+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Pop Culture

Kelly Ripa tries to calm herself with meditation and fails hilariously

Soothing? Not so much. Relatable? Very.

kelly ripa, meditation
Canva

This is so not a comfortable seating position for everyone.

We’re all very, very aware that meditation is good for us. We know it’s proven to reduce anxiety, improve focus, help us reclaim a sense of gratitude, purpose, clarity, well-being, yadda yadda yadda…

But, just like eating vegetables or working out or creating a budget plan or literally anything else that’s good for us, some folks don’t enjoy the act of meditation. Maybe it’s having to sit still for that long, or having to listen to one of those affected “spiritual” voices (which are almost always Australian—why?), or because it feels a tad too woo-woo or because it never feels like you’re doing it correctly. The list goes on and on.

If you fall into this category, then you may find talk show host Kelly Ripa’s not-so-Zen take on meditation super relatable—not to mention laugh-out-loud funny.

In a video posted to her Instagram, we see Ripa, unable to stop giggling, sitting beside friends Jan Schillay Wiener and Albert Bianchini as Bianchini attempts to start an audio-guided meditation. (Key word: attempts.)

The ethereal meditation voice barely gets out, “Find a quiet place to sit down,” before Ripa, already lying down, declares, “Already, I hate it!” and asks if there’s a voice with a British accent.

“Or Australian!” quips Wiener. (See? Everyone expects an Australian accent. Why??)

Another clip appears—presumably Take #2—showing Bianchini, eyes closed in proper meditation pose, silent, while Ripa and Wiener fall into a fit of uncontrollable laughter.

“Be quiet!” Bianchini shouts. But it is futile. The rest of the video shows poor Bianchini trying his damnedest to reach serenity as Ripa and Wiener’s antics ensue. Doing exercises, throwing on Star Wars helmets, just general buffoonery.

“Good job, Albert, that was fantastic,” Ripa says sarcastically as the failed mediation comes to a close.

“The two of you, bunch of f–ing a–holes,” says Bianchini. Though he is also laughing, so we can assume this is all in good fun.

Ripa is certainly not alone in her attitude toward mediation. Folks who watched the clip couldn’t help but commiserate.

“This is EXACTLY how I do meditation 😅 I keep trying!” one person commented.

Another added, “These are my ppl 😂👏👏 #cantdoit.”

Others were just applauding Bianchini for his relentless patience (perhaps from all the mediation?).

As one person put it: “LMAO I can't stop laughing and yes we need Albert in our lives ❤️.”

Even if you do find yourself feeling more like Ripa when it comes to meditation, the good news is there are plenty of mindfulness approaches that can increase your well-being without feeling like a horrendous kindergarten quiet time session. There are movement-based meditations, like ecstatic dance, walking, yoga, tai chi…heck, even working out can be considered meditation by slowing down and infusing each exercise with awareness.

In fact, according to Psychology Today, applying slowness can make even the most mundane everyday task into a meditative ritual. Slowly stepping into the shower, consciously picking your socks for the day, taking your time to sip that morning coffee, etc.

Creativity is another approach. Whether it’s carving out the time to journal, collage, write poems, organize the fridge magnets or just perform a living room karaoke solo, simply making art in one way or another can be immensely therapeutic.

The point being: The opportunity to gain the benefits of meditation are fully available to us in a variety of ways. There is no one-size-fits-all approach. As we see hilariously demonstrated in the above scenario, one person’s idea of meditation is another person’s idea of torture. But truly, whatever gets us to a peaceful place without harming others is a completely acceptable strategy.

From Your Site Articles
humor
Business

A whole new generation wants to work with their hands

True

As AI makes daily headlines (and robots take over), I’ve been thinking more about the future of human work and the value of craftsmanship. Craftsmanship, the human trait that enables us to care for and love the work we produce, especially in the built environment.

Even as we make advancements and increase efficiencies in technology, the built world desperately needs more people who care about craft and want to work with their hands.

In construction specifically, the demand for housing—especially affordable housing—and safer roads and bridges is only increasing. And over 40% of skilled workers will retire in the next 10 years. We need new craftspeople more than ever. And, fast.
That’s why we started MT Copeland: to capture the craftsmanship seen in the built world around us (our homes, our workplaces, our cities), and help anyone learn directly from experienced professionals. We help craftspeople teach the skills they use on the job every day, and inspire others to make a career move into skilled careers. Carpenters, entrepreneurs building homes, painters, and even first-time homeowners can now use methods from generations past to make projects better.

