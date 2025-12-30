Millennial man breaks down his generation's inherently unique midlife crisis solution
Honestly, this is great advice.
There's plenty of ongoing discussion about the concept of the "midlife crisis," including when it may occur and what it may entail. But one Millennial comedian says that his generation has a unique experience of this oft-debated phenomenon, requiring a specific solution to push through it.
On TikTok, Mike Mancusi argues that two key factors shape Millennials' midlife crises, starting with how they cope.
"Generations of the past used to have a midlife crisis and they were just like, 'Oh, my god, I better buy a Lamborghini or get a second family,'" he jokes. "We're like, 'I can't even afford one of those things, so I might as well just go back to Disneyland and relive my childhood.'"
The second element involves which direction they feel their life is heading.
"[Previous generations] would look forward and go, 'Whoa, I'm gonna be old some day. I'd better live it up!'" he says. "We look back and go, 'Wait a minute. I was told to do all these things. I did them, and still I'm not happy.' And that is a way different crisis."
@mikemancusi
Here’s a message for my fellow millennial midlife crisisers #millennial #millennials #millennialsoftiktok #crisis #midlifecrisis
"Something that's for you"
But Mancusi suggests a path forward—a way to possibly find peace, even while feeling disillusioned or unfulfilled on the career hamster wheel. In an age of digital distraction and side hustles, the key is finding "something else" to do.
"And I know what you're thinking: 'Oh, Mike, you're talking about a hobby?'" he says. "Yeah, sure, whatever. Whatever you want to call it. But it's something that's for you. It's not to make you money. It's not to please your family. It's for you—something that you're just intrinsically drawn to, that you absolutely love to do every single day."
The key, he says, is to "build" that thing into your life.
"Maybe eventually it can be a career for you," he says. "But the more that you allow some job that you don't even like to define your entire existence, the more it's going to crush your soul. You need to find meaning elsewhere, outside of just your family. For me, that's comedy, basketball, whatever. For you it could be painting—I don't know what you're into. But you need to find that thing and build it into every single day because that is what's going to allow you to move forward in a way that you feel in control of and that you feel passionate about."
- YouTube www.youtube.com
"You literally just described me"
Mancusi's video stirred up some intriguing comments:
"Disneyland? I have Disney plus"
"Can you imagine having a midlife crisis while owning your home, easily paying all your bills, and saving for retirement? Like what?"
"You literally just described me…15 years in my field, can no longer find a job. I find solace in making music and painting with hopes to make something out of it soon."
"I started taking guitar lessons once a week. It’s been really nice to have as part of my routine. I always wanted to take lessons as a kid"
"Our crisis isn’t mid-life, it’s existential"
"passion projects must be about being an outlet before it is ever becomes about money. If you lead with money, you’ll lose the passion for it."
"I rediscovered reading, video games, gardening, and cooking. I don't do all of them every day but I try and do at least one every day"
"I played Minecraft for the first time as a 35 year old man"
"I locked in so hard within two seconds of this post. Yes to all of these things. Career crisis. Relive childhood. All of it. I’m finding something for ME this year. You’re right."
The "Millennial midlife crisis" has been a fixture of recent news stories. NPR spoke to demographic expert Sara Srygley, who described the idea like this: "A midlife crisis for millennials does look different, from what I've seen, in terms of being less about sort of upending this really stable life because for many millennials life has never been stable, and more about trying to find something that feels stable and sustainable for you moving forward."
Steven Floyd, owner of SF Psychotherapy Services, told Fortune that Millennials' crisis boils down to "purpose and engagement."
- YouTube www.youtube.com