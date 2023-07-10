Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick delight with their farm rendition of 'Saturday in the Park'

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are once again demonstrating that this is their world and we're just living in it. And what a simply delightful world it is.
The actors have been married for over 35 years and they've each co-starred in countless movies and television shows during that time. They've raised two kids together and have long been viewed as #couplegoals icons. When you see their videos on Instagram, it's easy to understand why.
On the 4th of July, Bacon shared a video of himself and Sedgwick singing a rendition of Chicago's "Saturday in the Park" on their family farm. Bacon plays guitar and sings, Sedgwick plays kazoo and sings—while eating ice cream and stepping over a large pile of goat poop—and the casual, down-to-earth joy of it all is deeply satisfying to watch.
As one commenter put it, "Here are the people who deserve their own reality show."
Members of the Spoiler Alert team volunteer at Waltham Fields Community Farm in Waltham, MA
Nearly 120 billion pounds of food go to waste in the U.S. each year. This waste not only contributes to food insecurity, which millions of Americans are impacted by, but also has a detrimental impact on our climate. In large part, this comes down to a misallocation of resources.
We need to bridge the gap between food waste, the planet, and those in need. By doing so, we can drive sustainable food systems and get food to those who need it most. In fact, Project Drawdown has found that reducing food waste is the number one most impactful solution to climate change.
The foundations of Spoiler Alert were laid during my time at MIT Sloan in 2013 when I met my soon-to-be co-founder Emily Malina. With my consulting experience with brands and retailers on carbon, water, energy and waste initiatives and Emily’s background in supply chain transformation and technology adoption, we knew there was a supply chain solution that could help businesses better manage their food waste. That’s when we started Spoiler Alert.
Ricky Ashenfelter & Emily Malina, Co-founders of Spoiler Alert
Spoiler Alert is a B2B waste prevention software that helps CPG brands better manage excess and short dated inventory. This inventory arises from various sources, whether that’s overproduction, unsuccessful innovations, seasonal items, or promotional packaging.
We’ve built a sales and supply chain platform that provides manufacturers with the workflows, pricing intelligence, and networking tools to effectively discount this excess inventory that they’re not able sell to their normal everyday customers and prevent unnecessary waste.
Years later, we’re proud to be working with some of the largest brands in the world like Campbell Soup Company, Danone North America, Mondelēz International, Nestlé, and Kraft Heinz, and to have a team that’s as mission-driven and excited about our work as we are. Spoiler Alert’s commitment to its mission goes beyond software solutions. We’re a remote-first company that cares deeply about DEI, impact, and giving back to our local communities. We hold quarterly volunteer days that connect back to our work on food waste, and we’re proud members of Pledge 1%.
In 2022 alone, our platform helped manufacturers sell 325 million pounds of food that would otherwise have gone unsold. That’s the equivalent impact of 270 million meals, or taking almost 13,000 cars off the road for a year.
Today, we’re focused on continuing to connect with new brands to help optimize their supply chains. But we’re also seeing how impactful these same process improvements can be for items outside of food, like health and beauty care, which still have expiration dates and are at risk of going to waste.
Along with our dedicated customers, we're on a mission to make an impact on processes, people, and the planet.
TikTok user Absolutely Lauren catches an online scammer.
There was a massive jump in credit card fraud in America in 2021 due to the pandemic. According to CNET, fraud involving credit cards jumped 69% from 2020 to 2021, affecting 13 million Americans and costing $9 billion.
In a world where online transactions are part of everyday life, it’s hard to completely protect your information. But, by staying vigilant and monitoring your accounts you can report fraud before it gets out of hand.
A TikTok user by the name of Lauren (@absolutelylauren) from San Diego, California, got a notification that there was a $135 charge on her card at Olaplex’s online store that she hadn’t made. Olaplex sells products that repair excessively damaged hair. Before reporting the charge to her credit card company she asked her family members if they used her card by mistake.
“I don’t wanna shut my card down if it’s just my mom ordering some shampoo,” Lauren said in the video. “Definitely not my two younger brothers, they’ve got good hair but they don’t color it.”
