Twitter thread about body autonomy is a reminder of the ‘fear’ and ‘shame’ women confront

Body autonomy means a person has the right to do whatever they want with their own body.

We live in a world where people are constantly telling women what they can or can't do with their bodies. Women get it form all sides — Washington, their churches, family members, and even doctors.

A woman on Twitter who goes by the name Salome Strangelove recently went viral for discussing the importance of female body autonomy.

Here's how it started.


She continued talking about how her mother had a difficult pregnancy.



Her mother asked her doctor about the possibility of sterilization.





As was typical of the times, she was chastised by her male, Catholic doctor.



Her mother was made to feel guilty about simply exploring the medical options about her own body. But later on, a new doctor made her feel more comfortable about her situation.







Once her mother had the courage to speak up, her own family members supported her.




Amen.

