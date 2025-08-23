upworthy
Add Upworthy to your Google News feed.
Google News Button
Pop Culture

'Scottish Sterling K. Brown' shares his amusement at Americans realizing that Black Scots exist

“The love from the US has been crazy”

black scottish tiktok, black scottish people, sterling k brown, scottish sterling k brown, scottish accent, culture
@starboyfitness/TikTok, Photo credit: Canva

A viral trend turned important cultural exchange

Proving that there is still plenty good to be gleaned from TikTok, one simple video of someone chatting about something as mundane as the weather has unexpectedly brought together two communities that are miles apart, but share common history.

It all started when content creator and fitness influencer Torgi Squire (@starboysobersfitness)—who just so happens to look EXACTLY like actor Sterling K. Brown with locs—posted a video ranting about the weather shift that happens just as school starts (don’t ask me for specifics, I couldn't make anything out save for “this is why Scottish people are so hearty”) in a thick Scottish accent.

Judging from the comments, people were SHOOK to learn that yes, in fact, Black people exist in Scotland. In particular, Black Americans were thrilled and fascinated to learn they had brethren across the pond.

@starboysobersfitness PSA any tourists want guaranteed good Scottish weather book for the second week in August. Thank me later #scottishtiktok #blackscottishtiktok #relatable #scottishweather #sunshineonscotchbeef ♬ original sound - Starboy|Fitness

“I didn’t know we come in Scottish!” one viewer wrote.

Still others could not handle the Sterling K. Brown likeness. “I didn’t know they made Sterling K Brown in Scottish font!” someone quipped.

Regardless, Squire was tickled by the whole thing, as is evident by the follow-up video he made, saying, “Yes, I am Black. Yes, I am Scottish. I am not Sassenach, I am not Irish, I am not Welsh. Forty-three years born and raised in Scotland, 100 percent Scotch beef right here.” Though he did warn folks that he’s never seen Outlander.

@starboysobersfitness Yes, this accent comes in melanin too, welcome to black Scottish Tik Tok. @ABI💫 @Court @BashTheEntertainer #scottishtiktok #blackscottishtiktok #relatable #wecomeinmelanintoo #US ♬ original sound - Starboy|Fitness

Wanting other Black Scottish folks to get some of the love pouring in from the US, Squire listed other content creators like @abiakinn and @ceexcc, and pretty soon #blackscottish TikTok began blowing up.

And yes, there were kilts involved.

@chocolatenjuice I heard they’re asking what’s the swag like 😶🌫️👀 #blackscottishtiktok #blackscottish #scotland #foruyou #foruyou ♬ NOKIA - Drake


@quietjoyclub oh hi americans, finally meeting your black scottish cousins! 🖤 we’ve been here all along, just quietly vibing on the fyp. so glad this trend is shining a light on us. - #GrowingUpBlackInScotland #BlackScottish #BlackCreatorsUK #RepresentationMatters #FYP ♬ original sound - ayoola | joy in abundance

It’s hard to tell which part is more delightful, the genuine excitement at this discovery…or Sterling K Brown’s own excitement alone. According to his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe’s Threads post, he “has been speaking with a Scottish brogue all day.”

“Send help and a kilt please.”

sterling k brown, tiktok, viral, funny, ryan michelle bath, X Ryan Michelle Bathe's tweet about Sterling K. Brown.@ryanmichelleb/Threads

While Black Scottish people make up less of the country’s population as compared to Black Americans (roughly 1.2% versus 14.4%), their presence has existed since the 15th century.

Yes, slavery played a major part in this, but there was also a surge caused by Black American GI's being stationed in Scotland during WWII, many of whom experienced a much more positive reception there than in the US. This inspired many to set up a home there—Arthur Roberts, for example, spent the rest of his days in Glasgow.

Then there was the Windrush Generation between 1948 and 1971, wherein people in the Caribbean were invited to the UK to help rebuild post-war Britain—which included Scotland.

And for those on the pop culture scene, you might already be familiar with certain Black Scottish celebs, like renowned singer songwriter Emeli Sandé, as well as Sex Education star (and 14th Doctor in Doctor Who!) Ncuti Gatwa.

