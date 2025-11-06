HOA head complains about kids being noisy outside, but their dad had the perfect response
People are split on who's in the wrong this time.
In today’s digital world, where screens often dominate children's lives, the simple joy of playing outside has become more important than ever. Stepping into the fresh air and engaging in physical activities not only strengthens muscles and sharpens minds but also fosters crucial social skills and boosts creativity. Most people agree that kids these days should spend more time outside and less time with their iPads and phones.
On the other hand, especially in America, a lot of people don't enjoy the presence of children in public spaces: whether that's on airplanes, in restaurants, or sometimes even in their own neighborhoods.
A recent video clip that's been circulating on social media has sharply divided viewers and raised questions about what constitutes appropriate "outdoor play" from kids.
The popular TikTok video, recorded on a doorbell camera, shows three girls rushing to their home as the HOA head approaches their front door. The clip started with the girls screaming and running indoors.
Moments later, the HOA president rings the doorbell and is greeted by the girls' father. In a longer version of the clip, the father appears to be trying to get the girls to quiet down prior to the altercation.
"So, I am going to ask you to keep them inside," the agitated woman says, already coming in hot.
Visibly confused, the father responds, "For what reason?"—setting the stage for an unexpected confrontation.
The woman then proceeded to cite multiple neighborhood complaints about the kids causing noise.
"I have like 10 houses now contacting me. They are like barking at me and running," she adds, referencing the girls. The father, who initially tries to reason with the HOA head about kids simply enjoying harmless fun, eventually loses his cool.
"That's what's wrong with this world, because people like you and those other people don't let kids be kids, okay?" he says, clearly frustrated with the woman.
Not wanting to entertain the HOA head any further, the father firmly ends the conversation with, "We appreciate you stopping by. Have a nice night."
Watch the whole tense encounter here:
The TikTok video received a massive response online, with viewers split between team father and team HOA head.
"The way they screamed and ran inside when they saw her coming... looks like they were up to something more than just 'playing,'" one user wrote.
"Our neighbors stopped over and said they loved hearing our kids playing and yelling outside… because theirs are all grown and moved out and they miss hearing it," said another, firmly on Team Dad. Many users echoed the sentiment that noise from kids in a neighborhood is a natural and good thing for the community, even when it gets a little loud.
"She was being respectful and came to reason with him instead of calling the police after getting so many complaints. It’s night time… people work in the morning," someone added.
Meanwhile, another user wrote, "Why though, like I get the father's argument but you can say shut up when it's late at night, I have a kid and I'm not gonna let him scream at 10 at night."
Another person added, "I wouldn't be rude to her though. His neighbors demand it from her, and she gotta do it as her responsibility. And also, your neighbors' demands aren't unreasonable."
"Not looking for a fight, but when 10 different households send a noise complaint, that's a problem, we don't know what noises they are making, so I can't really take a side here!" said another.
Kids should be able to play outside; but how strictly should we regulate them? Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
The story highlighted the tension between children's right to play outside and community rules. The father's defense of his kids' playtime reflected parental frustration with strict regulations, while the HOA president's stance emphasized the difficulty of balancing community harmony with personal freedoms.
This article originally appeared earlier this year. It has been updated.