After realizing the charge was fraudulent, most people would have called their credit card company and had their card canceled. But Lauren was curious and wanted to know who stole her information and used it to buy hair care products. So she concocted a plan to get their information. She called Olaplex’s customer service line asking for the name and address of the purchaser to see if it was made by a family member.
"Hey, can you help me with something?” Lauren asked Tanya, the Olaplex customer service agent. “If I can give you the time and date, purchase amount and card number and whatever could you let me know who placed an order?"
Tanya had no problem helping Lauren with her request.
olaplex customer service is top tier 😤 #creditcardscam
“At this point, I’m willingly giving Tanya enough info to steal my card as well — she could have very well taken advantage of me in that moment but she didn’t,” Lauren said. “She comes back — tell me why she gave me the little scammer their full government name and address.”
Tanya revealed that a guy named Jason in a modest suburb in Texas used her card to buy a gift for his wife. “They also did it on Black Friday so at least they got a deal I guess, it was the gift set,” Lauren continued.
Lauren then called her credit card company and shared the information she had on the fraudster. The card company is currently investigating the situation.
One commenter thought that Olaplex wasn’t supposed to share that information with Lauren. “For some reason, I don’t think olaplex was supposed to give that info,” Arae270 said.
“I definitely gave them the option, but I explained that it was an unauthorized purchase, and if the name did not match anyone that I knew that I would just tell them to cancel the order and refund me, I told the girl that they would probably save everyone, a headache!” Lauren replied.
People should use utmost caution before deciding to track down a credit card thief. But kudos to Lauren for being clever enough to track down the person who stole her card information to help the authorities with their investigation. She didn’t put herself in harm's way and if someone follows up on the tip, maybe they can prevent the same thing from happening to someone else.
Expert explains how to recognize a narcissistic relationship
Narcissist has become somewhat of a buzzword across social media platforms. It's become so common that the word has made its way into the daily lexicon of many people and in a sense lost the weight the word carries. Narcissist has become a catch all word for someone that may display toxic or undesirable behaviors.
But narcissism isn't a fun pop culture word, it's an actual mental health condition that requires a proper diagnosis. It also requires more than just doing something that someone doesn't like to meet criteria. In fact, many people that have narcissistic personality disorder aren't diagnosed because they generally don't seek treatment due to exaggerated sense of self-importance, which can lead to toxic relationships.
Dr. Ramani is a clinical psychologist and narcissist expert, she teaches people how to interact with narcissistic people and how to recover from a narcissistic relationship. In a recent interview, Dr. Ramani sat down Lisa Bilyeu, the host of "Women of Impact" and discussed recognizing a narcissistic relationship pattern and how to escape.
Dr. Ramani begins the segment by essentially comparing and contrasting what a healthy relationship is like in comparison to one that involves a narcissistic partner.
"They don't want you to be strong. They don't want you to succeed. They don't want you to get away and they sure as heck don't want you to be independent," Dr. Ramani says. "Narcissism is about dominance, power and control."
She explains that narcissists find it threatening if their partner is successful, particularly if they start to become more successful than the narcissist. But in a healthy relationship, there is no competition around success. The psychologist says in a healthy relationship the partners support each other and work through any insecurities.
There's no need for one partner to shrink themselves so the other is more comfortable. On the other hand, in a narcissistic relationship there are no boundaries and when there are boundaries put in place by the non narcissist partner, the narcissist will punish them.
"There are a lot of different ways narcissistic people punish people," Dr. Ramani explains. "They abandon people, they withhold from people, they humiliate people, they embarrass people publicly."
Not only is the entire conversation eye opening but it is likely extremely helpful for people who may be questioning if they have found themselves in a narcissistic relationship. The full clip is below and Dr. Ramani does an exceptional job at laying things out in easy to understand terms and scenarios.
A dad is sharing his first encounter with a transgender woman in his small Texas town, and the simple lesson he taught his son is inspiring hope in others.
James Eric Barlow (oddragon226 on TikTok) shared a video from his car describing how he and his son saw a trans woman in real life for the first time. "We all know that there's people that are disgusted whenever they see a trans person," Barlow begins. "And we all know of the people who don't care if they see a trans person.
