Californians aren’t holding back on their delightful love-hate relationship with Gavin Newsom
“He’s a demon, but he’s OUR demon.”
Gavin Newsom is a name most people know whether they live in California or not. But in case you're new here, Gavin Newsom is the governor of California, which is essentially like being the president of a country given the size of the state. Due to his role, good looks and politics on many things, he's an easily recognizable figure that is often romanticized.
Of course the romanticization could be because he looks more like a movie star than a governor but the people who live within the state he governs have feelings about people's infatuation with him. Everything is often rose colored when you're outside looking in. When Californians started taking to social media to explain their relationship with the governor, the average social media user was unprepared.
The conversation first started in comment sections of people from states with problematic leaders making swooning videos over Newsom's handling of political attacks on his state. Comment sections became flooded with Californians expressing very conflicting responses within a singular sentence. When pressed for a better explanation on why his constituents didn't like him but also felt passionately about their like for him, the responses became comical.
"Gavin Newsom is Godzilla in the movies where he's on your side against another kaijuu but still has beef with us," one person writes.
"He may be a monster, but he is our monster," another says.
"The enemy of my enemy is technically, my friend, if my friend was also evil and not a good person and also my enemy," someone laments.
What is it exactly that Gavin Newsom has done to make people love to hate him? No one ever really says explicitly what it is. In the current context of America, it seems that people dislike him due to his swift shift on homeless encampments in California. Once the United States Supreme Court ruled that states were legally allowed to fine and jail people experiencing homelessness, Newsom reversed course on the protections homeless individuals had in California.
The phrase, "Gavin Newsom hates two things, Republicans and homeless people, and he's all out of homeless people" has appeared multiple times under videos of him roasting political opponents. But for some people, the love-hate relationship started much earlier in Newsom's political career. In 2003, the then 36-year-old Newsom was elected mayor of San Francisco and while his policies were progressive, he knocked plenty of things over and put his feet up on the political coffee table.
People accused him of being more focused on his public image than his actual job. Given that he looks like he could be on the cover of a romance novel, it was probably easy to lean into that notion while discounting the good he was trying to do. Granted, a young Newsom didn't help muffle the criticism with the choices he was making in his personal life like marrying television commentator and lawyer Kimberly Guilfoyle, posing for fashion magazine spreads and lashing out at the media according to San Francisco Chronicle.
While there doesn't seem to be much talk about Newsom attempting to project a Hollywood perfect image nowadays, people still love to hate him.
"Republicans are afraid of Gavin Newsom but so are we kinda," someone says.
"Gavin Newsom cares about people in the way that vampires care about their food source," one creator relays.
"Gavin Newsom the typa guy to protect you from other people's wrongdoings just so HE can be the one to ruin your life" another writes.
"He’s like a well groomed well fed cat and we are just the house mice he allows to stay bc he is bored." one person jokes.
"Existing under Newsom is like driving by a cop that already has somebody pulled over, like 'oh thank god, he's already busy'" a commenter laughs.
One person reminds others that it's a good thing to criticize politicians, "like yes we're joking about it, but also this is exactly how we SHOULD be acting about our politicians. applaud and support when they do things we agree with, but never ever forget the ways they can turn on us."
Is Gavin Newsom upping his public presence because he's planning a 2028 run for president? Eh, probably. But based on the thirst trap videos people are creating of California's governor, people may be willing to overlook the hate part of Californians' relationship with him. One woman admits, "I want this man to lead America just so we get to see him often."
When it comes to this oxymoronic relationship, one Californian wraps up the sentiment, "Patrick Bateman of democrats is sending me. We have a love-hate relationship with Gavin and right now it's love!! Thank you for having our backs like a leader!!"