Sales for GoodPop are surging after husband's obsession over watermelon flavor goes viral

The story of this full blown love affair over a simple popsicle is a must-watch.

good pop, good pop watermelon, watermelon popsicle, sugar free popsicle, eli mcmann, good pop ice cream
Photo credit: Canva

Sometimes when the taste hits, it really hits.

A big part of marriage—or simply living with another person—means learning to love the little quirks of the person we're coexisting with. Be it their routines, hygienic habits (or lack thereof) or strange obsessions.

For Eli McMann, that meant embracing his husband’s years-long, uncontrollable compulsion for GoodPop watermelon-flavored popsicles.

“He tried them, and was like, ‘this is the best thing I’ve ever had in my entire life,’” McMann recalls in a now-viral TikTok.

 


After that fateful moment, McMann noticed his husband eating “ridiculous” amounts of these watermelon popsicles (the GoodPop brand, specifically). Their freezer was filled “to the brink,” the house would be riddled with used popsicle sticks… McMann's husband even commandeered the freezers of all of their friends as well, just in case they happened to be there and a craving struck.

 

Eventually McMann thought to himself “is there a problem? Am I supposed to have an intervention?” He went to X trying to get answers as to how these frozen treats could have taken over their lives, which unfortunately only inspired curiosity in other folks who decided they too must try this tantalizing watermelon popsicle.

Lo and behold, the trend took off so much that GoodPop reached out to McCann, specifically thanking him (well, his husband, rather) for causing their sales to skyrocket across the country, and even offered to send them some free merch.

“It’s been amazing to see so many new people discover GoodPop in such a real, unscripted and joyful way," GoodPop's Founder/CEO Daniel Goetz tells Upworthy. "We’ve been doing this for 15 years - crafting feel-good frozen treats with integrity - and to see all this love come to life has been so incredibly humbling and exciting."

And that just makes this hilarious story even sweeter when you learn more about the fact that GoodPop is a pretty cool company with real people behind it trying to make a positive impact in the world.

"I’m so happy for everyone this impacts - from to our Texas watermelon farmers, to our team that cuts the melons, to our nonprofit partners across the country - we we are all able to share in this viral moment," Goetz added.

And now, McCann’s husband is practically their new brand ambassador, wearing all the branded hats, shirts, gloves, etc, everywhere he goes. They of course also send boxes upon boxes of popsicles for them to sample. If McCann thought GoodPop was taking over his life before…

 


 

Little did they know that soon, their popsicle luck would run out. About three minutes into the video, McMann shares that a few days prior, his husband let out a blood curdling scream from the other room. Worried something had happened with their baby, he rushed into the other room only to find the real reason behind the scream: their grocery store would no longer carry his husband’s drug of choice. In fact, no surrounding stores would carry them either. Naturally, this sent McMann’s husband into a “full blown spiral.”

“This man spent the better part of two hours calling grocery stores within a fifty mile radius," McMann said. Eventually he found one a mere twenty miles away, and began planning how he could make regular excursions out to buy the popsicles in bulk.

“I am not a religious man, but I am begging you people to pray for us,” McCann concludes.

 


GoodPop, of course, seized the opportunity to deepen its bond with its number one fan. In a subsequent series of videos, we see a GoodPop delivery driver supposedly pedaling some boxes all the way from GoodPop headquarters in Austin,TX to Salt Lake City, where McMann and his husband live. The company even changed their TikTok bio to read “Eli’s husband’s favorite pop.” In an exceedingly ironic twist of fate, a photo of McMann begrudgingly holding a watermelon popsicle is now GoodPop’s profile pic, making him more of a mascot for the brand than his husband.

 
 @goodpop We’re on our way! Stay tuned and follow our journey to get pops to Eli’s husband! 🍉💨 . #popsicleemergency #goodpop #watermelonpopsicle #goodpoppopsicle #goodpopwatermelon #watermelonpop ♬ original sound - GoodPop 
 
 

In a time when companies seem more and more out of touch with the people they supposedly serve, and when the internet seems to continuously disconnect us, moments like this feel all the more special. McCann certainly didn’t share this little story about his husband’s popsicle obsession in order to go viral, but viral went nonetheless, making so many emotionally invested in a product they might have otherwise never known of. In turn, GoodPop could have simply used the viral video to promote their products, but instead established an actual human relationship. Just a little dose of TikTok using its powers for good.

By the way, even if watermelon flavor isn’t your thing, GoodPop has other delicious flavors, along with a ton of other tasty, good-for-you treats, like ice cream sandwiches, orange creamsicles, Mickey Mouse pops, and more. Check out their website here.

