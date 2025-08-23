'Scottish Sterling K. Brown' shares his amusement at Americans realizing that Black Scots exist
“The love from the US has been crazy”
Proving that there is still plenty good to be gleaned from TikTok, one simple video of someone chatting about something as mundane as the weather has unexpectedly brought together two communities that are miles apart, but share common history.
It all started when content creator and fitness influencer Torgi Squire (@starboysobersfitness)—who just so happens to look EXACTLY like actor Sterling K. Brown with locs—posted a video ranting about the weather shift that happens just as school starts (don’t ask me for specifics, I couldn't make anything out save for “this is why Scottish people are so hearty”) in a thick Scottish accent.
Judging from the comments, people were SHOOK to learn that yes, in fact, Black people exist in Scotland. In particular, Black Americans were thrilled and fascinated to learn they had brethren across the pond.
@starboysobersfitness PSA any tourists want guaranteed good Scottish weather book for the second week in August. Thank me later #scottishtiktok #blackscottishtiktok #relatable #scottishweather #sunshineonscotchbeef ♬ original sound - Starboy|Fitness
“I didn’t know we come in Scottish!” one viewer wrote.
Still others could not handle the Sterling K. Brown likeness. “I didn’t know they made Sterling K Brown in Scottish font!” someone quipped.
Regardless, Squire was tickled by the whole thing, as is evident by the follow-up video he made, saying, “Yes, I am Black. Yes, I am Scottish. I am not Sassenach, I am not Irish, I am not Welsh. Forty-three years born and raised in Scotland, 100 percent Scotch beef right here.” Though he did warn folks that he’s never seen Outlander.
@starboysobersfitness Yes, this accent comes in melanin too, welcome to black Scottish Tik Tok. @ABI💫 @Court @BashTheEntertainer #scottishtiktok #blackscottishtiktok #relatable #wecomeinmelanintoo #US ♬ original sound - Starboy|Fitness
Wanting other Black Scottish folks to get some of the love pouring in from the US, Squire listed other content creators like @abiakinn and @ceexcc, and pretty soon #blackscottish TikTok began blowing up.
And yes, there were kilts involved.
@chocolatenjuice I heard they’re asking what’s the swag like 😶🌫️👀 #blackscottishtiktok #blackscottish #scotland #foruyou #foruyou ♬ NOKIA - Drake
@quietjoyclub oh hi americans, finally meeting your black scottish cousins! 🖤 we’ve been here all along, just quietly vibing on the fyp. so glad this trend is shining a light on us. - #GrowingUpBlackInScotland #BlackScottish #BlackCreatorsUK #RepresentationMatters #FYP ♬ original sound - ayoola | joy in abundance
It’s hard to tell which part is more delightful, the genuine excitement at this discovery…or Sterling K Brown’s own excitement alone. According to his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe’s Threads post, he “has been speaking with a Scottish brogue all day.”
“Send help and a kilt please.”
Ryan Michelle Bathe's tweet about Sterling K. Brown.@ryanmichelleb/Threads
While Black Scottish people make up less of the country’s population as compared to Black Americans (roughly 1.2% versus 14.4%), their presence has existed since the 15th century.
Yes, slavery played a major part in this, but there was also a surge caused by Black American GI's being stationed in Scotland during WWII, many of whom experienced a much more positive reception there than in the US. This inspired many to set up a home there—Arthur Roberts, for example, spent the rest of his days in Glasgow.
Then there was the Windrush Generation between 1948 and 1971, wherein people in the Caribbean were invited to the UK to help rebuild post-war Britain—which included Scotland.
And for those on the pop culture scene, you might already be familiar with certain Black Scottish celebs, like renowned singer songwriter Emeli Sandé, as well as Sex Education star (and 14th Doctor in Doctor Who!) Ncuti Gatwa.
@lylamiklos Turns out Ncuti Gatwa, the newest Doctor, was pronouncing his own name wrong for 26 years!?!?! It is actually pronounced “N-Shoo-Tee”. #TheMoreYouKnow ♬ original sound - Lyla Miklos
Yes, this trend brought on some lighthearted entertainment, but what makes it truly special is the celebration of shared roots and the authentic cultural exchange happening. Both parties can connect on what it must feel like to blend two heritages and carve out their own unique identity. These are the types of conversations that make social media a power for good.
And that’s pure dead brilliant, as the Scots say. (Am I saying it right?)