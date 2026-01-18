In an inspiring 1983 interview, David Bowie calls out MTV for featuring so few Black artists
"Why is that?"
With MTV winding down to an end, old interviews are resurfacing online. Recently, an interview featuring the iconic singer, David Bowie, resurfaced showing the late musician essentially taking over the interview in the most respectful way. Bowie exuded kindness and compassion while simultaneously and vigorously advocating for others.
In the clip from a1983 episode of MTV News, the singer is being interviewed by Mark Goodman. It starts seemingly after the interview has been going on for a while. Bowie directly asks Goodman if he might be able to ask him a question. The reporter quickly agrees, not knowing the weight of the question that would soon follow, but Bowie wasted no time getting to the point. As a longtime advocate, he saw a disparity and took the opportunity to ask the source directly.
"I'd like to ask you something," Bowie says while fiddling with his sock, perhaps out of nervous anticipation. "It occurred to me, having watched MTV over the last few months, it's a solid enterprise, and it's going a lot going for it. I'm just floored by the fact that there are so many bl...so few Black artists featured on it. Why is that?"
David Bowie on swing in red suitElmar J. Lordemann/Wikimedia Commons
He finishes stumbling through his initial question, still picking at his sock, and makes direct eye contact with Goodman. The reporter attempts to explain that the network is trying to move in the direction of playing more Black artists, but is currently focused on "narrow casting." This answer wasn't enough for Bowie to move on. The late singer had several follow-up questions, which turned the interviewer into the interviewee.
"It's evident in the fact that the only few Black artists that one does see are on about two-thirty in the morning until about six," Bowie says matter-of-factly. "Very few are featured predominantly, predominantly during the day." Goodman attempted to interject before the recording artist interrupted to say that, over the last couple of weeks, he had noticed a change but called it a slow process. The reporter attempted to explain away the noticeable lack of diversity in the music videos shown during daytime hours by saying people like Bowie were not watching the channel long enough. But Bowie challenged the deflective answer as he dug for the truth.
David Bowie album coverPiano, Piano!/Flickr
"Because one sees a lot on the...on the...there's one Black station on television that I keep picking up, and I'm not sure which station it's on. But there seems to be a lot of Black artists making very good videos that I'm surprised aren't used on MTV," Bowie counters.
Goodman then shifts gears a bit, explaining that they're trying to make sure MTV reaches a broad audience, including suburban families. " Oh, of course, also we have to do what we think, not only New York or Los Angeles will appreciate, but also Poughkeepsie or Midwest, pick some town in the Midwest, it will be scared to death by Prince, which we're playing, or a string of other Black faces," the reporter says.
PrinceWorld's Direction/Flickr
Interestingly, Prince is from Minnesota, which is about as gosh-darned Midwest as a person could get. Yet the late chart-topping artist was the first name listed as being scary to Midwestern suburban moms. David Bowie, still not impressed, simply replies, "Very interesting."
With Bowie delicately placed in the middle of what was likely a highly anticipated interview at the time, Goodman was clearly scrambling and proceeded to only make things worse: the MTV News host shares that once white artists pick up the musical styles and trends of Black music, taking it on as their own, then it will be more acceptable to be seen on the music network. This response came after Bowie asked the host if he felt the stations, including radio stations, had a responsibility to make the process fairer and more integrated.
"Absolutely," Goodman says. "I think it's happening because white music and white musicians are now starting to play more than ever what...more than they have lately. Let's say in the past 10 years, what Black artists have been into, and now, hopefully, the lines are going to start to blur, and when we play a band like ABC, well, there's white and Black kids there enjoying it, and all of a sudden it's a little bit easier for a white kid to understand it."
Goodman goes on to share about a letter he read in a magazine called The Record, where the writer was ranting about the things he didn't want to see on MTV (i.e., Black artists, we can assume). The former Labyrinth star replies to this revelation by stating plainly, "Well, that's his problem."
Even by today's standards, a recording artist openly addressing any lack of diversity in the media is rare. Bowie addressing the inequity during an interview in 1983 was truly groundbreaking.