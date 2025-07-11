She asked her 3rd graders to design custom Squishmallows. Then she brought each one to life.
One by one, Ms. Zhou sewed 27 unique plushies herself, each complete with a hidden heart.
As a teacher, Jess Zhou knows that lessons are not confined to academic curricula or instruction. Kids are always learning, and the interactions and experiences they have with teachers help them grow and gain confidence in their abilities far beyond the classroom.
That's one reason why Ms. Zhou took advantage of the time after the school day ended, as her third graders were waiting to be picked up, to create a unique experience for her students. Zhou asked them to create a custom Squishmallow (a popular plushie that have been all the rage), and then, one by one, she brought each of their designs to life by sewing them herself. It took the better part of the year, but every student got to take home a Squishmallow they'd personally designed.
Zhou shared with Upworthy how the project came about:
"I have been making custom graduation gifts for students over the years, but it was a lot of cramming to do it within the last month of school, so I decided to create one a week this year and document the process. I was inspired to use the Squishmallow shape because I noticed students were talking about how they liked to collect Squishmallow plushies.
Back in October 2024, I gave students a blank page and asked them to design their own Squishmallow character and describe their personality traits. They didn't know at the time that their designs would come to life as plushies. I did most of the sewing on weekends and used scrap fabric I had accumulated over the years to make the plushies.
It was definitely a big surprise when the first Squishmallow emerged out of the box, and each student got an adoption ceremony where their design was revealed in front of the whole class, and each student got to put a felt heart inside their plushie before it was sewn shut (akin to a build-a-bear experience). They also got to sign an adoption certificate. All 27 plushies came to life by the end of the year!"
"This project in particular was about empowering students as designers," Zhou tells Upworthy. "Students got to appreciate each step of the design process, and students got to see their work as masterpieces rather than just assignments."
Zhou says the kids are now excited to design other things as well. "I want students to develop real-world skills that will set them up for later-life success," she says, sharing that she has also taught her young students about voting, taxes, and AI literacy.
Part of the project was also repairing the Squishmallows if they break. They went to "the hospital" if that happened, and Zhou fixed whatever wounds they had, from missing eyeballs to torn seams.
Zhou also demonstrated thoughtfulness and generosity for her students when another teacher reached out after seeing one of her videos and asked if she knew where to find a wedding Squishmallow. The teacher was a Squishmallow collector and was preparing for her own wedding, so Zhou created bride and groom Squishmallows for her based on designs from that teacher's students.
Zhou teaches in Los Angeles and shared that the last school year was a tough transition for the students as their previous school site was shut down and two schools were combined. "This was a big change for students because they had to get used to the new school and make new friends," Zhou says, "so the plushies created a special bonding experience because it brought the students together and allowed them to make core memories at the new school."
In fact, she says that two of her students had created similar designs for their plushies, which can sometimes cause tension as the students accuse one another of copying. "But after the adoption ceremonies, these girls told me that they collaborated on their designs and that their characters were 'sisters,'" says Zhou. "These girls had come from different schools in 2nd grade, and after working together on many school projects, they became good friends in 3rd grade. After school, I was walking home when I heard tapping on the bus window, and the girls gestured towards their plushies, which were seated next to each other on the bus! It was a really sweet moment that they wanted to make sure I saw."
Check out how cool and diverse the kids' designs were:
Like very student, every Squishmallow is unique.Image courtesy of Jess Zhou
So many teachers go above and beyond the call of duty to give their students an education that goes far beyond academics, and Ms. Zhou is a prime example. This next school year, she will be moving up to middle school to teach STEM, and surely those students will benefit from her creativity and dedication as much as her younger students have. We wish you the best in your new position, Ms. Zhou!
Ms. Zhou with some of her students and their custom squishmallowsPhoto courtesy of Jess Zhou