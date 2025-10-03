First grade teacher's fierce 'private parts' song is shifting the way we talk about abuse
"They need to know the value in their 'no.'"
First grade teacher, Gelda Waterboer, went viral across the world in August of 2025 for passionately singing a song to her students at a school in Namibia. This wasn't just any song, though. It was a cautionary tale about understanding body autonomy and reporting abuse. She sang this with her whole heart—and quite possibly, the most moving aspect of it was that the kids knew every word. There was nothing unclear about the message.
The lyrics of the song, set to a familiar nursery-rhyme melody, were simple: "These are my private parts, private parts, private parts, these are my private parts, no one should touch them." As she sings, she vaguely illustrates the areas that are considered "private." She continues, "And if you touch my private parts, private parts, private parts, if you touch my private parts, I will tell my mother. I will tell my father. I will tell my teacher."
The clip, which has now received over 16 million likes on TikTok alone, has been described as brave and essential, albeit for some, it's a bit divisive. Many in the comments mention what they describe as "aggression," so Waterboer took to TikTok to address it.
As you hear the sound of kids playing in the background, Waterboer points out how many views (and counting) the clip has. "This makes me (to) realize, that there is a great need of awareness that needs to be spread when it comes to the safety of the kids. I wish I had a teacher like me growing up."
Referring to the comment section, "Some of the comments are really funny. But some are like 'the teacher is taking this personal. The teacher is so aggressive. I'm so scared.'" She adds, "I wish I had a teacher who would firmly tell me that it is okay to say no to people you also trust. That you have the right over your body. I take this personally because I wish I knew that growing up. And if you are someone that grew up in a safe environment, if you are someone that is privileged enough not to undergo certain things these kids are going through, you would sit there and say that she's so aggressive."
"Guys, I'm telling you some matters need to be addressed with seriousness. They need to know the value in their 'no.'"
She also notes how taboo the topic has traditionally been, which might halt children from speaking up and may be the root cause of some of the negative comments. "As Africans, we take such topics as taboo...For me, as long as I'm a teacher, I have vowed that I will be the teacher that I never had growing up...I will make sure that I'm that teacher that I needed when I was growing up. I will be that teacher that will provide protection for these kids. I will be that teacher that will make sure that they will come to their highest potential of their self. So excuse me, if I was so 'aggressive.' Because yes, it's personal for me. It's very personal."
Joe Vercellino, voted Detroit's Teacher of the Year in 2021, shared his thoughts on the video with Upworthy, heaping praise on Waterboer. "In a world where parents are wondering what their kids are being taught in school about their own body, you should be grateful to have this in the playlist."
Vercellino tours schools, visiting nearly half a million students a year, with his group The Lion Heart Experience. They provide much-need positive programming to students, also sharing catchy songs about self-worth with lyrics like, "I have worth, I have value, I have a beautiful future."
The Lion Heart Experience shares their song about self-worth. www.youtube.com, The Lion Heart Experience
With regard to the people who find it offensive, he says, "It almost throws you off-guard at first, you are almost hit with a wave of offense then you realize, this is exactly what I want my kid to know and believe."
Ciara Bogdanovic, LMFT, also spoke with Upworthy, adding how valuable these kinds of difficult conversations with children are. "Talking about this is not a one and done conversation. It’s an ongoing teaching of helping children say no, assert their own boundaries, and to learn that they have agency over their bodies."
It's a vulnerable topic for sure, but one that must be continued for the safety of kids. Oprah Winfrey has been extremely open on the subject, sharing her own experience with childhood molestation to caution children and their parents on how insidiously common it is. Just a few years ago, she re-broached the topic on her Apple+ TV series, The Me You Can't See, which was co-produced by Prince Harry. After sharing her story of being sexually assaulted by a cousin starting at age nine, she told Harry, "I had no idea what sex was, I had no idea where babies came from, I didn’t even know what was happening to me, and I kept that secret."
Oprah Winfrey shares vulnerable thoughts about trauma on The Today Show www.youtube.com, The Today Show
But it was a teacher who intervened and saved her from the situation. "It’s the reason why for so many years I wanted to be a teacher, to be able to give to other kids what my teachers had given to me.”