Science

This company makes it easier than ever to go carbon neutral

This company makes it easier than ever to go carbon neutral
Image via Unsplash

Climate change is the biggest challenge humanity will face in the 21st century. If we want to change course and help our planet heal, every single one of us has to take action right now. And we’re not simply talking about using reusable grocery bags or opting out of daily housekeeping when you stay at a hotel. We’ve all got to do a lot more, and we’ve got to do it every single day.

Are you feeling overwhelmed? Not sure where to start? Well, here’s the good news. A group of young entrepreneurs has figured out an innovative way to make it easier for regular people to take action on climate change. And after securing funding from some of the most influential investors in the country, Wren was born.

What is Wren? It’s a cool new startup that helps consumers offset their carbon footprint by funding important ecological projects and climate change research.


What Does It Mean To Offset Your Carbon Footprint?


Image via Unsplash


Your carbon footprint is a measurement of the carbon emissions generated because of the things you do and the choices you make. A big carbon footprint means your lifestyle burns a lot of fossil fuels. A small carbon footprint means the opposite.When it comes to reversing climate change, reducing the size of our carbon footprints is critical. After that, the next step is to offset whatever carbon footprint we still make by removing an equal amount of carbon emissions from the atmosphere. If we do this, it means we’re “carbon neutral.”

That’s where Wren comes in.

lh6.googleusercontent.com

Wren Can Make You Carbon Neutral

When you sign up with Wren, the first thing you’ll do is take a quiz that calculates your carbon footprint and helps you understand the scope of your environmental impact. For example, it will tell you how many tons of carbon dioxide you produce per year, how your footprint compares to the average household, and what the planet would be like if everyone lived like you. After that, Wren shows you how much it would cost each month to offset your carbon emissions.

How will forking over your hard-earned money help you go carbon neutral? That money will fund life-changing climate projects across the globe. These projects include tree planting, reforestation, and rainforest protection. But the money will also fund advanced projects like carbon sequestration, mineral weathering, biochar cooling, and clean fuel research.

When you pay to offset your carbon footprint with Wren, you get detailed accounts of the specific projects your monthly contributions are funding. Wren only partners with world-class institutions and organizations. But if a project does not offset as much carbon as planned, Wren will fund another project to make up the difference, so the impact of your contribution is always 100 percent guaranteed.

Best of all, when you partner with Wren, you’re investing in real science. All carbon calculations are based on peer-reviewed data, so there is a direct causal relationship between what you pay and the carbon removed from the atmosphere.

lh4.googleusercontent.com

Wren Makes It Easy To Do Your Part

Right now, the climate situation is pretty dire. The year 2020 was, among other things, the hottest one ever recorded. We’re losing 151 billion tons of polar ice per year. And sea levels are rising 3.4 millimeters per year. Scientists now say we only have ten years left before these changes become permanent.

One person acting alone will do nothing. But if we all step up, if we all make sacrifices together, we can solve the climate change problem. That’s why we need forward-thinking solutions like Wren. This company launched last year, but members have already raised $1.7 million to offset 114,066 tons of carbon dioxide.

Want to be a part of something truly amazing? Click here to sign up with Wren today.





From Your Site Articles
Health

Viral post thoughtfully reexamines Kerri Strug's iconic broken ankle vault at 1996 Olympics

Byron Heath/Facebook

This article originally appeared on 07.28.21


Simone Biles withdrawing from the team final in the Tokyo Olympics and subsequently withdrawing from the individual all-around finals after getting a case of the "twisties" has the world talking. She's received overwhelming support as well as overwhelming criticism for the move, with some praising her for recognizing her limits and others blasting her for not persevering through whatever she's dealing with.

Some people pointed to Kerri Strug, who landed on one foot after vaulting with a broken ankle in the 1996 Olympics to help the U.S. win gold, as an example of the kind of sacrifice an athlete should be willing to make for their country.

Byron Heath shared some thoughts about that fateful day in a viral Facebook post that has been shared more than 370,000 times in less than a day.

Heath wrote:

Keep Reading Show less
well-being
Health

Self-aware, diagnosed narcissist uses TikTok to share insider view of how narcissists function

@mentalhealness/TikTok

Lee Hammock explains narcissism to help validate victims of narcissistic abuse.

Anyone who has found themselves in a relationship with a narcissist knows how confusing, disorienting or downright terrifying it can be.

There are conflicting statistics on what percent of the population has Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD), but it ranges anywhere from 1% to 6%. The average American knows 600 people, which means we all know at least a small handful of pathological narcissists personally.

But it's people who are in close relationships with narcissists who bear the brunt of their pathology. Whether you were raised by a narcissistic parent or fell in love with a narcissist, it's likely you've been abused by someone to feed their narcissistic needs.

NPD can be particularly challenging to treat because most narcissists will nor or cannot admit that anything is wrong with them. Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis found that most narcissists are actually aware that they are narcissists, but rather than see it as a problem, they embrace it and take pride in it. (Of course.)

However, a self-aware narcissist can get help through psychotherapy, if they are willing to do it. Since most don't see the problem, many won't. But many or even most isn't all, and one man is on a mission to use his Narcissistic Personality Disorder diagnosis for good.

Keep Reading Show less
Health

Photo courtesy Myra Sack

Editor's Note: Recently it was reported that the DSM-5 would include a new diagnosis "prolonged grief disorder," likely opening up new pathways for treatment, including therapy and medication. The inclusion, which as been debated for decades, is considered highly controversial by critics who say it stigmatizes and further isolates those living with grief. The following op-ed is a response to the decision. Upworthy has not taken an official stance on the decision but are sharing this article as a means of furthering the discussion about mental health, grief and how we as a culture and community address such challenges.



Dear Beauty,

I wonder if they understand that the root of the word ‘care’ is from an Old High German term chara, meaning grief or lament. If only our healthcare system would let us hold our sorrow and help us understand that it moves and changes as we try to move through life after losing someone we love, too soon, too young.

When you were diagnosed with a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disorder that we knew would destroy your mind and body, every assumption about what is right and natural and good in the world was shattered.

Despite having done extensive preconception genetic testing, a fatal mistake was made by a physician. The wrong test was ordered, and your dad‘s carrier status was misreported. Your life, the one that was supposed to be long and full and ever-changing, would last 12 to 18 more months if we were lucky. We’d never watch you grow-up. We’d never hear you talk. We’d never hold your hand to take a walk.

Today, 14 months after your death, the missing, the aching, the craving and the longing still exist just as much as it did on December 17, 2019, the day we learned you would die.

Now, the American Psychiatric Association has added prolonged grief disorder to the most recent version of Diagnostic Statistical Manual. Now, I live with the marker of a disorder. Am I grieving too long? Too deeply? Is it my fault that the world as I once knew it will never be the same again? Is it crazy that I don’t want it to be?


Keep Reading Show less
grief
Pop Culture

A female writer jokingly asked what's a 'universal thing men like' and the responses were hilarious

via Unsplash

What do these men love?

Writer and illustrator Aubrey Hirsch jokingly asked her followers on Twitter what’s a “universal thing that most men like?” because she was writing a comic and “just realized I don’t actually know any men in real life." The tweet inspired an avalanche of funny responses.

Hirsch is the author of “Why We Never Talk About Sugar,” a collection of short stories, and her work has appeared in The New York Times, Child, American Short Fiction and Time.

The interesting thing about the responses is that they weren’t the typical stereotypes about men. She didn’t get a ton of people talking about sex, sports or toxic masculinity. Instead, there were a lot of folks that mentioned very specific male behaviors as if they were talking about a bizarre species they discovered in the wild.

Keep Reading Show less
men
Trending Stories