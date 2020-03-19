Kevin Bacon is using his 'Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon' fame to promote social distancing
Actor Kevin Bacon has starred in countless box-office hits including "Footloose," "A few Good Men," and "Apollo 13." He's been in so many films that he's almost as well known for being prolific as he is for his performances.
Bacon has worked with so many people in entertainment, he became the subject of a game where people would try to connect one Hollywood person to Kevin Bacon within six steps or degrees.
Example:
Elvis Presley:
Elvis Presley was in Change of Habit (1969) with Ed Asner
Ed Asner was in JFK (1991) with Kevin Bacon
In 1996, the game became a book and Bacon probably hasn't lived a day without hearing about it since. Which has to be annoying.
Bacon is using the fact that he's known for his connections to spread awareness at our own interconnectedness during the coronavirus pandemic. The virus can easily spread from person to person so the more humans that come in contact, the greater the pandemic will spread.
The actor posted a video on Instagram encouraging people to stay home during the pandemic and to ask others to do so as well through #IStayHomeFor.
"Hi, folks. You know me, right? I'm technically only six degrees away from you," he said in a video
"Right now, like people around the world, I'm staying home, because it saves lives and it is the only way we're going to slow down the spread of this coronavirus," he continued. "Because the contact that you make with someone, who makes contact with someone else, that may be what makes somebody's mom or grandpa or wife sick."
What makes the COVID-19 virus even more dangerous than other viruses is people can go up to two weeks without showing any symptoms. Someone who thinks they are healthy can infect countless numbers of people during that time. Then, the people they infect can infect others without knowing it.
That's why the infection rate can easily and quickly spin out of control.
"Every one of us has someone who is worth staying home for," he said, citing his wife Kyra Sedgwick."The more folks involved, the merrier – We're all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!)," he wrote in the caption.
People have been posting who they're staying home under #IStayHomeFor on social media and tagging six connections asking them to do so as well.
Elton John is staying home for his husband and kids.
Thanks @kevinbacon for the nom!! #IStayHomeFor for David and our boys, to stop the spread of coronavirus. Post your #IStayHomeFor pic with a sign like mine and tag six of your friends. Mine are @edsheeran @samsmith @TaronEgerton @sharonstone @MrsSOsbourne & @samfendermusic!
E xx pic.twitter.com/IR31tn0o1z
— Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 19, 2020
David Beckham is staying home for his wife, Victoria, and for their kids.
This is awesome. Thank you!👍👍 Sending love to you and your fam. #DavidBeckham #IStayHomeFor pic.twitter.com/OhwCHY013X
— Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) March 19, 2020
People are staying home so they don't infect the sick
#IStayHomeFor me and everyone else fighting cancer pic.twitter.com/Q3eSkSYwGR
— Denise Fricano (@DeniseFricano) March 18, 2020
#IStayHomeFor my husband who just came home from a 45 day stay at the hospital. I love him and would never want to give him something that could threaten his life or put him back in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/dBqapAW1SW
— Harriet Longwell (@harriet311) March 18, 2020
People are staying home for family.
#IStayHomeFor this feisty veteran, retired USPS letter carrier, and my dad, who's turning 98 this month. pic.twitter.com/x3VrvUmds7
— Bill Tedesco 🌊 #Resist (@tedescobill) March 19, 2020
#IStayHomeFor my two year old granddaughter because I want her to have her Gramma for a long time pic.twitter.com/1lRXdW46V1
— Steph Southerland (@SDD1701) March 18, 2020
#IStayHomeFor my wife and my baby pic.twitter.com/dtQ12s6uqQ
— Edward OBrien (@EdwardO18106830) March 18, 2020
#IStayHomeFor this guy! My Dad. The infamous PapaBear. With a heart attack and a couple of cancers under is belt, he is immunocompromised. I need him around for as many years as I can get. pic.twitter.com/P733Idq6hh
— Katie Cavanaugh (@KatieCavanaugh6) March 18, 2020
#IStayHomeFor my parents. They're in their 90s. We're lucky & blessed to have them.
Here they are celebrating Willie Nelson's birthday at one of our family retreats in Texas.@WillieNelson #COVID19 #coronavirus #MyReasons pic.twitter.com/1GMUZj5ZJo
— JordanDane #ThrillerAuthor (@JordanDane) March 19, 2020
When she's not being my favourite unicorn on vacation, she's a respiratory therapist on the frontlines of the #COVID19 pandemic.#IStayHomeFor the love of my life, Andreanne! My hero ❤️
Please stay home so I can make more great memories like these. ☺️ #SelfIsolation pic.twitter.com/Sx2C57L15u
— Ange Stever (@angesteverFM) March 19, 2020
Some people are staying home for their pets.
#IStayHomeFor This little brat: pic.twitter.com/tyPJ7gu5Nf
— Laurie M (@IHateCilantro) March 18, 2020
#IStayHomeFor my sleepy little polar bear ❤ pic.twitter.com/5urL7aDXWI
— Jessica Walton (@JWalton9120) March 18, 2020
#IStayHomeFor our dog Queen Emma pic.twitter.com/V9Laz7op42
— Lynne Burton-Goldstein (@BurtonGoldstein) March 19, 2020
She's staying home for all of humanity and beyond.
#Istayhomefor I am staying home for everyone. pic.twitter.com/CYnTJuBTfp
— Mrs. A. Grey👔🧶🍷🧥🧵 (@AmbostaphGrey) March 19, 2020
