Parents are applauding mom's genius trick for getting her super picky son to eat
She was at wits' end.
Having a child who’s a picky eater can be highly frustrating for parents. It can mean cooking meals that go to waste, having to plan ahead when going to someone else's house, and late nights in bed worrying if your child is getting proper nourishment. Popular TikToker Becca Marotta had it up to her neck with her son’s picky eating habits, so she tried something out of the box, and it worked.
“Welcome to my new series that I just made up, making my picky eater of a son make all of his own food. That sounds a lot meaner than it actually is,” Marotta joked in her video with over 96,000 views. "My son is the pickiest eater on the damn planet. So, I told him start finding videos of food that you think looks good. I'm gonna buy all the ingredients. I'm gonna help you make it and for some reason, it's working cause it's giving him the incentive to eat the food. And today he chose these beefy tacos. They were so good, and I was so proud of him; he ate the entire thing."
Parents applauded her efforts because she broke her son off his picky habits and taught him some valuable life skills. “That’s a really great idea bc then he can see what goes into planning, cooking, and cleaning a meal so maybe he can appreciate it more, try new foods, and learn life skills at the same time. Great job,” one commentator wrote.
“This will create such a good relationship with food. I wish my mom had done this,” another added. To which Marotta replied: “That’s actually my goal. I really want him to finally see food isn’t bad and there’s so much good around cooking and eating.”
How to deal with a child who's a picky eater
Marotta’s bold move to have her son cook his meals may not work for all parents—especially those with younger children. Susan Greenberg, a speech pathologist at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles who works on “everything from the neck up,” has some additional advice for parents who want to expand their children’s palettes.
“I give my children pouches,” she says. “They have a place, but you need to also introduce different flavors and textures so children are able to accept foods as they get older. The research tells us that the more flavor and texture exposures you have, the more competent of an eater you're going to be later in life,” she told Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.
Greenberg says that if a child doesn’t like a particular food on the first attempt. Don’t worry. It often takes a few exposures to new flavors and textures before children come around. “It takes at least 10 times for some of us to decide if we like a food, and some research says even more than that,” she says. “So we know repeated exposures are important. You have to keep giving that food to kids.”
Dani Lebovitz, a pediatric registered dietitian in Nashville, says we should also avoid labeling kids as picky eaters.
“I don’t believe there is any such thing as a picky eater because we are autonomous people, and we are all entitled to our flavor and texture preferences,” Lebovitz says. “If a child doesn’t want to eat something or they say they don’t like something, it’s not because they’re picky. They’re learning about their taste buds, their flavor preferences, and texture preferences.”
Children are journeying to find textures and flavors they enjoy, and their taste buds change daily. There are stages people go through when appreciating music or art. Sometimes, we must learn how to enjoy simpler experiences before completely understanding broader artistic expression. The same goes for food. But it’s important to continue exposing kids to new experiences so they can grow to appreciate an abundance of flavors and textures.