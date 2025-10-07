Teachers spill the worst places they've run into students and it's hilariously horrifying
"As my colonoscopy was just about to begin..."
Teachers hold down the classroom in front of their students five days a week. And once the bell rings, they head home to lead full lives with a first name. For students, seeing a teacher outside school has always been demystifying, but teachers say it's an equally nerve-wracking experience—especially once their students have graduated from their classroom.
A teacher named Natalie took to social media and asked other teachers to share their stories of encounters with former students. "Fellow teachers," she wrote, "where is the absolute worst place, most horrific place you've run into a former student?"
Her fellow teachers indeed rose to the call and, whether to commiserate or share a laugh, hilarious and horrifying tales of seeing former students "in the wild" came spilling in.
In an interview with TODAY, Natalie shared hers: "When I was pregnant with my third child, I ran into a former male student at the OBGYN’s office,” she told the publication. "Of course, it’s natural to see people who are pregnant at the same time—but we both know what got us there! That was the awkward part."
She also added, "My friends and I say that we never want to see a former student in a medical situation...because students tend to have the mindset that teachers aren’t real humans." Well, buckle up, kids. These are teachers' most shocking and funny stories.
"One time I was pooping at Walmart and a 3rd grade student popped her head under the stall and said 'I saw your shoes and thought that was you, Mrs. Ware'."
"Me and my college professor [were] locked up in jail over the weekend together 😂."
"As my colonoscopy was just about to begin. . . 'Hi Mr. K. You were my favorite teacher, I'll be assisting today.' I said, 'Thanks, enjoy the view!' And then I promptly went to sleep."
"Therapy. He was on his way out as I was on my way in. 🙃"
"Waffle House at 2:30 am, I teach Pre-K."
"I was getting a bikini wax. I teach seniors and covid led to an entire year and a half of faces I never saw. Halfway through the wax my technician tells me that because of me, she's doing great in college math........ 🙃"
"I have a bright yellow car so my students would come to class the next day like 'I know you were at the grocery store at 8:32 PM I saw your car in the parking lot'."
"5 years after she graduated- she was my labor and delivery nurse!! It was awkward for me for about 30 secs then I was just like ‘Let’s do this, Kendra!’"
"i ran into a student on a flight home. from Japan. i live in Florida 😭."
"When my hand was on the Smoke Shop’s door handle and I hear 'Hey Ms. ***' 🤡."
"Handed me my birth control at CVS, while actually still in my class that year. I drove away and immediately googled pharmacy tech minimum ages. 💀"
"When I was a teacher, I had a CURRENT student (16 yrs old) attempt to use his fake ID at the bar where I was moonlighting."
"I’m at Central Market, it’s Friday night, I am buying 3 bottles of wine and some premade goodies and the kid checking me out is one of my students. He holds up two of the bottles and gives me a look until I inform him he is the reason I am buying the wine."
"My former student gave me a mammogram."
"At a free Glorilla concert mind you I taught 3rd grade."
"Not a teacher but I’m a mental health counselor at a high school and one of the seniors saw me at an anime convention dressed as Pennywise…"
"My DMs."
"My massage therapist was a former eighth grade student I had. I didn’t recognize him as it was ten years later. He introduced himself after and I died."
"literally saw me through the front window of my house and ran up to say hello 😭 i was watching tv in my pajamas."