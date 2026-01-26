TV news anchor shares his three expert strategies for sounding more confident when speaking to others
No “sort of” or “maybe” allowed.
You may be preparing for a wedding speech, a work presentation, or another event where you’ll be speaking publicly. No matter how prepared you are, you're nervous and wondering if you could sound as confident, authoritative, and clear as a news anchor on TV. Well, one newsman shared his tips on how he sounded confident live and on camera even when he had to report under stressful conditions.
News anchor Dan Schrack of 12WHAM News in Western New York shared on TikTok why and how people in the news sound confident even when they’re not, and especially when they have to speak without a script. Schrack went on to share three tips that helped him “eliminate uncertainty” in his voice and fully keep a group’s attention.
@danschracktv
Ever wonder how news anchors sound so calm and confident - even when chaos is unfolding live? Here's the secret: it's not about being fearless. It's about sounding certain, even when you're not. 🗣️ Cut the hedging. Drop your voice. Slow down. That's how you sound like you belong in control.
1. Remove hedging language
Schrack recommends removing hedging terms like “maybe,” “probably,” “sort of,” etc. from your vocabulary. This is because such terms automatically make you sound uncertain and can remove authority from your sentence before you’ve finished saying it. Other speech coaches agree with this, adding that qualifiers water down your message and act as needless filler, too.
2. End sentences with certainty/a period
Making declarative statements and ensuring that they verbally end with a period helps you establish your credibility. Schrack points out that speaking with an uplift in pitch and tone could make whatever you say sound like a question or unsure, so it’s best to be mindful about how you speak along with the content. While you should speak declaratively and without hedging, it’s important to note that you are clear when you are stating an opinion, a theory, or a fact so your declaration remains true.
@leogonzall
duet this 😂 who's on the other line?
3. Slow down and don’t be afraid to pause
Speaking quickly isn’t really speaking efficiently. Talking too fast can indicate to people that you’re nervous or anxious. Along with that, speeding through your speech can make it harder for people to understand and keep track of what you’re saying.
Conversely, speaking at a slower pace indicates that you’re in control. Adding pauses between your sentences also allows whoever is listening to fully digest your words and gives them more weight, encouraging them to listen closely to you.
Schrack says that these three tips will help you sound confident even when you’re not.
@tamaranews
The art of talking like a #newsanchor
Fellow news anchors and communication specialists weigh in
Many of Schrack’s peers, along with other communication experts that reached out to Upworthy, agree with his advice, but have other tips and insight to offer.
“One thing I would add is that it’s helpful to understand the story you’re telling through your public speaking and adapt your tone accordingly,” advised Vishakha Mathur, communications specialist and Vice President of SKDK. “You want to make sure that your tone during a serious story conveys the gravitas of the issue, while during a funny story it conveys the lightheartedness of the moment.”
"People resonate with people,” said Ryan Bass, Media Director at Otter PR and sports broadcaster for the Tampa Bay Rays. “Over-the-top declarative statements or hyperbolic tone are not the best way to actually reach people."
@pierredalati
Stop talking like this, here's how to sound more confident and clear
“The pause, the inflection in tone, and the force behind the words should all be intentional,” said Mathur. “Used well, these elements help convey emphasis, signal confidence, and guide the audience toward what matters most in what you’re saying.”
"Authenticity is everything," added Bass. "That’s the biggest way to create valuable connection and to get people to pay attention."
"The very phrase 'public speaking' should remind anyone who is communicating that it is not solely about them. It's about their audience,” said Christina Butler, a former Emmy-winning local news anchor turned professional communication trainer. “Keeping the focus on that audience and what their needs are is one of the most fool-proof ways to become a strong public speaker. Your points will become more concise, your body language more authentic, and perhaps best of all: your nerves will disappear when you quit focusing on yourself and how you look and sound."
All of these things could help you sound more confident, cool, and convicting whether it’s performing on a stage, at a projection screen at work, or during the nightly news.