"But apparently, we're a third type of person (or at least I am, I can't speak for him)," he says, indicating his son in the backseat who chimes in with "I am, too!"
Barlow then goes on to explain how they had just had their first experience with a trans woman. It wasn't anything major—she just walked through a door behind them and Barlow held the door for her, just as he would any other person. He didn't even notice she was trans at first, but once he did, his immediate reaction was one we can all learn from.
"When I tell you how happy it made me," he says, beginning to tear up, "to be able to see somebody be out and open to the world here in small town Texas. You just gotta know how much bravery that takes. Right, Mikey?"
"Hell yeah!" the son agrees.
Barlow wanted to say something to her, but he didn't want to make her feel uncomfortable, either.
"But if you're a trans woman and you came here to the Landmark truck stop in Clyde, Texas, just know we're proud of you," he concludes.
our first trans woman experience #trans #transwoman #transpeoplearepeople #transrights #translivesnatter
Barlow's video was shared on Reddit, where it's received 37,000 upvotes and a slew of comments that prove parents set the tone for their kids' sense of acceptance.
"Indoctrinate your children with kindness, compassion, consideration and respect for others." - Toddthmpsn
"When I was younger I would get my hair cut by a woman named Liz. She spoke Spanish so it was hard for to understand her English sometimes. My dad spoke Spanish so would translate for her and me. I noticed Liz looked a little different then other women. But I never said anything, I never felt any differently about her. She never scared me, or made me question anything. She was just Liz. As I got older I realized she was a trans woman. And it literally changed nothing. She was still just Liz. Liz was always kind and treated everyone warmly. I havnt seen her in years but I hope she is doing well. I really liked her." - PerplexedPoppy
"This literally happened to me as a child in the 80s. A cashier at a store we visited suddenly started dressing in a feminine style and it appeared that they were transitioning. My mom explained to me in an age appropriate way that sometimes people decide they want to be a man instead of a woman, or a woman instead of a man. She told me that people would probably be mean to the cashier and it was important for us to remember that and always be polite to her, as we would anyway. This was way before trans issues were as mainstream as they are now, but my mom had seen an episode of Phil Donahue where transwoman discussed their stories, and she recognized it as a medical issue. Core memory for me." - ZipCity262
"As a trans woman, im deathly afraid whenever I have to go to rural areas. I can instantly feel physical tension when I walk into a gas station or a restaurant in these areas. Thank you for being supportive. Trans people need you now more than ever." – rainbow_lenses
It really is a simple matter to accept people as they are and treat all humans with dignity, kindness and respect, even if we don't fully understand them. And as this dad and son show, it's a simple matter to demonstrate non-judgmental acceptance in front of our kids so they hopefully will grow up without being bound by chains of bigotry they'll later have to learn to unload.
With the arrival of summer, a sun-kissed glow is the ultimate accessory. But achieving that perfect bronze doesn't have to break the bank. The beauty industry is filled with high-quality, affordable products that can compete with luxury brands, and bronzers are no exception. In this article, we'll guide you through our top picks of the best drugstore bronzers in 2023. These gems will add warmth to your complexion without straining your wallet.
Unleash your inner Brazilian goddess with this ultra-luxurious bronzer, available in eight vibrant shades. Fused with Murumuru Butter, it offers a unique blend of powder and cream bronzer that imparts a radiant, tropical glow. Lauded with over 700 5-star reviews, this product promises silky soft skin, thanks to a trio of nutrient-rich butters from the Amazon: Murumuru, Cupuacu, and Tucuma. Its ultra-refined pearl and soft-focus pigments smooth skin texture and brighten tone, while the specialized sponge applicator ensures a perfect application every time.
Maybelline's first bronzing and contouring powder promises a sun-kissed glow and sculpted look. Crafted with micro-milled powder and whipped cocoa butter, this product offers an ultra-soft finish. It's perfect for all-over bronzing, subtle contouring, or a natural makeup look with a velvety matte finish. With its versatility, you can accentuate your cheekbones or bronze your entire face. The pro-tip is to use a lighter shade for softer angles or a darker shade for more depth and dimension. Enjoy a matte bronzed look that lasts up to 16 hours, courtesy of the City Bronzer.
