advice that I have ever come across... Ever since I saw this video a few months ago I have never been jittery during a performance since THANK YOU!!"
What if you aren't able to exercise just before speaking?
While getting your adrenaline out backstage is great, that's not always an option. Sometimes you might be sitting in a room full of people, waiting for your turn to speak, when the nerves hit.
Neuroscientist Andrew Huberman shared that research shows a "double inhale" method can quickly reduce stress without having to move your body around.
The basic technique, known as a "physiological sigh," involves taking a deep breath through your nose, then inhaling again without letting any air out first, followed by a slow exhale.
Huberman said this method works because it offloads a large amount of carbon dioxide all at once. Carbon dioxide builds up when we're stressed, causing the tiny air sacs in the lungs to partially collapse. Taking that extra, quick breath when the lungs are already full helps reopen those sacs, allowing the body to release more carbon dioxide than it would with a single deep breath and exhale.
People in the comments on Giang's video also shared personal tips for those who can't go for a walk or do pushups before speaking:
"I used to clench my fists under the table with all the strength I got over and over again. Or even my whole lower body. And I learned a breathing technique, where I inhale for 4 seconds, then hold my breath for 4 seconds and then release my breath for 4 seconds or even longer, but it's crucial that your exhale takes as long or even longer as your inhale. Another trick is from a mental coach. You play the presentation in your head like a movie and every time you get anxious you stop for a moment and just breathe. When you feel at ease again you continue the movie in your head. In the end nourish the vision of yourself after a wonderful presentation and experience all the emotions like pride, happiness, relief, feel them in your body, let them thrive. Do it as often as you want to or need to."
"I would get up early and go for a run. You're still getting your blood pumping and releasing endorphins even though it's a good few hours before your presentation."
So many options to try in different situations. Check out this article for more expert ideas to stop your voice from shaking when nerves hit.