@lylamiklos Turns out Ncuti Gatwa, the newest Doctor, was pronouncing his own name wrong for 26 years!?!?! It is actually pronounced “N-Shoo-Tee”. #TheMoreYouKnow ♬ original sound - Lyla Miklos

Yes, this trend brought on some lighthearted entertainment, but what makes it truly special is the celebration of shared roots and the authentic cultural exchange happening. Both parties can connect on what it must feel like to blend two heritages and carve out their own unique identity. These are the types of conversations that make social media a power for good.

And that’s pure dead brilliant, as the Scots say. (Am I saying it right?)

From Your Site Articles
joy
Pop CultureInternet
Badge
All In
Craveable snacks. Quality organic ingredients. Positive community impact.
partnerships

5 ways people are going "all in" this week

From the silliest to the most sentimental, there are so many ways people are going “all in” on the internet this week. Here are our five favorites.

True

There's something truly special about watching someone go "all in." This could mean throwing an elaborately themed birthday party for a Chihuahua (see below) or something a little simpler, like surprising someone with a long-anticipated birthday present. Whatever it is, going "all in" means total commitment—no holding back, no second-guessing, just passion and full-throttle enthusiasm. It means being fully present in the moment and creating something truly special as a result.

In this roundup, we’ve scoured the internet for the best examples of people going all in—those moments where passion, creativity, and total commitment take center stage. Some are silly, some are sentimental, but all of them are a reminder that giving 100% is the only way to truly leave a mark on this world. Buckle up—these folks didn’t just show up, they went all in.

1. The guy who learned Mandarin to propose

@yinrun_hello He secretly learned Chinese to Propose 😭😭😭 #fiance #proposal #engagement #love ♬ pluto projector - ☆

Talk about commitment. Getting married is the ultimate example of being "all in," but this guy takes it to a whole other level. Shared to social media by content creator Yinrun Huang, the emotional video captures a marriage proposal that's completely in Mandarin from a non-native speaker. That's right—this guy learned a whole language (and executed it pretty well) to win his girlfriend's hand in marriage. Not only are the words beautiful, his dedication is, too.

2. Kid-approved snacks that help local communities  

It’s scientifically proven that kids are brutally honest, unfiltered, and don’t hold back—which is why our friends at All In couldn’t resist sitting down with this group and getting their honest opinion. Are these snack bars really that good?

The Bite Size Board has spoken—and they’re all in. Not only are these snack bars delicious, they’re also an easy way to help people in need: Every time you buy a bar, 2% goes to a community to help them get fresh food.

Want to try these Board-approved treats? Snag a free box by signing up with your phone number on Aisle. Then grab two boxes of All In bars at Sprouts, snap a picture of your receipt, and text it through Aisle. They’ll Venmo or PayPal you back for the cost of one box. Easy and delicious.

3. This Chihuahua’s extravagant birthday bash

@phoebeparsons__ Tell me you’re a DINK family without telling me #chihuahua #dink #mexican ♬ EVERLASTING LOVE - GROWS

Do you love your dog? Would you throw a birthday party for them? How about a full-out celebration in a Mexican restaurant that includes banners, party hats, and the entire restaurant serenading him? Yeah, we thought not. These pet owners are absolutely "all in" on this dog's birthday, and we love to see it. Not only is this celebration extravagant and clearly well thought-out, people in the comments section are jokingly pointing out that taking a Chihuahua to a Mexican restaurant is a nod to the dog's cultural heritage. If that was intentional, this might be the best dog birthday party we've ever seen.

4. Truly unhinged (and maybe true?) Taylor Swift theories

@grindcitymedia did taylor swift drop super bowl hints? 😲 #swifties #nfl #taylorswift ♬ original sound - grindcitymedia

OK, whether you love Taylor Swift or not, you have to admit that her fans (known as “Swifties”) have an incredible commitment to the fandom (and an eye for detail). Case in point: Last week on her boyfriend’s podcast, Taylor announced the upcoming release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. The news was responsible for breaking the internet, and also for spurring a ton of fan theories about the future album and her future performances. In case you didn’t know, Swift is famous for dropping “Easter eggs” that hint at things she’ll be doing in the future, such as when she kept flashing peace signs and dropping the number 2 in her instagram posts in the weeks leading up to her double album “The Tortured Poets Department” in April 2024. This time, Swifties have taken to social media to discuss potential Easter eggs that were hidden throughout her podcast appearance. The latest theory? Her constant references to sourdough bread were actually Easter eggs hinting at a 2027 Super Bowl Halftime performance. Only time will tell if that's accurate, but the enthusiasm, the attention to detail, and the hours of research that must have gone into all these fan theories is truly something to behold.

