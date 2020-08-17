popular

They nailed a gorgeous duet of the Motown classic but not before some even more amazing bloopers

Joseph Clarke and Bri'Anna Harper made viral waves this spring when they shared an incredible at-home rendition of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" on Instagram. Clarke frequently shares his gorgeous voice on social media frequently, belting out gospel tunes and covering classics. Harper is only 12, but her vocals are seriously something else. She's been referred to as a "singing prodigy" and when you hear her, you'll see why.

Both singers have had moments in the spotlight on America's Got Talent and The Ellen Show, and currently have something special in the works with Disney. But there's something so endearing in these home video performances, with just the two of them singing together—and their blooper reel is impossible not to smile at.

First, check out their viral version of the Marvin Gaye favorite:

How much joy and talent is there in this video? Seriously impressive.

But the mistake videos Clarke shared more recently make their performance even sweeter. Goodness, if only we could all sound this fabulous when we mess up. (There are four blooper videos to scroll through here.)

You can follow these two individually on Instagram (Clarke here and Harper here) to see more of their amazing performances, both together and individually. Definitely two rising stars to watch as they continue to shine.

