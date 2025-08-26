Comedian nails the differences in how each generation arrives at someone's home

Niki Colemont was just four years old when his home country of Rwanda erupted into violence in 1990. To escape the civil war, which would eventually lead to the brutal genocide of more than 800,000 Rwandans in 100 days, Colemont and his older sister were sent away to Belgium. They would never make it back home.
Colemont grew up in an adoptive family in Belgium, learned English by watching TV shows and movies, and found an unexpected source of healing from his childhood trauma as an adult: photographing red squirrels. He is now an international award-winning nature photographer who travels the world capturing wildlife, and he shared some of his journey of loss and healing in an interview with Upworthy.
Q: How were you and your family impacted by the genocide in Rwanda?
A: I left Rwanda at a very early age, so I don’t have many direct memories of what actually happened. I only began to truly understand the genocide after watching the movie Hotel Rwanda. It had a deep impact on my family. My father was killed during the war, and my mother passed away shortly after giving birth to me.
Growing up without our parents gave me a constant feeling of loneliness and a sense of not really knowing where I belonged in the world. It also had a profound effect on my sister, who left Rwanda at the age of nine. She carried many questions about what happened and often wondered about our past. One of her biggest dreams was to return to Rwanda to find her birthplace.
For me, much of my early life was about trying to find my way in a new country while carrying the weight of a history I was still learning to understand.
Q: You were close to your sister, who died in 2019. (I'm so sorry.) Can you share a bit about her and the impact she had on your life?
A: She was a familiar face in a not-so-familiar country, and it was a privilege to have her in my life. What I loved most was her personality. She was always happy, always smiling, and she carried so much knowledge about our past and our family. She often knew the things I never thought to ask, and now that she’s gone, so much of that information feels lost with her.
Her passing left me with a sense that part of my past disappeared too. There are so many questions I wish I could ask her, things I’ll never get answers to. Even recently, when I discovered that I have a brother—something my adoptive parents had kept a secret. I immediately thought of how much I would have wanted to share that moment with her. She had such an impact on me, and her absence is something I still feel deeply every day.
Q: How has your photography work helped you process that loss?
My photography has helped me process loss in ways I didn’t expect. A big part of it has been the reactions I receive from my community, especially on Instagram. People connect with the images sometimes in really touching ways. I’ll get comments like, ''This is the best thing I’ve seen on the internet today,' or a parent will share that their child loved a particular photo, like the one of the squirrel with the dinosaur. Those responses mean the world to me. They give me the energy to keep creating, even on difficult days.
I never started out expecting anything to come from my photography; I just followed ideas as they came to me. But realizing that my work can bring joy and inspiration to others has been deeply healing. Combined with the support I’ve received from my girlfriend’s family, it’s given me a sense of belonging and purpose. Photography has helped me not only process grief, but also discover where I fit in the world.
Hey, whatcha got there, pal? Photo by Niki Colemont (used with permission)
Q: Have you ever gone back to Rwanda? If not, do you have a desire to?
A: I haven’t gone back to Rwanda yet. For a long time, I told myself I wouldn’t return—I felt almost guilty for having the privilege of a good life elsewhere, with reliable healthcare and a steady job, while so many others back home didn’t have the same.
But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve seen how much Rwanda has changed—stronger schools, fewer financial struggles, and a real sense of growth. Now that I’ve found my passion in wildlife photography, I’ve been thinking a lot about visiting the Virunga Mountains to capture its incredible wildlife.
Returning also carries a deeper meaning for me. My sister always dreamed of going back to reconnect with her roots. She was saving to make that trip before she passed away. I feel like going back to Rwanda, to the place where I was born, would be a way to honor her dream as well as discover more of my own.
Squinderella? Cindsquirrella? Photo by Niki Colemont (used with permission)
Q. You say photographing squirrels has helped you heal from trauma. What is it that makes squirrels so special?
A: Squirrels have such unique personalities. They’re chaotic, persistent, and endlessly curious. They can also be surprisingly clumsy, like when they misjudge a jump or forget where they buried their stash of nuts… which is how we end up with unexpected walnut trees!