5. This dirt bike birthday surprise 

@dmndboys_

This is why I look forward to fatherhood 🔥

♬ original sound - dmndboys_

These parents didn't give their kid a birthday present—they gave him the best birthday present of all time. Not only did the setup require a lot of thought and planning, but check out this kid's reaction. You can tell this was something he'd been wanting for a long time. Going "all out" and getting such a great response in return—it's something amazing to see.


Snag your free (!!) snack bars here while this deal lasts.

Pop Culture

Man reluctantly lets teens use his door camera to film a music video. It turned into a masterpiece.

"This gives me hope about the next generation of music," one viewer wrote.

@maplespetdinosaur/Instagram

The kids are alright!

The ‘90s/’00s music scene, especially genres like emo, pop-punk, and nu-metal, have been making a comeback—since the peak of COVID 19, really. Which makes a lot of sense. These styles originally emerged from a time of political and social upheaval as a way for young people to process what insanity was happening all around them and find a healthy way to let out their rage. This music still serves that purpose today, but with the added nostalgic effect of an “old-school” feel.

One teen band, called Maple’s Pet Dinosaur, has perfectly captured this gritty, retro vibe, not just in their now mega-viral song, “Lego,” but in the way they shot their music video…which just so happened to be filmed entirely on a neighbor's ring camera.

In the video, we see lead singer Maple Johns asking though the camera, “is it okay if we use your ring to make a music video, please?” to which the homeowner reluctantly replies, “Uh…yeah I guess…” (Is this part staged? Who knows? Who cares! It adds an awesome touch)

The band then immediately rocks out to a snippet from their song, which very much aligned with their ‘90s inspirations, which include Faith No More, Beastie Boys, and L7.

Watch:

Wasn’t that rad? Having it filmed via the ring cam gives such a fish-eye lens vibe, which all of us olds know is very apropos for the vibe they were going for. Many were even reminded of punk rock icons like Paramore and Avril Lavigne.

All in all, the video left viewers inspired for the future.

“Kids these days, you absolutely have to love their ingenuity. This generation rocks.”

“This gives me hope about the next generation of music. I legitimately enjoyed this song. And I can’t wait to see the whole video.”

'90s, band, music video, music, kids, pop punk Music video shot in fish-eye lens. media4.giphy.com

“Kids making garage bands a thing again is making this year a little better for me.”

In the comments section, the band shared that, like a lot of teens during lockdown, they began watching—and falling in love with— 90s/00s music videos, and were definitely trying to tap into that aesthetic for their own music. Mission accomplished.

'90s, gen alpha, kids, teens, cool, kids, alright The kids are all alright. media0.giphy.com

Pop-punk music has always been a distinct blend of catchy, dance-able (or at least headbang-able) beats paired with pretty emotionally raw lyrics depicting angst, heartbreak, and rebelling against the status quo. “Lego” certainly follows suit, as Johns said the song is a “bully diss track.”

“It’s for anyone who’s ever felt targeted and wants to fight back. A lot of songs about this topic are ‘in your feelings’ type ballads but I wanted to deliver a bully-beat down, a heavy ‘f*** you’ to anyone out there who tries to kill another person’s vibe and confidence. Writing this song gave me the strength to set boundaries and find my own people. Now I want to build that community further through this music.” (Life without Andy)

Just when you thought rock was dead, the kids prove they’ve got it handled. Give “Lego” a listen on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, and more.

From Your Site Articles
internet
Pop CultureMusic
Pets

Kevin Bacon surprises Kyra Sedgwick with two adorable baby calves for her 60th birthday

Obviously, she was over the mooooo-n.