Immerse yourself in the year-round faux glow of Han Skincare Cosmetics Bronzer. This all-natural bronzer, free from harmful UV rays and ingredients, is formulated with nourishing rice powder, organic cocoa powder, and cocoa butter to enhance your skin's natural glow. Its talc-free composition, infused with oil-absorbing rice powder, ensures a smooth finish, while its organic cocoa powder adds a natural scent. It's vegan, gluten-free, and packed with antioxidant super fruits, green and black tea extracts, and vitamins for skin health. Plus, Han Skincare uses a natural preservative system of Vitamin E and grapeseed extract.
Part of the Thailor Bronzer collection, it offers a tanned look without stepping outside. It's cruelty-free, sulfate-free, and paraben-free. Behind this product is the inspiring journey of its creator, who discovered their passion for drag on a Halloween night using drugstore makeup. Believing that makeup can transform one's self-perception, they've curated fun, affordable products for every aesthetic. Whether you prefer a neutral or glittery rainbow look, KimChi_Chic Beauty has you covered. As a proud supporter of the Trevor Project, the brand donates 2% to LGBTQ mental health and suicide prevention. Enjoy the #Kimchichicbeauty journey!
Experience a sun-kissed glow with the Sunkissed Glimmering Skin Sticks, versatile highlighters that bring an instant dewy payoff to your complexion. You can apply them all over your face for a radiant sheen, wear them alone, or layer them for maximum glimmer. These sticks are crafted with luminous micro-pearls reflecting light and petite flecks of glitter, providing a sheer, buildable base for customizing your look. Uniquely formulated with Prickly Pear Extract, they promise ultimate hydration without a dry or cakey finish. As a bonus, they are 100% Vegan and Cruelty-Free.
Achieve the coveted golden hour glow at any time with the Sunlight Bronzer Trio, a warm bronzer palette featuring three silky, vegan bronzer pans. This must-have addition to your makeup collection effortlessly imparts a radiant, healthy-looking glow. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, this vegan and cruelty-free bronzer is as kind to your skin as it is to the planet. Its compact size allows for convenient on-the-go touch-ups or a full glam look. With the Sunlight Bronzer Trio, you can bask in the warmth of a sun-kissed glow every day.
Maintain your sun-kissed glow throughout the year with our easy-to-use tinted sticks, ideal for both cheeks and lips. Just a single swipe gives you a natural bronze radiance, perfectly blending on your skin. Enriched with fruit extracts, this product provides excellent antioxidant protection. Moreover, it hydrates as it tints, offering a healthy complexion and one sweep color payoff. Stay glowing on the go with our versatile, vitamin-packed bronzer stick.
This is your perfect companion for a radiant, glitter-free glow. Ideal for all skin tones, this matte-finished bronzer adds warmth and definition to your face, functioning beautifully as a contour. Complement your makeup look with our comprehensive range of face products for coverage and color correction. NYX adheres to a cruelty-free ethos, ensuring none of our products are tested on animals. With five russet shades to choose from, you can achieve a natural, honey-like glow that suits any season.
Discover the magic of highly pigmented and easy-to-blend shimmery bronzers that offer a natural glow when used dry, or a dramatic radiance when used wet. Infused with a blend of nourishing ingredients like safflower seed oil, vitamin E, aloe, chamomile, camellia, ginkgo, and ginseng, this moisturizing baked bronzer ensures your skin's wellness. Enjoy the rich color of a sun-kissed tan all year round, without the harmful UV rays. This product is cruelty-free and paraben-free. For a slimming effect or added depth, use it to contour your face, blending below the cheekbones, into the temples, or along the jawline.
This bronzer allows you to effortlessly transition from a soft flush to a bronzed goddess with just one swipe. Its bold pigments and buildable powder formula cater to a spectrum from natural to glam looks, making it suitable for most skin tones and textures. This blush and bronzer combo provides all-day comfort, boasts high pigmentation for bold color, and ensures a smooth application with its fall-out resistant, cream-like formula. Infused with rich emollients, it promises a lightweight, blendable finish that doesn't cake or fade.
