Kindergarten teacher predicts what school attendance will be like in 2026 and it's so dang funny
04.27.20
Six years from now, the COVID-19 baby boom will hit kindergarten. Though it's hard to imagine right now what school will look like at that point (somewhat normal, hopefully?), Leigh Hedgeworth Jones of Naples, Florida has predicted what taking attendance will be like.
And oh my, is it hilariously accurate.
Kids, meet your classmates, Baskin, Charmin, Pandemica, and Kah'Rona.
It's a joke, but you know some parents are going to go there. You just know they are, because this is 2020 and nothing is too outrageous to imagine.