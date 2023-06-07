Farmers are pretending their chickens are 'armies' and battling it out on TikTok
The "Chicken Wars" might be the most wholesome online trend ever.
TikTok has no shortage of silly trends, but this one is so clucking cute.
In a bizarre phenomenon dubbed the “chicken wars,” farmers have begun posting videos of themselves hyping up their flocks, which they call “armies,” and bragging about how their army would “win” in a theoretical battle against another flock.According to Insider, the trend began on May 27, after a farmer named Dylan (@dylan_bezjack) posted a video of himself strutting in front of his feathered friends and doing some playful trash talking.
“You better watch out there, pal,” Dylan says in the clip. “Me and my posse are on our way to kick some a** and take some names here!”
And thus, the Chicken Wars began.
@dylan_bezjack#i#aint#no#chicken♬ original sound - Hill billy of Alberta
Challengers began rising up from the woodwork to answer the call and create their own hilarious stitched replies. And now, TikTok is enthralled. Currently, the platform has over 59 million views for the hashtag #chickenwars, with folks calling it the “best thing on the internet.”
What’s so contagiously joyous about these videos is the farmers’ commitment to the bit. Behold, one farmer boasted a formidable infantry of 4,000 lane hens and boldly called it “game over.”
@justthebells10 Winner of Chicken Wars of 2023 😉 #chickenwars#chickenwars2023#farmlife#chickenfarm#justthebells10#familygoals#summertime#chickens♬ Avengers - Infinity War - The Avengers Theme - Geek Music
Another somehow rallied his troops to be able to spell the word “win,” thereby intimidating his foes with a clear sign of superior intelligence and solidarity.
This one below is certainly a fan favorite. As “Eye of The Tiger” plays in the background, Reec Swiney of @blackyardchickenz makes a training montage, putting his hens through a protein-packed breakfast, agility drills and “flight simulation” exercises.
Watch til the end to see the “big guns” Swiney plans to bring in if all else fails…otherwise known as his adorable pet bunny.
@blackyardchickenz Who you calling CHICKEN 😤 . #chickenwars#chicken#chickens#chickendaddy♬ original sound - Reec BlackYardChickenz Swiney
“Oh my GOD! He’s done got Thumper in this now!” one person commented.
No matter which side you take for the Chicken Wars, we can all agree that this is some seriously wholesome entertainment. It’s interesting to see what kinds of antics go on between farmers and their animals during the day. Who could forget Emmanuel the mischievous emu? What’s not to like about watching baby goats perform a ballet?
We all have some idea of what farm life entails, but for many of us, the details are a mystery. Glimpses like this show how much fun can be had when looking after animals. And, in this case, prepping them for imaginary battle.Start pecking around for even more Chicken Wars stories over on TikTok.