Mineral Fusion's Sparkle Bronzer offers an age-defying formula with a shimmer finish, blending seamlessly onto the skin to provide an all-day glow without caking or build-up. Infused with Pomegranate, White Tea, and Red Tea, it defends against free radicals for radiant skin. Serving as the ultimate multitasker, its illuminating powder can be blended together for a youthful glow or used individually as a bronzer, highlighter, eye, and cheek color. A part of Mineral Fusion's natural cosmetics line, this bronzer ensures you look your best while nourishing your skin.
$21 at Amazon
As we've explored, the perfect sun-kissed glow doesn't need to come with a hefty price tag. Our curated selection of the best drugstore bronzers for 2023 is a testament to that, proving that quality and affordability can indeed go hand in hand. As you venture into the summer season, embrace these pocket-friendly bronzers that promise radiant, warm hues for every skin tone. Remember, the ultimate beauty tool is confidence, and with these affordable options, you can feel fabulous without stretching your budget.
Investigative journalist Valerie Bell from ABC 33/40
Investigative journalist Valerie Bell from ABC 33/40 was called to a lake near Birmingham, Alabama, for a breaking news story when she got the surprise of her life. When she arrived at the scene, authorities told her they received a call about a domestic dispute.
The officer said the emergency call led them to believe it was a "violent scene" with a lot of "screaming and hollering.” Although by the time the police arrived, the husband jumped into his car and took off, eventually driving it into a lake.
Bell took out her notebook and asked if she could take notes. But before she could jot any down, the officer told Bell that there was someone “really important” right behind her.
How it all went down… 💍 Here I was, thinking I was going to breaking news @abc3340, but little did I know, it was all part of a massive collaborative plan to pull off one heck of a surprise. Can’t wait to spend forever with you. I’m the most lucky girl. #BecomingBjornsonpic.twitter.com/Md0P5yShxx
Bell couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw her boyfriend down on one knee. She must have gotten dizzy having to switch her headspace from what she thought was a serious crime scene to the love of her life proposing.
"Val, you're the greatest thing that ever happened to me," her boyfriend said on one knee. "Every day with you is a day well spent. I hope I can spend forever with you. Will you marry me?"
To which the reporter responded, "Yes."
The majority of responses on Twitter were congratulatory in nature. However, some were a little put off by the fact that the premise for the situation was a domestic disturbance. Others thought that the proposal was a waste of public resources. However, in a follow-up tweet, Bell reassured her followers that the local authorities involved in the proposal were all volunteers and off-duty.
Jennifer Lawrence tries to hold it together while eating super spicy wings.
It's an interesting premise for a show to invite celebrities to talk about their careers while eating hot wings that get spicier and spicier, but it works. First We Feast's "Hot Ones" has been a fan favorite on YouTube, with everyone from Tom Holland to Idris Elba to Billie Eilish partaking in the tear-jerking, mouth-burning interview challenge.
People have ranked their favorite episodes multiple times, based largely on guest reactions to the wings. Gordon Ramsey's appearance in 2019 has gotten more than 119 million views in the past four years as he critiques the wings, swears profusely and dramatically spews water in an attempt to stop his mouth from burning. But at least he had some donuts in front of him to help cut the heat.
Jennifer Lawrence appears to be in the running for the most entertaining "Hot Ones" episode, and with only a few different drinks to choose from to ease the pain. She's definitely tough, making it through all 10 wings without bugging out, but her reactions are so genuinely JLaw, it's hard not to love them. With nearly 9 million views in just two weeks, her sobbing appearance may just be the best yet.
She initially says she's going into the episode humble, as she doesn't think she has that high a pain tolerance. But she starts strong, right up to wing number seven. But when "Da Bomb" hits at eight, hoo boy.
jennifer lawrence’s reaction to every wing on hot ones 🤣 #hotones #jenniferlawrence
The full episode is a little over 23 minutes and worth watching. Jennifer Lawrence, 32, has had an incredibly successful and prolific film career for her age. The Academy Award-winning actress has received critical acclaim, but it's been her down-to-earth personality in interviews that has won the hearts of the general population.
In her "Hot Ones" interview, she answers questions about her life, experiences behind the scenes and her opinions on other actors' work. And impressively, she manages to provide coherent answers even when she appears to be dying.