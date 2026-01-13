The one sign that someone is highly intelligent, according to author Oscar Wilde
Of course, he said it with his signature wit.
People are quick to point out when someone has changed their mind on a topic, whether it’s in the political world, where switching sides on an issue makes you a flip-flopper, or in our personal lives. When a friend suddenly changes their mind on an important issue, we become skeptical of their motives or whether they even have any genuine beliefs in the first place.
Are we a little too harsh on people who change their views? Don’t intelligent people change their minds when presented with new information, while those who are more interested in protecting their ego cling to incorrect ideas even more strongly?
Oscar Wilde on intelligence
Legendary author, humorist, and raconteur, Oscar Wilde, sang the praises of those who can freely change their mind in an 1885 piece on painter James McNeill Whistler in The Pall Mall Gazette of London. “Consistency is the last refuge of the unimaginative,” he famously wrote.
Dr. Emma Jones, a physician and burnout coach, elaborated on Wilde’s quote in a recent viral Instagram post. She agrees that the ability to change your mind is a hallmark of brilliance.
“Here's how you know someone is highly intelligent: It's not their degrees. It's this. It's what led Oscar Wilde to say that ‘consistency is the last refuge of the unimaginative.’ What he meant by that was that highly intelligent people know how to change their minds,” Jones says. Jones goes on to say that intellectually gifted people use phrases such as “I used to think,” or “That's a good point, let me reconsider.”
Jones adds that mental flexibility is a sign of strong character. “Most people double down to protect their ego. But intelligent people update their beliefs. They get more curious instead of more defensive,” Jones continues. “They don't tie their identity to being right. And they treat being wrong like data, not humiliation.”
Oscar Wilde had no problem with people who changed their mind
Wilde firmly believed that people should be mentally flexible and had zero issue with those who were wildly inconsistent in their views, as long as they were charming. “The well-bred contradict other people. The wise contradict themselves,” he wrote in 1894’s Phrases and Philosophies for the Use of the Young.
He’s got a point. Who's to say that we all have to carry around rigid worldviews and must be consistent 100% of the time?
Adam Grant, an organizational psychologist and author of Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Great Things and Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know, also believes that being able to change your mind is a hallmark of intelligence.
“A sign of intellect is the ability to change your mind in the face of new facts. A mark of wisdom is refusing to let the fear of admitting you were wrong stop you from getting it right. The joy of learning something new eventually exceeds the pain of unlearning something old,” Grant wrote on Twitter.
Ultimately, maybe inconsistency isn’t a personal flaw but a way of adapting to a world constantly in flux. Those who lack imagination cling to their strongly-held views, while the wise continue to change. Great thinkers and psychologists agree that changing your mind shouldn’t be seen as a weakness but as a sign of a strong mind and character.