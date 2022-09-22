+
Joy

Teacher hilariously explains why you should mind your business in her class

Not sure how a kid reads while rolling in circles, but OK.


Screenshots from @teacherchronicles22 TikTok

Teacher explains why you should mind your business.

Teachers are pretty amazing human beings. They come in to school early to usher kids off buses, monitor the halls and cafeteria all before greeting kids walking into their classroom with a smile. Teachers also quickly get to know their students' personalities and quirks around how they each learn best. A teacher on TikTok who goes by the screen name Teacher Chronicles22 hilariously explains how well she knows her students and why people who come to her class should just mind their business. I'll give you a hint. Things get a bit weird in a her class but all of the children are on task.

You may be wondering what could be so weird that she'd make a whole video to tell people to mind their business. It's simple. She has a few "wiggle worms" in her class. These are the kiddos that have a hard time sitting still when doing a quiet activity like reading or working on worksheets. They're still learning, but they're just a bit more kinetic than the other kids in the class. One of her students likes to turn himself into a human bowling ball while he reads his books. The visual image that comes to mind is pretty funny.

Imagine coming in to ask to borrow a stapler only to see a 7-year-old rolling around on the floor with a book while everyone else is focused on their work. You might begin to think you've bumped your head, or perhaps the kid has bumped his head and needs some sort of medical attention. Either way, you should probably take this teacher's advice and just mind your business. Her class, her students, her rules. She's got it covered. Check out the video below.

@teacherchronicles22 Leave my kids alone 😂. #teachertok#teachersoftiktok#students#student#school#behavior#behaviormanagement#funny#help#helpme#comedy#teacher#teach#reading♬ original sound - TeacherChronicles


Science

Meet the researcher shining a light on the “white lens” of medical AI in skin cancer prevention

How we can create equity for all communities?

All images provided by Adewole Adamson

It begins with more inclusive conversations at a patient level

True

Adewole Adamson, MD, of the University of Texas, Austin, aims to create more equity in health care by gathering data from more diverse populations by using artificial intelligence (AI), a type of machine learning. Dr. Adamson’s work is funded by the American Cancer Society (ACS), an organization committed to advancing health equity through research priorities, programs and services for groups who have been marginalized.

Melanoma became a particular focus for Dr. Adamson after meeting Avery Smith, who lost his wife—a Black woman—to the deadly disease.

melanoma, melanoma for dark skin Avery Smith (left) and Adamson (sidenote)

This personal encounter, coupled with multiple conversations with Black dermatology patients, drove Dr. Adamson to a concerning discovery: as advanced as AI is at detecting possible skin cancers, it is heavily biased.

To understand this bias, it helps to first know how AI works in the early detection of skin cancer, which Dr. Adamson explains in his paper for the New England Journal of Medicine (paywall). The process uses computers that rely on sets of accumulated data to learn what healthy or unhealthy skin looks like and then create an algorithm to predict diagnoses based on those data sets.

This process, known as supervised learning, could lead to huge benefits in preventive care.

After all, early detection is key to better outcomes. The problem is that the data sets don’t include enough information about darker skin tones. As Adamson put it, “everything is viewed through a ‘white lens.’”

“If you don’t teach the algorithm with a diverse set of images, then that algorithm won’t work out in the public that is diverse,” writes Adamson in a study he co-wrote with Smith (according to a story in The Atlantic). “So there’s risk, then, for people with skin of color to fall through the cracks.”

Tragically, Smith’s wife was diagnosed with melanoma too late and paid the ultimate price for it. And she was not an anomaly—though the disease is more common for White patients, Black cancer patients are far more likely to be diagnosed at later stages, causing a notable disparity in survival rates between non-Hispanics whites (90%) and non-Hispanic blacks (66%).

As a computer scientist, Smith suspected this racial bias and reached out to Adamson, hoping a Black dermatologist would have more diverse data sets. Though Adamson didn’t have what Smith was initially looking for, this realization ignited a personal mission to investigate and reduce disparities.

Now, Adamson uses the knowledge gained through his years of research to help advance the fight for health equity. To him, that means not only gaining a wider array of data sets, but also having more conversations with patients to understand how socioeconomic status impacts the level and efficiency of care.

“At the end of the day, what matters most is how we help patients at the patient level,” Adamson told Upworthy. “And how can you do that without knowing exactly what barriers they face?”

american cancer society, skin cacner treatment"What matters most is how we help patients at the patient level."https://www.kellydavidsonstudio.com/

The American Cancer Society believes everyone deserves a fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat, and survive cancer—regardless of how much money they make, the color of their skin, their sexual orientation, gender identity, their disability status, or where they live. Inclusive tools and resources on the Health Equity section of their website can be found here. For more information about skin cancer, visit cancer.org/skincancer.


Pop Culture

Selma Blair moves audiences to tears with her emotional 'Dancing With the Stars' debut

'This night will go under my pillow of sweet dreams for the rest of my life.'

commons.wikimedia.org

She waltzed her way into our hearts.

The live two-hour premiere episode of the star-studded 31st season of “Dancing With the Stars” was an emotional one, to say the least, as actress Selma Blair took to the stage.

Four years ago, Blair publicly announced her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis—a chronic disease that causes many different symptoms, including vision loss, pain, fatigue and impaired coordination.

It was clear that entering the competition was more than a chance to win a title for Blair. In an interview with ET Canada, the “Cruel Intentions” actress shared that “I hope that by doing this show that I could show people with disabilities the joy that can be found in ways you never expected.”


Science

Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.

assets.rebelmouse.io

This article originally appeared on 03.29.21


One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded.

So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.

When disposed of improperly, the waste can cause serious damage soil and water sources.


