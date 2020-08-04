Dad shares his 'What I wish I knew before fatherhood' wisdom to help future parents

Family

Kier is a therapist and a family and relationship vlogger who makes videos with his wife Noémie and 2-year-old daughter Emmy. Some of their content is comedic, some of it is serious, but their goal is for all of it to be "100% authentic."

Recently, Kier got real about fatherhood in a video he made while carrying Emmy around the neighborhood on his hip. The video resonated across a wide spectrum of people. I saw it shared by various friends in my own feed, and even by celebrities like Viola Davis.

As anyone who is a parent already knows, raising kids is hard work. It's rewarding and wonderful in many ways, but it's not easy. And if you don't prepare yourself emotionally for the task by working through your own childhood traumas, it's going to be even harder.

Kier has a way of breaking it down clearly and compassionately:

As he says, "This ain't oatmeal." Family life is complex and requires a lot from us. And commenters shared their appreciation for Kier's wise words on Instagram.

"I watched this yesterday... my wife is 6 months pregnant... I am in the most fearfully joyous time in my life! Thank you for this food for thought and masterful words."

"Wow so much wisdom from a young man. It is a lot of work forever. I have 6 children now 5 are adults and it is still a lot of effort all worth it but I look back at my screw ups with regrets and I am so blessed to have 33 years with my husband also so much work."

"Absolutely loooove this message. Please keep providing this content! Even if it changes the mind of one man you've changed his family for generations to come."

"Thanks for sharing and letting everyone know the real of life. Relationships and parenting takes a lot of work. Healing from trauma takes work and so does learning that warm love. Thanks again."

"Wow this was beautiful and so powerful and so true! 👏🏾 This not only goes for the men but also women alike who suffer trauma and want to start a family. This is right here what you said is pure gold. 🙏🏽 I've always believed in getting counseling before marriage and starting a family. It can be a great way to expose and take out all negative things and work through them. Husband or wives and children alike don't need to suffer because of our past pain or struggles that we have not yet worked through. Such amazing wisdom from you. Thank you for bringing this forward and into the light of those who might not have realized this before."

