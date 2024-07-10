Man makes 'legendary' $20 bet in high school yearbook quote. It paid off 6 years later.
"I wasn’t nervous to write it. I knew in my heart of hearts that was how I felt.”
At Upworthy, we are always looking for stories that show the “best of humanity,” and a recent article published by PEOPLE does just that. It tells the story of a couple who were born for one another, and at least one of them knew it from the beginning.
Cade Wessell and Sarah Dill became friends on the first day of 6th grade and stayed close until they were seniors in high school, when they took things up a notch and began dating. A few weeks after their relationship took a romantic turn, Cade had to come up with something clever for his senior quote in the school yearbook.
Your senior quote can follow you throughout life, so he knew it had to be good.
"Some were trying to think of funny things to say. Others were attempting to be profound," Cade, 24, told PEOPLE. "But I sat there, isolated myself and thought, 'I’m going to do something legendary.'”
Cade’s “legendary” move? He called his shot and put money on it. "Twenty bucks, I marry Sarah Dill," he wrote. Sarah later learned about the bold prediction when a friend sent her a photo of the yearbook after it was published.
Six years later, Cade collected on that bet when the couple were married in Sarasota, Florida, at the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.
Sarah told PEOPLE that she was impressed that Cade knew they were meant for each other so early in their relationship. "It’s literally right out of a rom-com," Sarah, also 24, said. "Now, as we reflect, we realize senior quotes were due at the end of January, so we had only been dating for a few weeks when he submitted it. When you know, you know!"
Cade isn’t the only person to go viral for making a prediction in their senior quote that came true.
In 1993, Michael Lee, a senior at Mission Viejo High School in California, made an unlikely and super specific prediction in his quote that came true. He predicted that in 2016, the Chicago Cubs would win the World Series.
“Chicago Cubs. 2016 World Champions. You heard it here first,” he wrote in his senior quote.
Lo and behold, in 2016, the Chicago Cubs won their first World Series since 1908 when they defeated the Cleveland Indians (now the Guardians), 4 games to 3, clinching the title at home in Chicago’s Wrigley Field. The win was massive news for long-suffering Cubs fans who felt their team had been cursed for over 60 years.
Lee had been a lifelong Cubs fan and told Lids that he had a “vivid” dream when he was in the 3rd grade of the Cubs winning the World Series. The dream ended with the victory announced on the iconic red sign outside Wrigley Field with legendary Cubs announcer Harry Carrey proclaiming, “Cubs win!” on the radio.
“Everybody calls it a prediction, but it’s really not. It’s just something that I dreamt about when I was a kid and I just was having a little fun when I pulled out my quote thing for the yearbook,” he admitted.
Unfortunately, unlike Caden, Michael didn’t bet any money on his prediction.