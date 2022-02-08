Movies

We thought Encanto's 'We Don't Talk about Bruno' couldn't get any better. We were wrong.

We thought Encanto's 'We Don't Talk about Bruno' couldn't get any better. We were wrong.
DisneyMusicVEVO/YouTube

Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno" in 21 languages is magical.

If you didn't spend all of January 2022 singing "We Don't Talk About Bruno" to yourself several times a day, what were you even doing?

People who have watched Disney's "Encanto" and become enchanted with the songs—which is hard not to do when Lin-Manuel Miranda is involved—have joked about what an earworm "We Don't Talk About Bruno" is. But it's not a joke. That song gets in your head and takes over everything. Only unlike many earwormy songs, you end up not minding too much because it's such a good song. It's not No. 1 on the Billboard Chart—both domestically and globally—for no reason.

(Hot tip: When "Bruno" inevitably gets stuck in your head, it's best just to lean into it. Turn it on and turn it up. Sing it out loud and dance around the house. Get your family to join in. Fighting it is futile.)

My family really didn't think "We Don't Talk About Bruno" could get any better. We'd seen some remixes and mash-ups, but nothing made the original any better—until now.

Last month, Disney released a version of the song that seamlessly incorporates 21 different languages. Disney movies are beloved around the world and their popular films get dubbed into various languages. It's a formidable task, trying to match up the voices and timing and meaning as closely as possible to the original while still sounding good in different languages. As with all things Disney, the standards of quality are high, which becomes apparent when you see how well it works to put these languages together.

For those who haven't heard it (First of all, how? Secondly, why?) the song is sung by various members of the Madrigal family, whose individual magical gifts help them serve the village of Encanto. The gift of one family member, Bruno, was the ability to glimpse the future, which had caused some problems in the past when people misunderstood his predictions as actually causing those things to happen. He disappeared one day, leaving behind nothing but rumors about how he had made all kinds of terrible things happen, which is what this song illustrates.

Watch:

Amazing, right? It's mind-blowing how many languages there are in the world (this is just 21 of thousands) and that humans have so many ways of saying—or singing—the exact same thing. Many of us may have never even heard some of these languages spoken before. And some of them sound a bit different when they are sung versus being spoken. So fun to listen to.

The video has been viewed more than 27 million times. And now Disney has released a version of another "Encanto" favorite "Surface Pressure" in 27 languages. And yes, it's just as impressive.

"Surface Pressure" is the theme song for Luisa, the Madrigal family member whose gift of strength is constantly being called upon by the family and community. She sings about how much pressure she feels beneath the surface to always be strong, never breaking no matter what. Her song has resonated with people everywhere who suffer from expectations of perfection and being able to handle it all, either from themselves or others.

It's an internal reality people in various cultures face, so hearing it sung in more than two dozen languages truly feels right.

Well done, Disney. Just when we think you've achieved unmatched greatness yet again, you turn around and make it even better.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
culture
Top Splash

Instacart delivery person followed her instincts and ended up saving the life of a customer

@JessicaHiggs3/TikTok

Jessica Higgs had a sense that something wasn't right at a customer's house and her action saved his life.

One the more mysterious aspects of being human is our sense of intuition. This "sixth sense" isn't something we can see or measure, but many people have experienced it in some form or fashion. Maybe it comes as a strong feeling that something isn't right, or that we or someone else should or shouldn't do something. It can be hard to read—not every feeling we get is truly our intuition—but there are plenty of examples of people trusting their instincts and being glad they did.

One such story has gone viral on TikTok. Jessica Higgs, a mom who works as an Instacart grocery delivery person, shared a story in an emotional video that illustrates the importance of listening to that inner voice when it prompts you to make sure someone is OK.

"I just want to start this off by saying if you see something, say something," Higgs said.

Keep Reading Show less
heroes
Pets

Kitty gets his own custom aquarium to see the fishies up close and people can't stop watching

Facebook

Aquatics and Exotics gave Jasper a front row seat to fishy theatre.

Some lucky cats really do hit the jackpot when it comes to their entertainment.

Pampered feline and social media star Jasper the Cat was given his own custom aquarium, giving him a 360-degree underwater view of the colorful fish as they swim by. If that’s not prime “cat TV” programming, I don’t know what is.



According to Daily Mail, Jasper’s owner Melissa Krieger was inspired after her fish supplier was cleaning the tank. Hoping to make a “mini SeaWorld” for her beloved Siamese, Krieger spent a whopping $2,500 to fashion a 125-gallon tank with see-through cube shaped indentation at the bottom.
Keep Reading Show less
pets
Family

Childless people over 50 are honestly reflecting on whether they made the right decision

via Pexels

Childless people over 50 discuss their decision.

People who decide not to have children are often unfairly judged by those who chose a different life path. People with children can be especially judgmental to women who’ve decided to opt out of motherhood.

“You will regret it!” is one of the most common phrases lobbed at those who choose to remain childless. Why do people think they’ll have such awful regrets? Because they often say they’ll wind up “lonely and sad” when they’re older.

They also say that life without children is without purpose and that when the childless get older they’ll have no one to take care of them. One of the most patronizing critiques thrown at childless women is that they will never “feel complete” unless they have a child.

However, a lot of these critiques say more about the person doling them out than the person who decides to remain childless. Maybe, just maybe, their life is fulfilling enough without having to reproduce. Maybe, just maybe, they can have a life full of purpose without caring for any offspring.

Maybe the question should be: What’s lacking in your life that you need a child to feel complete?

Keep Reading Show less
parents
Trending Stories