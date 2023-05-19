+
Joy

Adorable social experiment from 1965 shows how young teens react to an 'attractive' teacher

It's all about what they say when the teacher leaves the room.

candid camera, attractive teachers, '60s teenagers
via Candid Camera Classics/YouTube

A teenage girl is taken by her "new" teacher.

It’s common for kids to have crushes on their teachers and Megan Rotar, a psychologist with the Mental Fitness Center in Rochester, New York, says that is entirely developmentally appropriate. “Crushes can be healthy and positive. Students might find someone who would be a good role model for them, spark an interest in learning and help (them) figure out their newly developing romantic feelings,” she told Metro Parent.

Adorable footage from a 1965 “Candid Camera” episode shows that being hot for teacher isn’t new. “Candid Camera” was a hidden camera show that first aired in 1948 where people were secretly filmed for their reactions to uncomfortable situations.


In this episode, a group of students who appear to be about 13 years old are introduced to a “new” teacher who the show refers to as “gorgeous.”

In the first clip, two girls are clearly taken by a male teacher with movie-star good looks. After he leaves the room, the girls murmur to each other with giddy excitement and fuss with their hair. “His eyes are …,” one girl said before bursting into laughter. “He’s young too. He must be at least 24,” she said.

The hidden camera crew also played the same trick on three groups of boys by introducing them to a new social studies teacher. The teacher was played by Miss Sweden 1961 Gunilla Knutsson.

When she leaves the room, one of the boys appears to belt out a curse word," Oh sh**." In the second group, one laughs so hard that he falls out of his chair. The boys in the final group can’t believe their luck, exclaiming, “Oh wow! And “Holy mackerel.”


Internet

Someone asked for the 'unwritten rules' poor people live by and the answers are revealing

"Saving bacon grease because butter is expensive."

Tik Tok News|YouTube

Unwritten rules poor people follow that may be surprising

Fantasizing about what it's like to be rich is something plenty of people do, especially if you'd classify yourself as poor. People make lists of the things they'd buy or businesses they'd start if they won the lottery, even if they don't play. But being poor comes with ingenuity.

Because you have little access to funds, which equates to little access to necessities, you get creative in ways to stretch a dollar. It also becomes glaringly obvious when someone didn't struggle with poverty by what they say or the things they do. Things that seem normal to them seem strange to you or vise versa.

In a compilation video posted on YouTube by TikTok News, a man wrapped in a blanket poses the question, "What's an unwritten poor person rule that rich people wouldn't understand." The replies didn't disappoint and if you grew up poor some of these will have you nodding your head in agreement. If you didn't, then you may be in for a bit of a surprise.

tiktok videos
Celebrity

Arnold Schwarzenegger takes full  accountability talking about his divorce in new interview

“It was my f— up. It was my failure.”

The Hollywood Reporter|YouTube

Arnold Schwarzenegger models accountability and growth

Arnold Schwarzenegger is sort of having a moment of life imitating art, but in this case it would be the other way around. The action star, turned governor before going back to acting, is staring in a new Netflix series, "FUBAR" and the storyline feels very...familiar. It's an action-comedy about a husband who had an affair and is attempting to win his wife back.

If you don't understand the connection, let me spell it out. Schwarzenegger was married to Maria Shriver for 25 years when she filed for divorce after finding out he not only had an affair with their housekeeper, but fathered a child. The child in question was a teenager when Shriver put the pieces together and confronted the housekeeper about her suspicions.

But unlike Schwarzenegger's character, Luke, in "FUBAR," the former California governor acknowledged his actions as the catalyst to the demise of his marriage.

arnold schwarzenegger
Pop Culture

Want to be better in conversations? Avoid these 10 phrases that are 'instantly unlikeable'

Please don't be a person that "tells it like it is."

Canva

As long as there are people in the world, we will need to know how to communicate effectively.

Conversation etiquette varies between generations, cultures and platforms. Younger age groups might take words once thought to be insulting and use them in an opposite way as a form of reclamation. In some countries, talking about politics or religion is considered rude, while in others it’s completely acceptable. And certainly, there are quite a few things muttered online that (hopefully) someone would never actually say out loud. (Though it might be a good practice to not type it, either.)

And yet, despite all the nuance, there are a few key approaches that create a widely agreed upon golden standard, such as active listening, having a clear purpose in what’s being said and, ultimately, showing respect for who is being spoken to. These simple guidelines can help a person be more engaging and charismatic, which can obviously be useful traits whether you’re looking to change the world or just connect with new people.

Likewise, there are fairly universal things that can be said in a conversation that instantly come across as unlikeable. Redditor u/theevilempire asked folks to list certain words or phrases that elicited an overall negative reaction when heard, and commenters didn’t hold back.
community
Education

Turns out, there's a very important reason surgeons wear blue. A doctor explains why.

It actually makes a lot of sense.

Canva

Before the blue scrubs and caps, surgeons would wear white

Few work uniforms are as easily identifiable as the all-blue scrubs, gloves, cap and mask of a surgeon. But why do surgeons across the globe sport this particular color? Turns out this is more than a fashion choice. It actually helps ensure a safe and successful operation.


As NHS surgeon Doctor Karan explains in a short video, surgeons spend a lot of time looking at the various shades of reds and pinks going on in the human body. After a while, all those hues start blending together, making it more difficult to see subtle distinctions. You can see how that might be an issue during an operation.
who knew

Editor's Note: Upworthy earns revenue from the products mentioned in this story


Family

Family saves at least $1,000 a month on rent by living on a decommissioned military tugboat

They have a view that's worth millions.

via TarynDownWalls/TikTok

Taryn Collins, Jason Loger and their son Russell are living the "tug life."

A family in Northern California has found a way to beat the high price of rent and live a life of freedom on a 65-foot decommissioned U.S. Coast Guard tugboat. According to a recent story by South West News Service, Jason Loger, 37, and his wife, Taryn Collins, 36, bought the boat for $35,000 at an auction in 2019. Since moving to the boat, they’ve had a son Russell who’s two years old.

They purchased the vessel on their second date.

“When I first saw the boat in pictures I thought it was a floating tetanus shot,” Taryn said according to Metro. “But once I got in there and saw Jason’s love and his passion for it and saw the ability to move on water, I fell in love with the whole idea of it.”

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle
