People share 19 everyday things from the 90s and early 2000s that are now considered 'luxuries'
Remember happy hour specials and real wood furniture?
Bob Dylan sang that the times are a-changin' back in the late 70s, and since then, they haven't ever stopped a-changin'. And yes, change has been a constant for all of humanity's existence, but things certainly seem to be progressing a whole heck of a lot faster, don't they?
Before ya know it, those once fashion-forward pants you purchased are now retro, you don't understand any of the slang the kids are spouting, and you're doing your taxes, grocery planning and work meetings all from your phone. You know, that device that once only…gasp…called people.
It certainly feels like more than simply growing older, too. Technology is evolving at a rapid pace, to the point where human beings are finally having a hard time keeping up. Combine that with uncertain economic times, and it's no wonder that some folks are left reminiscing about how, in some (not all or even most, but some) ways, the good old days really were good.
Take for instance this interesting question posed by a user over on Ask Reddit. They asked: "What was normal 20 to 30 years ago but is considered a luxury now?"
Thousands of people chimed in with fascinating bits of bittersweet nostalgia. Some were monetary — just think that the price of most everyday items has increased 2-3x since the 90s. Other memories were more intangible, based on experiences you just don't get very often anymore.
Here are some of the best answers.
1. "New furniture made out of real wood."
If you regularly traffic in furniture from Target, IKEA, Wayfair, and other relatively affordable places like that, you'll recognize that furniture these days is more often than not made from particle board or fiber board, not real wood. That makes it convenient and relatively cheap, but not very durable.
Real wood furniture.Giphy
2. "Owning the software you purchased."
Remember the days when you just bought Microsoft Office once and were set for years? Today, the SAAS (Software As A Service) model has us paying recurring monthly fees for a million different subscriptions, for things we used to own outright. It's maddening.
3. "Paying no more than 30% of your income in rent."
One user added: "I lived in poverty housing and this was how they determined our rent. It was 30% of mom's income, regardless of how much she was making. That was 20 years ago, not sure what starving kids do today."
4. "Concert ticket prices."
The entire concert-going experience has gotten completely out of hand due to high-tech scalpers and unregulated reseller markets.
Going to a concert.Giphy
One person added: "17 years ago I spent $30 to see an internationally touring band play a concert, and I thought that was way too high. Now I’m spending minimum $20 to see local bands. Just on admission."
The New York Times writes that the average concert ticket for a mainstream show costs a staggering, ridiculous $135.
5. "Household products that don't break within the first few years of use."
One user wrote: "My grandma had the same fridge from 1993 before deciding to switch to a newer, bigger one two years ago. My mom's wedding cookware is still going strong 25 years later, but whenever she needs new pans, they start flaking Teflon into the food within a few months."
Today, modern refrigerators are only expected to last about 10 years and gennerally aren't worth repairing.
6. "Not being expected to be reachable 24/7."
Ah, yes, being completely unreachable was the ultimate luxury. Most of us have actually forgotten what it feels like.
7. "Being able to afford going out every Friday after work."
Remember happy hour specials? Dollar beer nights? It was easy to go out with friends or colleagues when a single beer didn't cost $11 with tip.
Grabbing a drink after work.Giphy
8. "Farmer's markets."
"You used to be able to go down and get fruit and vegetables cheaper than the grocery store. Now it seems like they charge 3x more than stores do," one user noted.
9. "Single income families buying a home."
Another user read everyone's mind by adding: "Buying a home in general"
If you thought inflation on everything else was bad, housing prices might be the worst of all. They've ballooned far faster than salaries have, putting owning a home completely out of reach for many young people.
10. "Good quality fabric in clothing."
"I have clothes from the 90s (and 80s from my mother) that still hold up today. These days, I'm lucky if my shirt isn't saggy and misshapen within a year," one user wrote.
Fast-fashion is everywhere now! Like appliances, our clothes used to be built to last.
Clothes that lasted.Giphy
11. "Items not requiring a subscription each month."
I'd love to see the average bank or credit card statement from the 90s. It must have been stunningly simple without a dozen recurring charges, from iCloud storage to Netflix.
12. "Legroom on an airplane."
You're not crazy. Flying used to be more comfortable. Planes have given up about 1-2 inches of legroom over the years, making passengers cramped and grumpy.
13. "Free driver’s education classes taught in all high schools."
Private driver's ed can cost anywhere from $500-1000 where it used to be much more commonly provided for free. Shouldn't giving the next generation of drivers thorough safety training be considered a public necessity?
14 . "Family vacations."
"I remember going on road trips regularly as a kid and even flying once or twice. Now that I have kids, I cannot afford a weeklong trip to the Badlands, Grand Canyon, Disney/Universal Studios, etc. The best I can do is a day trip to the Wisconsin Dells maybe once a year," one user wrote.
Taking vacations.Giphy
14. "Apartments."
"I could get a one-bedroom apartment in Wisconsin back in 1997 for under $500. Now that same apartment is at least $2,000."
Apartments are supposed to be the affordable thing! What happened?!
15. "Affordable healthcare."
Even "good" healthcare these days leaves you paying enormous of out of pocket expenses. I'm not sure healthcare in America was ever great, but it's definitely gotten worse.
16. "People making friends with one another purely because they enjoy their companionship and not because of networking."
Hustle culture has really changed the way we think about friends and leisure time.
17. "Calling a company and getting a person on the other end of the phone.
Another problem that's only getting worse with AI! They even have AI instead of people working at drive-thrus now.
Talking to humans on the phone.Giphy
18. "Drinking water from the tap without filters and softeners."
More and more people are using home water filters for taste and, more importantly, because they don't trust the local drinking water. Gee, wonder why?
19. "Being able to dance and have a good time without having the risk that it will end up being recorded and put on social media."
Every time you leave your house you're at risk of being pranked for TikTok or ending up in one of those life-ruining drunk "street interviews."
The 90s and 2000s were a simpler time. Not everything was better, or even great, but there was something real about it. People were more authentic, things we bought weren't so cheaply made yet expensive, and your hard-earned dollar went a lot further than it did today. We can't go back, but it's sure nice to visit every now and then.
This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.
- Was the 90s the last 'great' era? Gen Xers share 8 reasons why the answer is 'no.' ›
- Here are 17 things people really miss the most about living in the '90s ›
- People are sharing things teachers did in the '80s and '90s that would 'never fly' now ›
- 5 core values Gen X-ers had in the '90s that could save the world ›