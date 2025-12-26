Xennials share the 29 forgotten slang phrases they always said in the 90s and 00s
"All that and a bag of chips."
Xennials are the microgeneration that distinguishes themselves between Gen X (those born from 1965 to 1980) and Millennials (those born from 1981 to 1996). And Xennials, those born from 1978 to 1983, definitely hold moments in pop culture dear that resulted in certain slang and phrases blowing up for them.
In a discussion of Xennial slang on Reddit, the conversation started with a funny question to shout-out an iconic Xennial phrase: "Did people in the 90s really say 'all that and a bag of chips'?"
And fellow Xennials confirmed they did, while also adding in the forgotten slang words and phrases they grew up saying. These are 29 of the most nostalgic slang that Xennials will recognize.
"Totes magotes." - lulzbot
"Let your kids watch Clueless and a couple Pauly Shore movies. Watch as it permeates their social circles, or backfire and make you look like a total pud. Weeze the juice! Way harsh Tai. " - Skate_faced, rearwindowpup, pilates_mama
"Cool beans." - Makelovenotrobots
"SYKE! [or 'SIKE!']" - Fair_Blood3176
"'Up your butt and around the corner!' Can't forget that one either." - Thamnophis660
"See ya, wouldn't want to be ya." - Stinger1981
"Two snaps and rewind." - CelticSith
"'YOU GO GIRL.' One of the old David Letterman 'charts and graphs' gags I remember was a pie chart titled Oprah's Advice to 'Girlfriend'. 50% 'You go' and 50% 'Don't go there'." User Unknown, Novel_Towel6125
"My wife recently busted out a 'that thing is the bomb.com'. I contemplated divorce, but then remembered she’s the best part of my life so I’ll have to deal with the fact that she just said that for the rest of my life." - Rogans-Loadhouse
"Take a chill pill." - jonny_blitz
"Hella cool." - Owww_My_Ovaries
"Talk to the hand ✋. ‘Cuz the face don’t understand. (Alt: the face don’t wanna listen)." - UnitedSentences5571, lexxatron84
"Phat and all that." - Solid-Hedgehog9623
"It was also On Like Donkey Kong." - AdHairy9093
"No diggity." - LuckyGordon
"We also used to say (and probably still do) 'I don’t give a rats *ss about …'" - BillCharming1905
"Also if you found someone extremely attractive you would call them fine. FOINE," - A_Walrus_247, Coolest_Breezy
"Damn Skippy Hippie." - Practical-Middle3741
"'How do ya like them apples'." - shetalkstoangels_
"Nothing screams boomer more than the 90’s. 'NOT'. I will not sit idly by and let Wayne's World be mocked. So, I'm fidgeting a little..." RevolutionaryBake362, dishwasher_mayhem
"I was more a fan of 'all that and a photomat' which is two kinds of ancient now." - irishmenno
"Sure did home skillet." - Dude-from-the-80s
"Wack." - sugartits828
"Also 'I’m just kidding.' When joking all the time or talking trash to friends." - RBJII
"Just joshin." - CrispyOrGrilled
"Along with such classics as 'Been there, done that, got the tee shirt'." - BaseballGlittering55
"And 'Don't have a cow man'." - BaseballGlittering55
"I used to say 'all that and a bag of chips WITH the dip!' my friends would say 'cool beans' or 'peachy keen jelly bean'. 'Groovy' would be thrown in too randomly. 'As if', or 'whatever, major loser' using your hands to make the W, the M and then the L letters...lol gosh this really brought back memories!" - Nonametousehere1