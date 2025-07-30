Japan's 'rice paddy art' blends modern technology and ancient crops to make living artwork
It's just different varieties of rice planted for just the right perspective.
When you think of Japanese art, you might picture woodblock prints, calligraphy, meticulously sculpted bonsai trees, or other traditional art forms. But a new art form has sprung up—quite literally—in Japan that blends the ancient with the new, much to visitors' delight.
If you travel out to Inakadate village in the northern part of Japan’s large island of Honshu, you might come across a massive, living piece of art that you can only truly appreciate from above. “Rice paddy art,” known as tanbo art in Japan, are massive land "paintings" created using only different varieties of rice for the shapes, colors, and shading.
The Inakadate area is known for its rice production and has been growing rice for over 2,000 years, but like many rural areas, it was beginning see a decline in population and economic viability in the later 20th century. According to Japanese snack maker Sakura, in the early 1990s, an Inakadate village employee named Koichi Hanada came up with an idea to create art in the rice fields using ancient rice varieties with purple and yellow leaves. He had seen elementary school kids planting them as part of a rice cultivating experience and thought it could help draw tourism to the area.
The idea has evolved into a full-blown tourist attraction. The first exhibition of rice paddy art was held in 1993 and has been held every year since. For the first few years, the art was quite simple, but gradually grew more complex. In 2003, the Mona Lisa was created, but it was noted that when viewed from above she looked a little chubby. That’s when computer modeling came in.
Fixing the perspective via computer design allowed for more elaborate, realistic rice paddy art to be created. Now, over 1,000 volunteers come together each May to plant the rice to create the artwork designed on the computer. And the designs are undeniably impressive.
I mean, look at this:
View of 2012 rice paddy artwork titled “Hibo Kannon and Acala”.Wikimedia Commons contributors
Rice paddy art has spread from Inakadate village in Aomori prefecture to other rice-growing areas of Japan. The tanbo art in Gyoda was certified by the Guinness World Records as The World’s Largest Rice Paddy Art in 2015, and it's only gotten more impressive since then. Today's rice paddy artwork is often centered around popular anime and manga characters.
In October of 2023, the rice paddy artists of Gyoda created a 3-D rice paddy art by only harvesting the rice around the characters' faces, creating an even more mind-blowing effect, albeit temporary. The 3-D image was viewable for just about a month.
The impermanent nature of rice paddy art is part of what makes it so intriguing for people to see. Tourists from around the world come to see the living artwork and view it from tall buildings and observation towers.
Rice has been such an important part of the Japanese diet that it's sometimes called the essence of the culture. In fact, the word for cooked rice—gohan—is the same as the word for "meal" or "food." Japan's humid climate and mountainous topography with an abundance of water make it an ideal place to grow rice, and while rice consumption in Japan has been declining for some years, most Japanese meals still include it.
Of course, Japan is not the only country that grows rice; rice is certainly a staple in dozens of other countries as well. Even rice paddy art has made it's way to other countries, including China, which has developed its own traditions around the practice in some areas.
Communities coming together to create art for others to enjoy is always heartwarming, and to see the evolution in how one person's idea has grown into a blend of high-tech innovation and low-tech communal planting is cool for us all to see.