Mom lets her ranch-loving toddler get a 'treat' while grocery shopping, and he goes wild
Nobody loves ranch like this kid.
For every picky eater out there, there is also a kid whose love for that one food item knows no bounds. Remember “Corn Kid” and “Pickle Girl”? Seems like they’ve met their match with Bronx, a 22-month-old with a red-hot passion for Hidden Valley ranch dressing…which coincidentally goes great with both corn and pickles, but that’s neither here nor there.
In a viral video captured by Bronx’s mom, Savannah Feenstra, we see the adorable toddler filling up his kiddie shopping cart to the brim with the popular condiment—along with a singular bottle of ketchup. Perhaps he was planning on jazzing things up a bit by mixing them together. Who knows.
As Feenstra explained in her onscreen text, she had told her baby boy that he could “pick a treat,” and this was his choice, apparently. Needless to say, she couldn’t help but crack up.
Watch:
@sav_feenstra Kid loves ranch 🤷🏼♀️ #ranchlife #sauceking #toddlersoftiktok #sahm #cute #shopping #fyp #foryoupage #hiddenvalleyranch ♬ original sound - Savannah Feenstra
While Feenstra mentioned in an interview with PEOPLE she didn’t end up buying all the bottles Bronx put in his cart (since that would mean emptying the store, essentially) she did buy in bulk, since they were on sale, joking that “After all, he spotted a good deal!"
All in all, people totally got on board with little Bronx’s ranch obsession.
"I’d choose the same thing," one person wrote, while another said, "Little guy has impeccable taste."
Even Hidden Valley Ranch entered the chat, writing "Smart kid," in the comments section.
And just how much does Bronx love ranch dressing? According to a follow-up video…enough to drink it straight. Yep, you read that right.
@sav_feenstra Save some for the rest of the family. @Hidden Valley Ranch obsessed. #toddlersoftiktok #ranchlife #sauceking #sahm #cute #fyp #foryoupage #hiddenvalleyranch #ranchbaby #condimentking #cutebaby #ranch ♬ original sound - Savannah Feenstra
While this might be off-putting to some, Bronx found himself in good company.
“This is my spirit animal,” one viewer wrote.
Another echoed, "I found my twin.”
What can ya do, ranch is just one of those polarizing food items that people generally either get grossed out by, or want to bathe in. Bronx clearly falls into the latter category. In fact, a lot of kids like it for its rich, creamy, milky texture and mild taste.
And in case you're concerned, Feenstra also assured PEOPLE that Bronx “doesn’t live on ranch," and actually has “quite the refined palate for such a little guy,” with favorite foods ranging from blueberries, to avocados, to bananas, to hamburgers and shrimp. Though she did not specify which of these foods he probably drowns in the ranch.
And hopefully that love for ranch doesn’t run out any time soon, since Hidden Valley has apparently arranged to “send Bronx a gift.” We’re hoping for at least a 6 month supply for the wee fella.
It’s just so wholesome to see how kids can have such a pure, unadulterated joy for the simplest things, be it food, nature, a song, a color, you name it. And even more wholesome to see parents who support their adoration. Hopefully we can all find something to love as much as this little boy loves his ranch.