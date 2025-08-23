Kevin Bacon surprises Kyra Sedgwick with two adorable baby calves for her 60th birthday
Obviously, she was over the mooooo-n.
Well, he has done it again. Kevin Bacon has once more raised the bar even higher in the "coolest husband ever" category. If you're holding out for a hero, I think we've found him.
It's no secret that Bacon and his longtime wife, best friend, and fellow actor, Kyra Sedgwick, are deeply in love. As they come upon their 37th wedding anniversary next month, they've both shown countless public displays of affection—often pushing the boundaries of what romance even is: never gooey, always inspiring, as it seems their friendship is the ground floor of a very beautiful high rise.
So, when her 60th birthday rolled around this week, Bacon knew he had to do something special: he went out and got her two adorable baby calves. In a video posted on Instagram, he shares on camera, "When the love of your life has a big birthday, sometimes it's important to think long and hard about something she might really like. But she doesn't really NEED. So…happy birthday!"
He then turns the camera to reveal two tiny calves which he tells us are named "Tater" and "Tot." He gives them little ear scratches while they chew on hay. We then cut to Kyra, who strolls across their Connecticut farm cutely announcing, "I'm excited to see my birthday presents" as she heads toward the barn.
She peers into their stable and it would seem her heart immediately melts. "Oh my gosh," she gushes as she bends down to feed one. "Hi, you beauties. It's so nice to meet you!" As Tater begins nuzzling his head on her, she says, "Look how handsome you are. Look how beautiful you are! You are so gorgeous, oh my gosh!"
Now both Tater and Tot are at her feet while she pets them and continues, "Oh my gosh, look at their little feet. Beautiful!" At this point, Bacon, who is holding the camera, comes back in and asks, "Who's hungry?" Both calves look up expectantly. Bacon and Sedgwick begin feeding them milk (or some kind of milk formula) out of baby bottles. Sedgwick instructs, "And you've got to do it nice and high, so that their neck cricks."
We end the InstaReel with a still shot of Kyra surrounded by her two loving and now adoring birthday gifts.
In the comment section, Bacon writes, "A milestone birthday could only call for two things… Meet Tater & Tot! Happy birthday, @kyrasedgwickofficial you deserve the world, and more. I love you!"
Many supportive and loving comments follow. "Oh my gosh, your family and animals bring me joy that is desperately needed right now. There’s nothing better than a man who adores his wife and animals."
And this one seemed perfectly suited, and I'm sure one which both Sedgwick and the calves would appreciate: "They even have her beautiful hair."
Tater and Tot will no doubt be a wonderful additions to their already large family of animals, including Bacon's delightful goats, to whom he often sings.