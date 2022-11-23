+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Celebrity

'Weird Al' never did a parody of a Prince song and never will for a pretty cool reason

Prince was the only celebrity that told 'Weird Al' Yankovic 'no' to a parody song.

Weird Al; Prince; parody; Drew Barrymore
"Weird Al" Yankovic via Wikicommons/Prince via Wikicommons

"Weird Al" never did a parody of a Prince song and never will.

It seems as though everyone knows who Prince was. His music crossed generations and had most of the world belting out tunes like "Raspberry Beret" and "1999," but it turns out there was one celebrity that had to keep their hands off of his songs.

"Weird Al" Yankovic explained on "The Drew Barrymore Show" that there was only one musician that turned him down on making a parody of his songs. It was Prince. The man was serious about his music and even after his death there were supposedly more than 8,000 songs that were in his vault never having been released.

But one would think after the musician's death in 2016 that Yankovic would simply ask his estate permission to parody one of the songs. It's obvious that most of the songs are timeless gems that are easily recognizable and people still listen to fairly regularly. So why didn't he? The answer may take you by surprise.

Yankovic made a career out of doing parodies of popular songs, with his first big hit being a play on Madonna's "Like a Virgin" except his was titled "Like a Surgeon." The video questionably had a lion in the operating room of a surgeon, played by Yankovic, hoping not to get sued for malpractice. Yankovic famously did a parody of Michael Jackson's "Beat It," but his version was called "Eat It" and he stuffed his face with all kinds of sweets while he sang funny new lyrics.

The parody king could hit the top of the charts all over again with a Prince song but don't hold your breath. "I had a lot of what I thought were good ideas and he never was into it," Yankovic told Barrymore. When talking about asking the estate for permission, he said, "I don't want to do that because I've always respected the artist's wishes and Prince made his wishes pretty clear. I still respect that."

What a cool thing for Yankovic to do when plenty of people likely would've taken the opportunity. Watch the exchange below.

From Your Site Articles
weird al
Badge
CooperVision
CooperVision
Sponsored

How to help your eyes in a world that makes you stare at a screen all day

True

Innovation is awesome, right? I mean, it gave us the internet!

However, there is always a price to pay for modernization, and in this case, it’s in the form of digital eye strain, a group of vision problems that can pop up after as little as two hours of looking at a screen. Some of the symptoms are tired and/or dry eyes, headaches, blurred vision, and neck and shoulder pain1. Ouch!

Keep ReadingShow less
biofinity energys
Pop Culture

Pink steps into the role of Olivia Newton John for an incredible awards show tribute

Not a dry eye in the house.

YouTube

Pink sings "Hopelessly Devoted to You."

Pop royalty Pink paid a heartwarming tribute to fellow music icon Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 American Music Awards, which aired this past Sunday, Nov. 20.

Newton-John, who led a lustrous career—including winning 10 AMAs herself—as well as a life dedicated to philanthropy, died of breast cancer at the age of 73 in August of this year. Though Newton-John had a wide variety of beloved hits throughout the years, Pink chose to sing arguably one of her biggest hits of all time, “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”
Keep ReadingShow less
music
Joy

Why people are finding this teen's haka send-off at the airport particularly moving

It's a strong signal of cultural traditions being successfully passed from one generation to the next

TikTok/@curlyheadnikau

An airport haka is making people emotional.

If there's one thing people around the world associate with Māori culture, it's the haka. We've seen the traditional dancing and chanting before international sports matchups and in viral videos from wedding parties to tiny toddlers.

Haka originated as a way to prepare warriors for battle, but it has also been performed as a custom when groups came together in peace. Today, in addition to symbolizing a challenge to a sports opponent, haka is used to honor people and show the importance of an occasion.

In New Zealand, it's not uncommon to see haka performed at airports, as people send off or welcome home loved ones. But one airport haka has people feeling particularly moved.

Keep ReadingShow less
māori haka
Science

Zoo camera captures incredible moment mama chimp is reunited with her two-day-old baby

When Kucheza raised his little hand and Mahale realized he was there, everyone felt her joy.

Sedgwick County Zoo/Facebook

Kucheza was born by emergency C-section and had to be separated from mama Mahale for two days.

Thanks to our close evolutionary proximity and Jane Goodall's years of field research, humans have an intense fascination with chimpanzees. They are clearly not us, yet they are clearly similar to us in many ways, and a viral video from Sedgwick County Zoo beautifully highlights that connection.

Mahale is a 28-year-old chimpanzee who recently gave birth to a baby at Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas. According to KSAT News, her labor stalled, which necessitated an emergency C-section. As a result, Mahale and her baby were separated for two days while she started her recovery and her baby received oxygen.

Unlike humans, chimps don't have the language and cognitive abilities to understand what's happening in such a situation. It must have been a confusing experience for Mahale, who had already given birth to two babies prior, to find herself no longer pregnant but not having her baby with her.

Keep ReadingShow less
chimpanzee mama
Pop Culture

Skittles takes out a full-page ad asking people to stop throwing candy at Harry Styles

Skittles can hurt.

via Wikimedia Commons and Wikimedia Commons

Harry Styles live on stage June, 2022.

Singer Harry Styles was hit in the face with a Skittle thrown by an audience member at a concert in Los Angeles on Monday, November 14. As he thanked the crowd during his Love On Tour concert he can be seen wincing and holding his eye.

Luckily, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer recovered from the incident because getting hit with a flying object from a far distance could cause serious injury.

The incident inspired Skittles to speak out on Twitter. “Didn’t think I needed to say this: Please don’t throw Skittles,” the candy company tweeted.

“The entire fandom thanks you for this. I think the person that threw them should be banned from ever buying them again,” a Styles fan responded to the tweet.

Keep ReadingShow less
harry styles
Trending Stories