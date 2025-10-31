5 ways people are going all in (for Halloween!) this week
From the silly to the sentimental, here are five examples of people taking Halloween to the next level.
When you hear the phrase “all in,” what comes to mind? If you caught our article last week, you already know it means elaborate costumes, obsessive birdwatching, and dancing your absolute heart out. At its core, going “all in” is simple: It’s about being your most creative, joyful, passionate self—unapologetically and out loud.
We’ve written a lot about what it means to live that way—so this Friday, we’re shining the spotlight on people who use Halloween as their ultimate excuse to do just that. W’ere talking costumes. Pumpkins. And especially decorations. Whatever aspect of Halloween is your favorite, you better believe there’s someone going “all in” on it.
So without further ado: Here are the best examples we’ve found on the Internet this week of people going “all in”—Halloween style.
These amazingly creative couple's costumes
@almayduh Beez in the chokey #couplescostume #halloween #matilda #trunchbull #youcandoitbruce @Libby 💋 ⎕ ♬ original sound - dj auxlord
The best part about Halloween (aside from the candy, of course) is arguably seeing everyone’s creativity on full display. And let’s face it, couples costumes are a perfect way someone can go “all in.” There’s so much imagination here, and so many examples on social media we could hardly pick just one. There’s Miss Lippy and Billy Madison. There’s Debbie and Fester, from the Adam’s Family. But our favorite this year probably has to go to Miss Trunchbull and Bruce Bogtrotter, from the movie adaptation of Matilda. Not only do they bear a striking resemblance to the characters, but everything from the style of the costumes to the chocolate smeared on Bruce's face is on point. Well done.
This girl's undying love for Michael Meyers
@breblc safe to say p is not afraid of the Halloween decor #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound - breblc
Given that the Halloween movie franchise is creeping up on its 50th anniversary (yes, really—we checked, and now we feel old), it’s no surprise that plenty of adults are still obsessed with Michael Myers and his never-ending reign of terror. But toddlers? That’s a new one.
Still, this little girl can’t get enough. In the now-viral TikTok, she takes her miniature Michael Myers doll everywhere and even naps with him, referring to him as “Michael” and her “baby.” It doesn’t get more adorable than this—even if, you know, her “big buddy” is wielding a knife. It’s clear that even though people our age might know Michael Meyers as a killer, he’s not a horror icon to everyone. To some, he’s just a bestie.
Group costumes (and healthy snack bars)
@allinsnacks idk how the spooky font happened but honestly I’m all in for it #fyp #allin #halloween #costumes #shrek ♬ original sound - allinsnacks
This company is so committed to going “all in,” they’ve literally baked that phrase into their name. This week, they're showing us that couples aren't the only ones going "all in" on costumes this year—there are also small groups dressing up together, and their dedication to the craft is impressive.
Take this Shrek-themed group, for example. In the video, they reveal their group costume and they look exactly like the characters—particularly Lord Farquad. Seriously, bravo.
And speaking of our friends at All In—did we mention their snack bars are the perfect example of going "all in," too? Packed with fiber, nuts, and seeds, these bars are the perfect snack who wants something delicious AND chock-full of healthy stuff.
If that sounds scrumptious (and how could it not?!), you'll be happy to know that you can actually try one for free if you order through Sprouts Farmers Market, here. Simply snap a picture of your receipt and you'll be reimbursed through the Aisle app. Easy peasy!
These insane pumpkin carvings
@pumpkinbrains ✨ Are you Ready For It? 🎃My second pumpkin of 2024 is inspired by none other than Taylor Swift! 🌟 #PumpkinCarving #TaylorSwift #PumpkinArt #PumpkinBrains #Swiftie #Halloween2024 #ArtReveal #BeforeAndAfter #Masterpiece #pumpkin @Taylor Swift ♬ ...Ready For It? - Taylor Swift
Is it possible to go "all in" on something as grounding, as unfocused, as (dare we say it?) meditative as pumpkin carving? Apparently, it's possible. Just ask these folks. They're not satisfied with a simple Jack o' Lantern. Instead, their pumpkins are life-like replicas of movie monsters, pop stars, and even a lost-and-found box full of crocs.
But as creative and elaborate as those examples are, nothing will prepare you for this creator, known as @pumpkinbrains, who carves incredibly intricate portraits of famous people in her pumpkins—and they're so realistic you almost wonder if you're looking at AI (you're not! We fact-checked this, too). Try to find a pumpkin carver who's going more "all in" than this creator—we dare you.
The most over-the-top Halloween decorations you've ever seen
@lonz7476
Jack, come back.♬ My Heart Will Go On (Love Theme from "Titanic") - Céline Dion
Gone are the days where decorating your house for Halloween meant fake cobwebs and dangling paper bats from a string. These creators wouldn't dream of something so simple. TikTok is full of examples of people going "all in" with their Halloween decorations—but we have to say that the best example we've found is this person's enormous replica of Titanic from Boise, Idaho. The scale of these decorations is beyond impressive, but the attention to detail is even more so. Look closely and you'll spot a few skeletons re-enacting scenes from the movie Titanic (yep, the Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio version)—sketch pad and all.
Snag your free (!!) snack bar here while this deal lasts. Just pick up a bar at Sprouts and text a pic of your receipt to get it for free. Enoy!