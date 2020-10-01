'Weird Al' takes a rare foray into political humor with his hilarious new election song
If there's anything Americans need right now, it's a good laugh. In these divided times, if there is anyone who can provide one, it's "Weird Al" Yankovic.
The good news is he's back with a video that's a rare foray into American politics. Yankovic has avoided the topic throughout his career, although he did some non-partisan lampooning of the 2016 presidential debates with "Bad Hombres, Nasty Women."
In 2015, he told the Washington Times that he stays away from "sensitive" issues like "political topics. "And I don't want to divide my fan base if I can help it," he said.
"The other reason I don't do a lot of political humor is it dates pretty poorly," Yankovic said. "Things that are topical in the political arena this week would be old news a month from now, so that's probably not the kind of thing I want to have as part of my catalog."
Yankovic's new song, "We're All Doomed" was created with The Gregory Brothers who are known for their online series in which they "Songify the News." In the video, Yankovic plays debate moderator and sings about the hellscape that is 2020 with interjections from Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Even though the song is about the current political moment, Yankovic couldn't deny himself one of his trademark food jokes. "If the Supreme Court is truly Supreme, where's the guac, ground beef, and sour cream?"
WE'RE ALL DOOMED - Trump vs. Biden ft. "Weird Al" Yankovic www.youtube.com
Lyrics to "We're All Doomed":
Weird Al: 2020's a raging Hellscape!
Any ideas on how to stop a worldwide plague?
Biden: We should be providing people the help they need
He knew back in February it was a deadly disease. What did he do? He's on tape acknowledging he knew
Weird Al: Really?
Biden: He waited and waited and waited. And he didn't even tell you
Trump: President Trump did a phenomenal job. People said that
Weird Al: Well
Trump: We got the gowns. We made the ventilators we got the masks. I don't wear masks like him---every time you see him he's got a mask---the biggest mask I've ever seen. (the biggest mask I've ever seen.)
Weird Al: Will we get back all the jobs we lost?
Or should we set up eleven million Etsy shops?
Biden: My economic plan would create one trillion dollars in economic growth
He has no intention of making it better for you all at home
Trump: I brought back football! It was me! (me!)
Weird Al: What?
Trump: Big 10 Football - and I'm very happy
Weird Al: Who's it gonna be.?
Trump: They wanna take out the cows... (the cows!)
Weird Al: In the West Wing?
Biden: Now here's the deal:
He has no idea what he's talking about
Weird Al: We're living in the Apocalypse!
I'm begging you to put a stop to this!
Pretty please?
Biden: You say he can inject some bleach
Trump: They cheat!
Weird Al: If the Supreme Court
Is truly Supreme
Where's the guac, ground beef, and sour cream?
Biden: The American people have a right to say
Who is the Supreme Court nominee
Trump: Her biggest endorsers are from Notre Dame
We have a phenomenal nominee
Weird Al: I ran out of questions
But still got a while
It's time to drop some bars
Let's see how you freestyle!
Trump: In Europe they live there
Forest cities!
They're called forest cities
It's a forest city
Biden: You know
He talks about the art of the deal
China's perfected the art of the steal
Trump: Bad things happen in Philadelphia
Bad things
Biden: He's just afraid
Trump: Proud Boys: Stand back and stand by
Biden: He's said there are very fine people on both sides
He said maybe you should drop a nuclear weapon on hurricanes
Trump: The cars have computers all over the place
Weird Al: Who is it gonna be?
Trump: They want to take out the cows, the cows!
Weird Al: in the West Wing?
Biden: Now here's the deal
He has no idea what he's talking about
Weird Al: We're living in the Apocalypse
I'm begging you to put a stop to this!
Pretty please?
Biden: Keep yapping, man
Trump: The People understand
Biden: He doesn't have a plan
Weird Al: Exploding trees, COVID-19
Hurricanes with names past the letter Z
Conspiracy theories about vaccines
Murder Hornets coming from across the sea
Too many memes about World War III
Can't tell what's Hell or reality
Earthquakes ruining my whole week
'Cause I dropped my keys in the crack between the cup holder and my car seat!
Who is it gonna be?
Trump: They want to take out the cows, the cows!
Weird Al: in the West Wing?
Biden: Now here's the deal
He has no idea what he's talking about
Weird Al: We're living in the Apocalypse!
I'm begging you to put a stop to this!
Pretty please?
Biden: You say---he can inject some bleach?
Trump: They cheat!
Weird Al: Who is it gonna be?
Biden: That was really a productive segment, wasn't it?
Keep yapping, man
