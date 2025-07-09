Woman starts the 'We Do Not Care' menopause club and it's both informative and hilarious
People are sharing "what they don't care about today."
There's something exciting happening for menopausal and perimenopausal women. (Now there's a sentence you don't see often.) Ready? Here it is: discussing menopause is becoming normalized. We might even take it a step further and say—celebrating menopause is becoming normalized.
Back in the day, this very topic, which eventually affects about half of the world's population (that's over four billion people for those counting) was merely called, "The Change." Women were often too embarrassed to discuss their very real symptoms caused by a drop in estrogen and other hormones. I recall my mom having a hot flash and later crying in the car from embarrassment. Then she cried more because she was crying in the first place.
Rue McClanahan sprays herself during a hot flash. Giphy NBC
Though studies continue evolving on how to tackle these symptoms and overall women's health, talking about them now has become quite popular. And it's awesome.
One woman, Melani Sanders, is actually building an entire online village around normalizing menopause, to the delight of many. Going by the name @justbeingmelani, she has over one million followers on Instagram alone. The concept? Stop caring about what people think about your hormones. Stop caring about things that don't matter.
Calling it the "We Do Not Care" movement, she has tons of reels where she discusses hot flashes, forgetfulness, and other fun effects from the new normal. In one, she sits in her car behind a steering wheel and announces, "We're about to start a perimenopause/menopause club, okay, and it's gonna be called the 'We Do Not Care' club." She then proclaims, "Listen to the acronym - We…do…not…care. W -D - N- C. That's the name of our club. And we don't care."
She further explains, "Let me tell y'all what that means. That means like right now, I just came from the grocery store. Baby, I got on the too little sports bra, okay, cuz I couldn't find no bra. This is all I have and guess what? I don't care. W-D-N-C. I do not care! Okay? And you know when the bra be too little, everything is hanging to one side. That is my situation, and I don't care. I do not care. And it's funny, but it's not funny because for real, this is what's in my head."
She gives another example of her incredibly inspiring apathy. She pats her hair, which is pulled back. "Look at this. I could have put some Edge Control on. No I don't. No, I'm not. I don't gotta put on no Edge Control and I'm not gonna do that."
She then urges the community to leave word in the comment section about the things THEY don't care about. "Everybody in the comments, let's all talk about what we don't are about today, okay? So today, I do not care that I don’t have no real bra on. And I do not care that I don't have Edge Control in my hair. I don't care. That's it. That's the story. Period, point blank, period, poo."
The comments were direct and electric. The first commenter declares, "I do not care that what my roommates eat tonight aka (kids &husband) I’m eating dry cereal out the box." This comment alone has around 8000 likes and counting. Another writes, "We do not care that it's 11:00am and we still in pajamas." Another writes, "I do not care that I used cornstarch this morning as a dry shampoo and now the sweat running down my neck is white. I do not care."
Some people got more serious, saying, "I don't care about being in a relationship."
And this one spoke to many of us: "I don’t care that I walked into a room and don’t remember why I entered the room. I will remember on my own time."