Photo Credit: Canva

Kevin Bacon surprises wife Kyra with baby calves.

Well, he has done it again. Kevin Bacon has once more raised the bar even higher in the "coolest husband ever" category. If you're holding out for a hero, I think we've found him.

It's no secret that Bacon and his longtime wife, best friend, and fellow actor, Kyra Sedgwick, are deeply in love. As they come upon their 37th wedding anniversary next month, they've both shown countless public displays of affection—often pushing the boundaries of what romance even is: never gooey, always inspiring, as it seems their friendship is the ground floor of a very beautiful high rise.

So, when her 60th birthday rolled around this week, Bacon knew he had to do something special: he went out and got her two adorable baby calves. In a video posted on Instagram, he shares on camera, "When the love of your life has a big birthday, sometimes it's important to think long and hard about something she might really like. But she doesn't really NEED. So…happy birthday!"

He then turns the camera to reveal two tiny calves which he tells us are named "Tater" and "Tot." He gives them little ear scratches while they chew on hay. We then cut to Kyra, who strolls across their Connecticut farm cutely announcing, "I'm excited to see my birthday presents" as she heads toward the barn.

She peers into their stable and it would seem her heart immediately melts. "Oh my gosh," she gushes as she bends down to feed one. "Hi, you beauties. It's so nice to meet you!" As Tater begins nuzzling his head on her, she says, "Look how handsome you are. Look how beautiful you are! You are so gorgeous, oh my gosh!"

Now both Tater and Tot are at her feet while she pets them and continues, "Oh my gosh, look at their little feet. Beautiful!" At this point, Bacon, who is holding the camera, comes back in and asks, "Who's hungry?" Both calves look up expectantly. Bacon and Sedgwick begin feeding them milk (or some kind of milk formula) out of baby bottles. Sedgwick instructs, "And you've got to do it nice and high, so that their neck cricks."

We end the InstaReel with a still shot of Kyra surrounded by her two loving and now adoring birthday gifts.

In the comment section, Bacon writes, "A milestone birthday could only call for two things… Meet Tater & Tot! Happy birthday, @kyrasedgwickofficial you deserve the world, and more. I love you!"

Many supportive and loving comments follow. "Oh my gosh, your family and animals bring me joy that is desperately needed right now. There’s nothing better than a man who adores his wife and animals."

And this one seemed perfectly suited, and I'm sure one which both Sedgwick and the calves would appreciate: "They even have her beautiful hair."

Tater and Tot will no doubt be a wonderful additions to their already large family of animals, including Bacon's delightful goats, to whom he often sings.


From Your Site Articles
kevin bacon
PetsJoy
Education & Information

'Anchors aweigh' vs. 'anchor's away' and 9 other idioms most of us get completely wrong

Wait, it's "toe the line," not "tow the line"?

Photo credit: Canva

So many idioms are different than people think.

Before diving into this article, please be warned that it might rock your world in an "everything I thought I knew was a lie" kind of way. Being humbled by the dictionary can be a little disconcerting, especially when you're someone who was sure they had a solid grasp of the English language...but it's okay. We'll get through this together.

In fact, let me preemptively ease any blow to your ego. I'm both a former English teacher and a professional writer. I know my way around grammar and spelling and figures of speech. If anyone should know idioms, it's me, but alas, I recently discovered that some common phrases aren't what I thought they were. So if you find yourself in the same boat as we go through this list, you're in good company.

It all started one day when Merriam-Webster woke up and chose violence on X, blowing people's minds by casually correcting several idioms most of us get wrong. Rude? Yes. Informative? Also yes.

But there are even more where those came from. Here are 10 idioms most of us get wrong along with their correct versions and how they came to be in the first place:

"Anchor's away!" is actually "Anchors aweigh."

For my entire life on this planet, I have 100% assumed it was the former. Makes sense, right? You take the anchor away and the boat can move. But nope, the correct term, "aweigh," comes from the nautical term "weighing anchor," which means taking up the anchor so a ship can launch. Those of us who aren't sailors may not be aware that "weigh" even has that definition, but it does: "to heave up (an anchor) preparatory to sailing."

anchor, anchor's away, anchors aweigh, nautical terms, idioms Anchors aweigh! Photo credit: Canva

"Another thing coming" is actually "another think coming."