The attention to detail in drywall, painting, or cabinet making requires a unique combination of technical prowess, problem-solving abilities, and an artistic eye. It’s the kind of work made only possible by human touch. Just when it starts to feel like everything’s destined to be automated, remember: some things simply must be made by human hands.

Keep ReadingShow less
Science

Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space

This change in perspective could change humanity.

via Rubén Moreno Montolíu/Flickr

Our home, from space.

Sixty-one years ago, Yuri Gagarin became the first human to make it into space and probably the first to experience what scientists now call the "overview effect." This change occurs when people see the world from far above and notice that it’s a place where “borders are invisible, where racial, religious and economic strife are nowhere to be seen.”

The overview effect makes man’s squabbles with one another seem incredibly petty and presents the planet as it truly is, one interconnected organism.

Keep ReadingShow less
space
Family

Son tells mom that he's 'scared of her' and she responds with a great lesson in parenting

'I know this might be a little shocking but I do sometimes actually find you a little scary.'

Raisingself TikTok screenshots

Son tells mom that he's scared of her and the exchange is parenting goals.

Parenting is a hard gig regardless of whether you planned to have children or they were a happy surprise. As many parenting books as there are out there, none of them have the perfect equation to get it right and most parents do the best with what they learned, or unlearned, from their own parents.

Samantha, a parenting content creator on TikTok under the name Raising Self, has been working hard to overcome generational trauma and parent her children differently. Recently she was doing a live video to interact with her followers when one of her children made a stunning revelation: he was scared of her.

You could tell by her expression that his confession was a surprise, and though her son barely took his eyes off the video game he was playing, the two had a very meaningful dialogue. Instead of being upset or even happy that her child was fearful, she responded with curiosity.

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting
Family

Compassionate interaction between a frazzled dad and his 6-year-old son has people in tears

Empathy and emotional regulation are powerful to witness.

@mollymikos/TikTok

A 6-year-old and his dad shared a moment of emotional regulation after a toddler meltdown.

Anyone who has parented a spirited "threenager" knows how hard handling toddler tantrums can be. Parents often joke about our wee ones throwing down, because laughter is sometimes the only way to cope. But in reality, it can be extremely disturbing and distressing for the entire household when a family member carries on in a way that feels—or truly is—out of control.

Major tantrums can be especially hard for parents who didn't have good parenting examples themselves. It takes superhuman patience to be the parents we want to be some days, and none of us does it perfectly all the time. When a child is screaming and crying over something irrational and nothing seems to be working to get them to stop, exhausted parents can lose their cool and respond in ways they normally wouldn't.

Keep ReadingShow less
gentle parenting
Pop Culture

Author is causing debate over theory that we've 'tricked' ourselves into loving lobster

"Lobsters are like diamonds. Bad product, great marketing."

via JasonKPargin/TikTok

Jason K. Pargin shares his controversial theory on lobster.

This article was previously published on 3.20.2023.

Novelist Jason K. Pargin has inspired an online food fight after his video about lobster received over 500,000 views on Tiktok and nearly 6 million on Twitter. Pargin believes that we’ve all been tricked into liking lobster and that people only like it because it’s considered high class.

Pargin is the author of the “John Dies at the End” and “Zoey Ashe” series and the former editor of Cracked.com.

"I don't think anyone actually enjoys eating lobster. I think they've just been convinced that it's a high-class food for a really specific reason,” Pargin says in his controversial video. He then describes how just a few centuries ago lobster was once used as prisoners' food and ground into fertilizer.

Keep ReadingShow less
lobster
More

A Pediatrician asked terminal kids what they enjoyed about life. Here are their answers.

Beautiful life advice, no matter how old you are.

Canva

Pediatrician Alastair McAlpine gave some of his terminal patients an assignment.

Pediatrician Alastair McAlpine gave some of his terminal patients an assignment. What they told him can inspire us all.

"Kids can be so wise, y'know," the Cape Town doctor and ultra-marathon enthusiast posted to his Twitter account. He asked the young patients, short on time, about the things that really mattered to them.

Keep ReadingShow less
best of humanity
Identity

A Girl Scouts psychologist wrote a guide for parents to discuss body image. It rocks.

"Yes, Your Daughter Just Called Herself Fat," is a must-read.

@girlscouts/Twitter

What a fabulous resource

The Girl Scouts' guide to help parents talk to their daughters about weight and body image is kind of amazing.

Keep ReadingShow less
parents
Trending Stories