Couple shares emotional moment they learned they were pregnant and people can't stop crying
"I don’t even want kids and I’m crying at my desk right now."
Trying to conceive can be a long journey for some people while for others it seems like the easiest thing in the world. If you fall into the group that has difficulty getting pregnant you know it can take months, years and sometimes expensive fertility treatments. There are months of anxiety, tears and confusion that can come along with the process.
But when the test finally comes up positive, the joy is palpable and oftentimes contagious. One couple recorded the months of disappointment leading up to their positive pregnancy test and their video has caused viewers to fall into shambles. Saffron uploaded the video compilation to social media and people are struggling to hold back their tears.
The video shows Saffron reading the results of a pregnancy test with her partner right next to her. Their disappointment can be felt though they both attempt to make it seem like they're okay. This process repeats multiple times throughout the video with each disappointment being more palpable than the last.
This same scene plays out about seven times making the viewer anticipate more sad results, but when they look on the eighth time, their eyes go wide and an audible gasp is heard from both. Happy tears, hugs and several "oh my gods" later, the positive test is turned to the screen for everyone to see the family is growing.
The pair already have a older child and while it's unclear if this couple meets the 12 month threshold to classify their journey as secondary infertility, it is a fairly common condition. Secondary infertility affects 11% of couples in the United States and can be caused by many of the same things can cause primary infertility, PCOS, endometriosis, uterine disorders, low ovarian reserve and more.
Saffron's video has been seen 59 million times on Instagram and has even made it's way to Reddit where more than 3k people commented on the emotional video. Many people had trouble seeing through all the tears they were crying for the sweet couple.
"His face when it didn’t come up as positive had me legit crying," one woman says feeling the disappointment from the screen before the positive result came up.
"This is why you don’t go on your phone in work…..I’ve just burst into tears," another person cries.
"It is so beautiful to see two people who truly love each other and truly care and truly respect one another, as there is just love I see in him and I see it in you, and in this world of so much deception it is beautiful to see the hugs and the joy you both have and it is inspirational and love overcome always," one commenter shares.
Under the video shared on Reddit, people were equally as emotionally wrecked watching the progression of the video with one person writing, "the second-to-last clip, where the wife is in a tan robe, he really looked like he was going to burst into tears. It broke my heart. I feel like maybe he’d made up his mind it wasn’t ever going to happen, and so in the next clip he was not prepared."
"I don’t even want kids and I’m crying at my desk right now. The joy and shock, his face, the way she’s shaking and crying, it all just makes me so happy," another says.
Sharing such a private moment with the world was probably not the easiest decision in the world, but they likely made several struggling couples feel a little less alone in their own fertility journey. Congratulations to the little growing family!