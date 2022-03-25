This company makes it easier than ever to go carbon neutral

Climate change is the biggest challenge humanity will face in the 21st century. If we want to change course and help our planet heal, every single one of us has to take action right now. And we’re not simply talking about using reusable grocery bags or opting out of daily housekeeping when you stay at a hotel. We’ve all got to do a lot more, and we’ve got to do it every single day.
Are you feeling overwhelmed? Not sure where to start? Well, here’s the good news. A group of young entrepreneurs has figured out an innovative way to make it easier for regular people to take action on climate change. And after securing funding from some of the most influential investors in the country, Wren was born.
What is Wren? It’s a cool new startup that helps consumers offset their carbon footprint by funding important ecological projects and climate change research.
What Does It Mean To Offset Your Carbon Footprint?
Image via Unsplash
Your carbon footprint is a measurement of the carbon emissions generated because of the things you do and the choices you make. A big carbon footprint means your lifestyle burns a lot of fossil fuels. A small carbon footprint means the opposite.When it comes to reversing climate change, reducing the size of our carbon footprints is critical. After that, the next step is to offset whatever carbon footprint we still make by removing an equal amount of carbon emissions from the atmosphere. If we do this, it means we’re “carbon neutral.”
That’s where Wren comes in.
Wren Can Make You Carbon Neutral
When you sign up with Wren, the first thing you’ll do is take a quiz that calculates your carbon footprint and helps you understand the scope of your environmental impact. For example, it will tell you how many tons of carbon dioxide you produce per year, how your footprint compares to the average household, and what the planet would be like if everyone lived like you. After that, Wren shows you how much it would cost each month to offset your carbon emissions.
How will forking over your hard-earned money help you go carbon neutral? That money will fund life-changing climate projects across the globe. These projects include tree planting, reforestation, and rainforest protection. But the money will also fund advanced projects like carbon sequestration, mineral weathering, biochar cooling, and clean fuel research.
When you pay to offset your carbon footprint with Wren, you get detailed accounts of the specific projects your monthly contributions are funding. Wren only partners with world-class institutions and organizations. But if a project does not offset as much carbon as planned, Wren will fund another project to make up the difference, so the impact of your contribution is always 100 percent guaranteed.
Best of all, when you partner with Wren, you’re investing in real science. All carbon calculations are based on peer-reviewed data, so there is a direct causal relationship between what you pay and the carbon removed from the atmosphere.
Wren Makes It Easy To Do Your Part
Right now, the climate situation is pretty dire. The year 2020 was, among other things, the hottest one ever recorded. We’re losing 151 billion tons of polar ice per year. And sea levels are rising 3.4 millimeters per year. Scientists now say we only have ten years left before these changes become permanent.
One person acting alone will do nothing. But if we all step up, if we all make sacrifices together, we can solve the climate change problem. That’s why we need forward-thinking solutions like Wren. This company launched last year, but members have already raised $1.7 million to offset 114,066 tons of carbon dioxide.
Want to be a part of something truly amazing? Click here to sign up with Wren today.