They have incredible skills that set them apart from other animals. For example, they can rotate their ankles 180 degrees, which allows them to hang upside down or escape danger quickly. They’re also surprisingly human-like in some ways; they can push and carry things, they’re highly intelligent, and I’ve even seen them wipe their mouths on branches and groom their tails. They’re actually very clean animals.
I think what makes them so special to me is that I see parts of myself in them. I’m also a bit clumsy, forgetful, and chaotic so when I watch squirrels, I feel a sense of connection. Photographing them has been both healing and joyful because it’s like capturing little reflections of my own personality in nature.
A squirrel reflects.Photo by Niki Colemont (used with permission)
Q: How did you discover that you enjoyed photography?
A: I first discovered my love for photography in a very simple way with an iPhone 4. I started taking black-and-white landscape shots, just experimenting without any specific subject or real knowledge of what I was doing. Still, I felt a strong pull to keep going, because every picture, good or bad, seemed to leave a footprint and tell its own story.
In 2010, I began a relationship with my girlfriend, and that’s when I met my father-in-law. He owned a Nikon D3100 DSLR, and I was instantly intrigued by this big, professional-looking camera. I borrowed it for a year and dove into experimenting. I learned everything by making mistakes, and it took me quite a while to figure out how to shoot manually.
During that time, I saved up for my own camera. By 2015, I felt ready and bought my first DSLR, a Nikon D5200. With it, I’ve been fortunate to win a few photography awards.
Looking back, I realize it was my father-in-law who gave me that initial spark to start this journey. That spark grew into a passion that continues to inspire me every time I pick up my camera.
Q: What is one of your wildest photography experiences?
A: One of my wildest photography experiences has to be winning the National Geographic Public Choice Award in 2022 and the fact that it was for one of my squirrel photographs made it even more special. I had been a finalist back in 2019, but actually winning was on a whole different level.
It was the biggest boost I’ve ever had in my photography journey, not just because of the recognition, but because it touched something deeply personal. For a long time, I believed my work wasn’t good enough to achieve anything significant. That feeling was tied to my background. I was adopted and have always been incredibly grateful to my adoptive parents for giving me a second chance in life. But I also felt like I owed them something, that I had to support them no matter what, and that nothing I did was ever enough.
As a child, when I made mistakes or had disagreements, I was warned that I could be sent back to Rwanda. That fear stayed with me, and it made me scared to fail. I lost a lot of self-confidence because of it.
So when I won that award, it wasn’t just a trophy, it was proof to myself that I could achieve something on my own terms. It gave me the confidence I had been missing, and it made me believe in my work in a way I never had before.
Q: What do you hope people take away when they see your work?
When people see my work, I hope they feel the same happiness I felt while creating it even if it’s just for a split second. I want my photographs to give them a moment where they can forget the bad things in life and simply enjoy the beauty in front of them.
For me, it’s not just about taking pictures; it’s about spreading joy and, in my own way, raising 'squirrel awareness.' Squirrels are incredibly intelligent and full of personality, and I love showing the world just how special they really are.
Squirrels ride dinosaurs? Who knew?Photo by Niki Colemont (used with permission)
Q: What are your dreams and wishes for the future?
I’m a pretty simple guy and tend to take life as it comes. But if I had one wish, it would be to spread even more squirrel awareness all around the world. I’m not someone who enjoys being in the spotlight but for my squirrels, I’m happy to make an exception, because they truly deserve all the glamour. :p
My dream is to keep sharing my story and my photographs on a global scale, reaching more people who can appreciate these amazing little animals. And honestly, I’d be grateful if people could find their way to my Instagram, because that’s my favorite place to spread joy and connect with others through my work.
You can follow Niki Colemont on Instagram to see more of his delightful photography.