Experts say the 3-3-3 Rule can help people reliably break out of anxious thought spirals
It's an easy mindfulness technique for anxiety.
Dealing with anxiety is a battle for many Americans. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, an estimated 19.1% of adults in the United States have an anxiety disorder.
With anxiety, it can be easy to settle into catastrophic thinking, especially when life is full of unknowns. But dwelling on anxious thoughts does little to ease them, and you may be looking for ways to quiet your mind.
One mindfulness technique that may help you avoid going down that rabbit hole is the 3-3-3 Rule. Here's what you need to know:
- YouTube www.youtube.com
What is the 3-3-3 Rule?
"The 3-3-3 Rule is a self-regulating practice meant to ease anxiety and calm the nervous system through three simple exercises that engage the senses to help ground you," Anindita Bhaumik, a certified clinical trauma professional and clinical director at Boston Evening Therapy Associates, tells Upworthy.
The 3-3-3 Rule works by quieting the "what-ifs" that anxiety feeds you and bringing you back to the present moment, the "what is.""You pick 3 things you see, 3 things you hear and 3 things you feel underneath you," Joanna Hardis, a therapist that specializes in treating anxiety disorders and OCD, tells Upworthy. "You could also sub out one of these and do 3 breaths. The spirit is to get out of your head and into the moment with your senses."
Hardis, the author of Just Do Nothing: A Paradoxical Guide to Getting Out of Your Way, adds that the goal of the 3-3-3 Rule is not to stop anxious thoughts.
"If you make that the goal, you will have more thoughts," she says. "The goal is to let your anxious thoughts be there but redirect your attention to something else."
Practicing the 3-3-3 Rule can help you feel less overwhelmed.Photo credit: Canva
How to practice the 3-3-3 Rule
Here are three examples of how you can apply the 3-3-3 Rule in real-life situations:
At the grocery store
Sometimes simple errands like grocery shopping can quickly become overwhelming. From navigating the parking lot to making purchasing decisions and battling crowds, the experience can lead to a lot of anxiety.
Using the 3-3-3 Rule:
"The first thing you should do is look around and name three objects that you see around you," Dr. Vinay Saranga, a psychiatrist and founder of The North Carolina Institute of Advanced NeuroHealth, tells Upworthy. "It can be absolutely anything that catches your eye, from a sign, to a box of pasta or a piece of fruit, for example. Next, name three things that you hear. It can be the sound of a cash register, the noise the big freezers make or a mixer in the bakery. Finally, make three movements with your body like rolling your shoulders, flexing your arms or wiggling your toes."
In your relationship
An unexpected text from your significant other saying, "We need to talk," can catch you by surprise and send your mind spiraling with possibilities. You may start rushing to fill in the blanks, trying to answer the "why" behind the message.
Using the 3-3-3 Rule:
"You see the message notification on your phone that has you worried, and you also see the partly cloudy sky out your window," explains Bhaumik. "You also notice the steam still rising from your cup of coffee. Speaking of, you decide to pick up the mug to feel its heat your hand, and maybe even press it to your lips to feel the warmth. You also feel the ground firm under your feet and your sweater cozy against your skin. You hear the music in your earbuds, the faint sound of the fan, and maybe the sound of your dog rummaging around in the next room. You decide to grab your coffee, put on your favorite song, and go pet your dog—and you realize you're taking care to help yourself feel calmer."
At work
Many situations at work can trigger anxiety. One example is receiving an email that your boss wants to meet with you ASAP—and your stomach drops. Your thoughts may start racing: You're convinced you're going to lose your job and your health insurance, you won't be able to pay your bills, and you'll have to change daycares.
Using the 3-3-3 Rule:
"I would notice my feet on the ground, hands on my lap and back on the seat, 3 sounds I hear, and 3 places I feel my breath in my body," says Hardis. "I would do several rounds of this."