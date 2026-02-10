8 social skills you can master that can make you more employable, according to experts
There are few things scarier than job interviews. Making a strong impression on future employers while letting your personality and professional strengths shine is key to nailing one. And having strong social skills is an essential part of staying confident and composed.
"Social skills, and not just resumes, are vitally important both for job interviews and professional networking," Karol Ward, a licensed psychotherapist and founder of Claim Your Confidence, tells Upworthy.
While finding a new job can be incredibly challenging, feeling secure in your social skills can help you connect with a future employer while conveying your professional strengths and possibly landing you your dream job.
8 social skills that will make you more employable
These expert-approved tips will help your career:
#1: You're self-aware
Being able to read the room is a strong trait in a good employee.
"This is the skill of attuning and adapting to your environment," Doriel Jacov, a licensed psychotherapist, tells Upworthy. "What this generally means is being able to notice when something you might be saying or doing might be causing a negative reaction in others. Once you notice, you can do quickly reorient yourself."
How to do it:
"This looks like learning to understand others' facial expressions and body language. If someone sighs, they might be getting a little frustrated," explains Jacov. "If someone is looking down and not making eye contact, they might be feeling shame and embarrassment. These are all queues. Once you have a sense of what might be going on in the room, you can pivot in whatever way feels appropriate."
#2: You offer a proper greeting
Your first impression with a potential employer is key.
"These interactions show you value them as people and they are important," Dr. Courtney Cantrell, a licensed clinical psychologist in South Florida, tells Upworthy. "Colleagues will be more inclined to help, encourage you, or work with you if they like you."
How to do it:
"Make eye contact, say warm greetings (hello, good morning, good afternoon, Happy FriYay!), smile," says Cantrell. "And learning the names of everyone you meet and work with regardless of their position."
#3: You practice active listening
Listening is an important part of not just the job itself, but also managing relationships with coworkers and expectations from your boss.
"Active listening means fully engaging with what someone is saying, the nuances, the meta-communication, the meaning in the story underneath the words," Lisa Thomson, a licensed marriage and family therapist at Core Psychology, explains to Upworthy.
How to do it:
"Put away your phone. Make eye contact. When someone finishes speaking, pause for 2-3 seconds before responding, to both signals that you are really taking it in and processing, not just reacting," adds Thomson. "Reflect back to them what you heard in some of their words before responding. This does not mean you are agreeing with everything; it's about making people feel genuinely understood and that you've considered what they have shared before agreeing, critiquing or challenging them."
#4: You lead with humility
Employers take note of how humble a potential employee is.
"This trait manifests in not only an ability to receive and incorporate feedback, but also an understanding that, when starting a new job, there is a lot to learn," Dr. Melissa Gluck, founder and clinical director at Gluck Psychology Collective, tells Upworthy.
How to do it:
"In an interview, this might look like honestly acknowledging the interviewer's relative expertise through questions," says Gluck. "Once a position is secured, thoughtful question-asking remains important. But, I would also encourage the employee to demonstrate that they are listening through their approach to subsequent tasks."
#5: You regulate emotions under pressure
Remaining composed and managing emotions under pressure is a positive trait in employees.
"This is your ability to manage your nervous system when stakes are high or when you are navigating high stress periods, whether that's a difficult conversation with your boss, a tense client meeting, or conflict with a colleague," says Thomson. "From a neuroscience perspective, when we're dysregulated (anxious, defensive, shut down), our prefrontal cortex goes offline and we can't access our logical thinking brain. Employers need people who can stay resourceful when things get hard, not people who crumble under pressure or lash out."
How to do it:
"Become attuned to your body's stress signals. These may include a tight chest, shallow breathing, racing thoughts," says Thomson. "When you notice them, try what Dr. Andrew Huberman often talks about; use a physiological sigh: two quick inhales through your nose, one long exhale through your mouth. When you truly practice this, it can help calm your nervous system in 90 seconds. We get good at what we practice. Practice this daily so it's automatic when pressure hits."
#6: You show authentic curiosity
Spending time investing in relationships with coworkers and your boss can make you a better employee.
"This means genuinely wanting to understand someone else's perspective, experience, or expertise," explains Thomson. "In workplaces, people who ask thoughtful questions, make eye contact and listen calmly with interest stand out because they're rare. This skill builds relationships faster than any small talk because it makes people feel valued. It's also how you learn what you don't know, which accelerates your growth."
How to do it:
"Replace 'How are you?' with questions that invite real answers: 'What's been taking up most of your energy lately?' or 'What's one thing going better than expected?'" suggests Thomson. "In meetings, ask 'What am I missing?' or 'What would you do differently?' Listen to the answer without defending or explaining. The important piece of this is genuine curiosity. People can tell when you're performing and pretending to be interested in contrast to what it feels like to talk to someone who actually cares. This builds trust and makes you someone people want to work with."
#7: You're reliable
Employers look for trustworthiness in potential employees.
"Just as we want to rely on friends to show up to the gatherings and dinners we plan, employers want to be able to confidently rely on their employees to accomplish tasks and show up to meetings on time," says Gluck.
How to do it:
"I advise reminding yourself of how good it feels when your boss shows this same quality," adds Gluck. "And on a more practical level, implementing a daily routine and upholding a calendar with reminders."
#8: You can "leave your backpack at the door"
According to Thomson, the most underrated skill for potential employees is the ability to "leave your backpack at the door," which means that you consciously transition into your professional role rather than bringing personal challenges and stress into the workplace.
How to do it:
"This is a state management technique: before you start work, take 60 seconds to acknowledge what's happening in your personal life, intentionally set it aside, and get present to what's needed from you professionally," adds Thomson. "Employers value this because it shows you can stay focused and engaged even when life is messy, and it protects both your work performance and your personal boundaries."