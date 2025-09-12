Nate Bargatze expertly explains 'Xennials' and why they can't quite relate to other generations
If you've ever felt like you're too old to be a Millennial and too young to be Gen X, this is for you.
There's the Boomers, the Millennials, Gen X, and now the Xennials. Never heard of Xennials before? You're not alone! It just so happens, the term Xennial first appeared in an article for GOOD Magazine by writers Sarah Stankorb (who coined the term) and Jed Oelbaum. It was described as "a micro-generation that serves as a bridge between the disaffection of Gen X and the blithe optimism of Millennials." Other unique terms have come to describe this group (roughly figured to have been born between 1977-1983.)
These include The Star Wars Generation, The Oregon Trail Generation, and Generation Catalano, (the latter suggested by Slate writer Doree Shafrir in reference to Jordan Catalano on the hit 90s TV show My So-Called Life.).
During his recent Netflix is a Joke special, comedian Nate Bargatze gave us the reasons Xennials are truly awesome and unique. Here are a few hilarious takeaways from Nate's bit on the topic:
Growing up as a young kid felt safe.
Kids playing outside, nary a care in the world. Photo credit: Canva
"When I was a kid, it felt like the 50s. You'd go outside and your parents just didn't know where you were. We went to school to school and played Oregon Trail on a computer at school! No one had a computer at home - it's like what are you a Zillionaire?"
They still had privacy.
While Nate confirmed he got AOL, a home computer, a beeper and a cell phone in high school, he didn't have social media until he was 26 with Myspace.
Be honest, how cringey was your AOL screen name? media4.giphy.com
"Whatever I did in high school is a rumor. It can't ruin my life!"
You are equally impressed and disappointed by other generations.
On a hotel stay, the Chromecast on his TV stopped working so he called the front desk. "The oldest voice I ever heard answers the phone. This guy was a Civil War survivor. I mean, he was the age where you just go 'Thank you for your service.' So I tell him my Chromecast is not working and I could have just made up a word. I mean, he's never heard of that. I could have said 'My beep bop broke.' He goes, 'Look, I don't know what this is. But there's a younger guy, I'm gonna send him up, he'll be able to help you."
A guy shows up, Nate mused, and he's "his dad's age." Nate immediately determined that if he can't fix it, this guy can't either. "But he's the generation that still wants to give it a try. So he comes into my room, sits on my bed, just a little too far back, I thought."
He then said the guy grabbed the remote and just started pressing everything. Nate suggested, "I'm gonna turn the shower on, open a window, let's try everything!"
The "pressing all the buttons" tactic shockingly doesn't work. Nate shared that the guy finally says, "Alright, there's a younger guy. He's about to come to work. And at this point, I'm like 'I'm the younger guy, man. It's alright dude, I don't need it.' And he goes, 'No, no, no, it's a Millennial." And I was like 'Alright, now we're getting somewhere. This is what the Millennial does. He was born with technology, he's gonna know how to fix this!"
So the guy said the Millennial will arrive to work in an hour. And Nate quipped, "Let me tell you. You know how quick that Millennial fixed it? Well, I'll never know because he just didn't come to work that night."
And guess who relayed this message. "I found out because the old guy called me. He was supposed to fill in for him. He was furious, dude. He hates that Millennial. He goes 'He never comes to work. He doesn't take it serious. He's got a peanut allergy.'"
In the end, it took a Xennial to figure it out. "I ended up fixing it myself, because it was just unplugged. So that's yeah…that's my fault."
Watch the full bit below:
- YouTube www.youtube.com
Just like Generation Jones, Xennials have unique qualities that don't necessarily fall in to either surrounding age group. If you tend to not really relate to your prescribed generation, it might be worth seeing if you relate more to those lesser known age groups in between.
This article originally appeared in February