"If he thinks he's going to be able to swindle me like that, he's got another thing coming." Technically, no he doesn't. He's got another think coming. However, Merriam-Webster gives us a mulligan on this one, despite "think" coming first from our British friends. So many Americans have started saying "thing," the dictionary gods now accept both as okay.

"Bury the lead" is actually "bury the lede."

If you take a while to get to the important point of a story, you might be accused of burying the lede. The word "lead" may seem to make perfect sense here, because it's the lead part of the story that you're burying. But "lede" is the word for an introductory paragraph in an article. What makes this one extra confusing, however, is that "lede" is actually a deliberate misspelling of "lead," to differentiate the lead paragraph from the "lead" strip of metal that used to separate lines of type. So lede still means lead, but it's spelled lede. Just go with it.

case in point, case and point, idioms, big bang theory, English Case in point, not case and point. Giphy

"Case and point" is actually "case in point."

It's understandable that someone might think this one is "case and point," like you've made your case and your point at the same time with a perfect example. But it's really "case in point." The phrase "in point" comes from Old English and means "pertinent" or "appropriate." So by citing a pertinent example, you are providing a case that is relevant.

"Eek out" is actually "eke out."

This one hurts me personally. I desperately want it to be "eek," like I imagine air "eeking" out of a balloon when you pull the opening tightly—slowly and with great effort. But nope. Eke it is, meaning "to get with great difficulty." Fine, whatever.

horse, reins, horseback riding, free rein, idioms I've been through the desert on a horse with free rein.Photo credit: Canva

"Free reign" is actually "free rein."

If you've always imagined this phrase as referring to a powerful reigning ruler who does whatever they want, you're not alone. You're also not correct. "Free rein" goes way back to the days of ubiquitous horsemanship and refers to letting the reins go so the horse can go where it pleases.

"Phased/Unphased" is actually "fazed/unfazed."

I find this one to be kind of fun, actually. We don't have enough words that use "z" in them, and this homonym feels like you're breaking two different spelling rules at the same time, even though you're not. "Despite discovering she'd spelling idioms wrong all her life, she was unfazed by this article." See? So fun.

shoo, shoo-in, shoe-in, idioms, English Buzz Off Get Away GIF Giphy

"Shoe-in" is actually "shoo-in."

Honestly, some of these idioms are ones we may have never seen written and just assumed they were spelled a certain way. "He was a shoo-in for the position." Not a shoe-in. Shoo-in also has some horsey origins, referring originally to cheating in a horse race. Now it just means to be certain of success.

"Slight of hand" is actually "sleight of hand."

Yeah, this is another one that gets people. It feels right to write "slight," as in the slight movements of the hand that enable someone to trick us. But no, it's "sleight" (still pronounced the same), which means "deceitful craftiness" or "dexterity/skill." Makes sense.

toe the line, race, running, starting line, idioms "Toe the line" literally means put your toe on the line.Photo credit: Canva

"Tow the line" is actually "Toe the line."

This one admittedly got me. I always picture people towing a boat by a rope, all lined up and working in unison toward the same goal. But that's not it at all. It's "toe the line," meaning to line up with your toes along the line at the start of a race.

There, don't we all feel a little smarter now? What's better is there's even a term for these incorrect terms: eggcorn. An eggcorn is "a word or phrase that results from a mishearing or misinterpretation of another." Apparently, a woman heard "acorn" and spelled it "eggcorn," and a whole new term was born. Isn't language fun?

From Your Site Articles
language
Education & InformationEducation
Fashion

Boomers and Gen Xers say they are delighted with Gen Z's 1970s-inspired fashion trends

"Gen Z is basically cosplaying their grandparents."

Image via Wikipedia/Warner Music, Reddit/infantilekey

Gen Z is bringing back retro fashion trends from the 70s.

Gen Z is ushering in a new era of fashion, and many popular 'fits and hair trends seem to have a retro influence.

