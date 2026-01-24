Millennials share the charmingly outdated generational slang that they still can't get enough of
"I revel in my cringe, it makes me smile."
Every generation has its own signature slang: back in the '70s, a Boomer might have labeled their disappointment a "bummer," while a Gen Zer might react with a "big yikes." Some of these phrases linger on, and others suffer an awkward death—signifiers of an age long gone.
Millennials, of course, are not exempt from this general rule. In a recent Reddit thread, people of that generation looked back at the cringe-worthy things they used to say (or perhaps still do). In some cases, these goofy phrases seem to carry a nostalgic sweetness, or perhaps a charming kind of irony. As one person proudly wrote, "Everything is cringe. Therefore nothing is cringe. We are free."
"I don't cringe at my cringe, I revel in my cringe, it makes me smile."
Lots of people reflected on this topic in the r/Millennials subreddit, highlighting outdated phrases like "I did a thing," "I was today years old when I learned," "And go!", and "adulting." But one person defended the latter, saying, "I actually liked that. Previous generations tended to downplay how difficult the mundane parts of adulthood can be. It was refreshing to see people actually talk about it."
And many other users said they enjoy looking back at the awkwardness of their younger days. One wise Redditor wrote:
"I'm proud of everything I do badly and with enthusiasm. I don't cringe at my cringe, I revel in my cringe, it makes me smile. I hope I'm wholeheartedly cringe for many years to come. I think we're pretty awesome. I'm going to get that annoying, stupid little 'ironic,' mustache tattooed on my finger this year. I love it, I've always wanted it, and imma get it done. I think humanity in all its messy glory is a beautiful thing."
On that tattoo note, other Millennials ventured beyond the spoken word to reflect on the charmingly cringe behaviors of their youth. As you might expect, given the demographic, social media played a big role. Here are some interesting comments:
"Every now and then my Facebook memories will pop up from 2005 and 2006 when it was still 'is ____' and I can't help but laugh at how often I'd post 'is working,' 'is tired after a long day,' and of course the vague 'is not ready for this.' I literally laughed out loud when one from 2008 came up and it said 'I hate what has to happen is going to happen, but it has to happen.' I have no clue what I was talking about, but there were definitely updates where I was basically begging for someone to message me and be like 'Are you ok? What's wrong?' But my life was boring as hell back then and I think I just wanted attention haha."
"I mostly posted Radiohead song lyrics to show everyone how mysterious I was"
"It's so cringe too, when you look back at it. It's almost like the duck face peace sign pics we all took, LOL"
"Cryptic AIM away messages hinting at the pain. It even creeped into Facebook briefly"
"Planking anyone?"
"Song lyrics on photos. Yelling 'YOLO' before doing something. Hash-tagging. Anything during Tumblr days. Facebook honest answers lol like 'rate me, tell me what you think of me' and then posting something cringey on that person's wall."
"I got on Facebook when I was 13 or 14. Being 30 now I have a love hate relationship with my FB memories. It's s--- that I would obviously never post these days, but still hilarious to look back on."
You may cling to your cringe slang. But why?
Let's say you're one of those Millennials who still adds "lol" to the end of every text or shouts "YOLO" before a night out, even when it's not a trendy thing to do. What's the reasoning? Why do some of us still use outdated phrases? LaNysha Adams, PhD, an author and applied linguist, says we cling to old slang due to "identity, memory, and connection."
"Because language is tied to memory and emotion, some words function like time capsules from a psychological point of view," Adams explains to Upworthy. "The social component is also very real, too, because slang is a form of belonging where these verbal inside jokes reinforce a shared history from a previous time in life."
To illustrate, she points to the phrase "no cap," a recent favorite of hers. "Since 2000, I have been tracking since it's hit enough people and spread through so many different social networks," she says. "It's gained traction for the past five years, but I would imagine it may fade over time. Linguistically, neologisms like this are spread widely depending on who says them because the right people say them in the right places."
Valerie Fridland, PhD, a linguistics professor at the University of Nevada, Reno, tells Upworthy that slang is simultaneously about "showing that we belong to a certain in-group, often of age-matched peers, and of giving off a cool 'IYKYK' vibe." But things change as we get older and start our lives.
"As we get jobs, get paired up, and have kids, we might outgrow the youth culture that inspired us to use slang, but we don't leave behind the identity those words helped us claim," she says. "Hearing or saying words like 'sick' or 'totes' triggers memories and an emotional connection to that person we were in the same way that we can't help but sing along to a song that we loved in our teen or college years. In other words, that person and the slang terms that once made us cool is still part of who we are, even if we have to laugh at ourselves a bit because of it."