A 22-year-old Gen Zer took to the Internet to discuss current Gen Z fashion trends, noting that he sees lots of 1970s inspiration for current styles. He noted, "Thanks to Benson Boone, most guys my age have permed mullets and moustaches. Middle-parts, flared low rise jeans, perms and even bushes are having a renaissance."

In a follow-up, he asked Boomers and Gen Xers who grew up during the era how they feel seeing Gen Z's take on some of their fashion staples. "70’s kids, teens, young adults - how do you feel about Gen Z adopting mullets, pornstaches, middle-parts and flared jeans?" he wrote. "Asking as a 22yr [old], how do those of you who lived through the 70’s feel about certain trends coming back in style?"

And plenty of Boomers and Gen Xers shared their opinions. These are 15 of their thoughts on Gen Z's fashions.

@omgulsc

@Benson song is actually on repeat. #bensonboone #fashion #style #outfitinspo #greenscreen

"The fashion is similar as in the 70’s, but the vibe is not. if that makes sense." - Flashy_Woodpecker_11

"It’s kind of entertaining. I have a rule for myself that if I wore a trend in one decade, I don’t get to wear it when it comes back around, and boy have I seen a bunch of familiar-looking clothes in the past couple of years. But as someone said, though the style looks similar, the attitude they are wearing it with is totally different." - intrigue-bliss4331

"Everything old is new again. It has always been that way. If it makes someone happy, then who are we to care if it's an old fad or new." - FortuneWhereThoutBe

"Everything seems to come in 50 year cycles. Saw a double breasted jacket in a men’s clothes shop the other day! I'm 70m and haven’t worn anything double breasted since 1973!! So it goes!" - ActiveOldster

@mgthegenius

Gen Z’s not just bringing back #retrostyle for the aesthetic — they’re using it to time-travel, heal, and rewrite the past. Let’s talk about why Y2K, 90s, and even 70s fashion are flooding your feed — and what it really says about where culture’s headed. #vintagevibes #designinspiration #contemporaryretro #y2kfashion #styleexplained

"To each their own of course. It's not me, it wasn't back then, never was, isn't me today etc. But for those who like it, rock on." - No_Roof_1910

"Whatever makes them happy. Kids get to build their tribal rituals. In other words, I’m not getting a mullet but wont disparage theirs. Rock on." - goosebumpsagain

"I think it’s freaking hilarious. 'We hate boomers, but we totally want to be them.' As a Gen Xer with older brothers and sisters and solid memories of from about 1974 on, it just makes me giggle." - Grace_Alcock

"When I was a teen in the 70s at one point, my mom pointed out to me that lots of our styles were from the 40s when she was young. She was right! Personally, I don’t care who wears what or when." - moverene1914

"Fashion, even bad fashion, repeats. Makes me laugh, but I still wear tie dye and hippy trippy stuff so I’m no critic to judge!" - Lefty-boomer

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"I love seeing them embrace anything other than the normcore beige stuff that has 0 style. I cant wait until they see videos of themselves in 30 years." - notthatcousingreg

"I was a kid in the 70s and wore those things in my 20s when they came back in style in the 90s. I love seeing it all come back again! I love the vintage clothing sub and the 70s styles are my favorites." - Wonderful_Horror7315

"Let them fly their freak flags. Life is short. In 10 years, they’ll all want to look like Boy George, anyway. Enjoy getting older, I sure do!" - AnitaIvanaMartini

freak flag, freak flags, freak flag fly, freak flag gif, freak Be Yourself Tonight Show GIF by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Giphy

"Every generation thinks they invented rebellion then just recycle the last one’s closet. 70s kids rolled their eyes at 50s greasers 90s mocked the 70s now gen z is basically cosplaying their grandparents. Fashion’s just a pendulum nobody’s original we just remix until it feels new again. The real joke is thinking your mullet is edgy when it’s literally your dad’s yearbook pic." - Thin_Rip8995

"GenX here. I LOVE it! Add in some Ponchos and Knee High sports socks for guys and you are officially Old School Cool! A rock band 3/4 length sleeve t-shirt and Blue Jean jacket for EXTRA POINTS!" - Gun5linger67

"Every generation deserves the chance to make fashion choices that they'll look back at some day and wonder, 'WTF was I thinking?!?' - LordOfEltingville

From Your Site Articles
gen z fashion
FashionPop Culture
Schools

Parents complained about 'offensive' book, so the principal read it to the entire school

Apparently learning about the Civil Rights movement is "inappropriate."

Jess Piper/Twitter
School responded to a parent's book complaint by reading it aloud to the entire student body

Schools often have to walk a fine line when it comes to parental complaints. Diverse backgrounds, beliefs, and preferences for what kids see and hear will always mean that schools can't please everyone all the time, so teachers and educators have to discern what's best for the whole, broad spectrum of kids in their care.

Sometimes, what's best is hard to discern. Sometimes it's absolutely not.

Such was the case when a parent at a St. Louis elementary school complained in a Facebook group about a book that was read to her 7-year-old. The parent wrote:

"Anyone else check out the read a loud book on Canvas for 2nd grade today? Ron's Big Mission was the book that was read out loud to my 7 year old. I caught this after she watched it bc I was working with my 3rd grader. I have called my daughters school. Parents, we have to preview what we are letting the kids see on there."

Fittingly, the Facebook group was titled "Concerned Parents of the Rockwood School District."

book bans, books, reading, elementary school, schools, education, racism, kids books, childrens books, parents, teachers Parents have always been concerned with what their kids are reading; but lately it's getting out of hand. Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

The book in question, Ron's Big Mission, highlights a true story from the childhood of Challenger astronaut Ron McNair, who had experienced discrimination as a child in South Carolina because he was Black. In 1959, when he was nine years old, McNair wanted to check out books at the library, but the librarian told him the library didn't loan books to "coloreds." McNair refused to leave the library until he was allowed to check out books. Rather than give him a library card, the librarian called the police, who ultimately convinced her to just let him check out books.

Seriously, what issue could this parent possibly take with such an inspiring story of a kid standing up to injustice and fighting for the right to educate himself?

This was a child who single-handedly changed a library's racial segregation policy and grew up to be an astronaut—a genuine, real-life hero. What is there to take issue with? The parent didn't specify, so we're left to conjecture, but bad reviews for the book on Goodreads and Amazon might give us a clue: Some readers have taken offense at the way the book portrays white people.

"I understand racial diversity is important but this is just awful. I don't think it's appropriate for kids because they don't live in a world where black kids can't rent books or do the same things white kids can do. It's a pretty level playing field now," one reviewer wrote on Goodreads.

"Children are supposed to learn how to love all cultures not hate all cultures," added another 1-star reviewer.

Cue up the tiny violins.

book bans, books, reading, elementary school, schools, education, racism, kids books, childrens books, parents, teachers The old "reverse racism" trope! Giphy

Rockwood Education Equity and Diversity Director Brittany Hogan told KMOX News Radio that after hearing of the complaint, other parents responded immediately in the book's defense.

"They were saying this is amazing that they were buying copies of the book," Hogan said. "One of our parents came out and said she was going to purchase a copy for every second-grader at the elementary school that her children attends."

Hogan called McNair a hero and said, "He deserves to be celebrated. His story deserves to be told to our children. It's important that we continue to move in a space that embeds diverse curriculum."

And the school responded in the best possible way—by announcing the book was going to be read aloud to the whole student body via Zoom. That's how you shut down a bigot. Boom.

Here's Pond Elementary Principal Carlos Diaz-Granados reading "Ron's Big Mission" to students via Zoom and sharing why he thinks it's an important book for kids:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

In the years since this incident, book bans have sadly become even more of an issue in many parts of America. During the 2023-2024 school year, over 10,000 books were banned in public schools; a rapidly accelerating number. It's too easy for special interest groups and politicians to hide behind the idea of "protecting kids" from inappropriate content, when in reality, any books written by or about people of color or the LQBTQ+ community are being overwhelmingly targeted just for existing.

Schools have a responsibility in this battle. While it's not their place to adopt a formal religious, racial, or political position, they are supposed to be environments where all are welcome. And it's their job to fight for their students' right to learn and access information. Kudos to the Pond Elementary Team for doing the right thing here.

This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

From Your Site Articles
school
SchoolsEducation
Trending Stories