+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson's mom 'vanishing' from red carpet in weird optical illusion, explained

It really does look like she just *poof* disappears.

scarlett johansson being interviewed at an event
@crazyclipsonly/X

The woman behind Scarlett Johansson appears to disappear into thin air.

Optical illusions never fail to fascinate us, whether they're purposeful mind tricks or accidental photos that make something look like something it's not.

Video optical illusions are trickier than images because anyone can edit a video to make something appear to be something it's not. But occasionally a genuine video illusion comes along that forces our brains to stretch beyond what our eyes are perceiving, which is exactly what happened at a red carpet even in 2006.

In the video, Scarlett Johansson is stopped by a reporter and begins chatting about her dress and the highlight of the awards show. As Johansson speaks, people are seen milling about behind her. A woman in a strapless black dress walks behind her and then seems to disappear completely, as the man who was following the woman reappears on the other side of Johansson, but the woman doesn't.

Even the woman's shadow disappears, and slowing down the video doesn't make it any less wild to witness.

Watch:

Johannson, who apparently hadn't seen the video before, explained to Jimmy Fallon in November of 2023 that the woman in the video is actually her mother.

"I've been looking for her for the past 15 years!" she joked.

So what's the deal? Did ScarJo's mom slip into some kind of vortex or portal to an alternate universe or something?

As with every optical illusion, there's an explanation. For this one, the easiest way to understand it is by looking at the scene from a different angle.

Johansson's mom just happened to stop at exactly the right spot to be hidden by her daughter and at just the right depth where it's hard to see that the man following her actually walked right past her.

It seems so clear from this other perspective, but even knowing that's what happened, it's still hard to watch the original video and not feel like it's a magic trick of some sort. That's what makes optical illusions so much fun, though. Our brains create a reality based on what our eyes perceive, not on what is actually happening.

From Your Site Articles
optical illusions
Community

Decluttering top of mind for 2024? This Facebook group can help

This online community offers easy-to-implement advice for decluttering, organizing, and cleaning up your home and your life with support from 125,000 members.

With the new year comes plenty of resolutions we all vow to keep up with the best of intentions. But by February 1, our resolve has often waned as life gets in the way and things go back to how they were. What we all need a little more of is motivation.

When we participate in something collectively, it’s easier to meet goals and maintain the enthusiasm to get things done. While the support of a friend or two is great, imagine having the power of an entire online community cheering you on and offering advice along the way.

This is where the Daily Decluttering Challenge Facebook group comes in. This online community offers easy-to-implement advice for decluttering, organizing, and cleaning up your home and your life with support from 125,000 members.

“By building a network of people who can support and encourage you along the way, you can make progress towards your goals faster and more effectively. Remember, no one achieves success alone, and having a strong support system can make the difference in a goal set versus a goal achieved,” says Kristin Burke, a goal achievement coach.

In addition to tips for tidying up around the house, members share advice on how to tackle one thing at a time, where to donate excess items, and what they do to exercise more willpower to avoid buying new things.

For anyone hoping to declutter their lives in the new year, this Facebook group has the perfect challenge to get you started.

Keep ReadingShow less
Family

Gen X mom can’t understand why her Millenial and Gen Z kids watch TV with closed captions

She came around after she heard their reasoning.

via GibsonIsHere/TikTok and Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

The generational caption debate is a big deal.

If you’re a Gen Xer or older, one surprising habit the younger generations developed is their love of subtitles or closed-captioning while watching TV. To older generations, closed-captioning was only for grandparents, the hearing impaired, or when watching the news in a restaurant or gym.

But these days, studies show that Millenials and Gen Z are big fans of captions and regularly turn them on when watching their favorite streaming platforms. A recent study found that more than half of Gen Z and Millenials prefer captions on when watching television.

It’s believed that their preference for subtitles stems from the ubiquity of captioning on social media sites such as TikTok or Instagram.

Keep ReadingShow less
gen x

Win big and "Make-A-Wish" come true with JTV's 30th anniversary sweepstakes

Please note: We may receive a commission for purchases made through the links in this article.

For over 30 years, JTV® (Jewelry Television) has offered a wide range of unique and appealing jewelry collections to its customers. And as it commemorates its 30th anniversary, it's not just about looking back at the journey - it's about celebrating the present and future with the "Year of Winning" sweepstakes.

The "Year of Winning" isn't just a sweepstakes; it's a tribute to the journey of a brand that has become synonymous with quality, variety, and the joy of discovery in the world of jewelry. And you can be a part of this milestone by signing up for your chance to win stunning prizes that reflect the beauty and elegance JTV has offered for years, all while helping the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

JTV's Impact and Legacy

Starting as a visionary idea, JTV became a trusted destination for jewelry enthusiasts, consistently delivering on its promise of quality and variety. This dedication to excellence has forged a legacy of not just selling jewelry but crafting experiences that resonate with customers’ desires and dreams.

As JTV evolved, it stayed true to its core mission of making luxury accessible while always prioritizing customer satisfaction. This commitment has been the cornerstone of JTV's enduring success and widespread appeal.

The "Year of Winning" Sweepstakes

Imagine setting sail on a breathtaking Alaskan Cruise or boosting your jewelry collection with $10,000 in JTV =Brilliant Cash™. These grand prizes are at the heart of JTV's "Year of Winning" sweepstakes, celebrating their 30-year legacy.

Entering is simple: just click here to sign up on JTV's website, and with each visit, you get a chance to win. The excitement doesn't stop there - every day brings new opportunities to win $30 in JTV Brilliant Cash™ instantly. This sweepstakes isn't just a chance to win big; it's a daily adventure, a journey through JTV's world of stunning jewelry, offering a touch of luxury to your everyday life.

JTV's Partnership with Make-A-Wish

In the spirit of giving, JTV's 30th anniversary extends beyond dazzling jewels. Their heartfelt partnership with Make-A-Wish illuminates this milestone. JTV commits to donating 20% of the selling price from their enchanting "Stars Like You" collection to Make-A-Wish.

This collaboration embodies a powerful impact, turning purchases into life-changing experiences for children facing critical illnesses. By choosing a piece from this unique collection, customers are not just acquiring a beautiful item; they’re actively partaking in a journey of hope and joy, making a tangible difference in the lives of these brave young souls.

Anniversary Deals

JTV's anniversary sale is a treasure trove of deals that sparkle as brightly as their jewelry. Standout items include the elegant White Cubic Zirconia Rhodium Over Sterling Silver Star Necklace, a symbol of sophistication, and the chic 10k Yellow Gold Diamond-Cut Star Anklet, perfect for adding a touch of glamour.

These deals, among others in the sale, aren't just about celebrating JTV's 30 years; they're invitations to indulge in luxury without breaking the bank.

Join the Celebration: It’s A Win-Win for All

Enter JTV's "Year of Winning" sweepstakes and explore their anniversary deals. By participating, not only do you stand a chance to win fabulous prizes, but you also support the noble cause of Make-A-Wish.

As JTV celebrates 30 years, their "Year of Winning" sweepstakes isn't just about incredible prizes; it's a heartfelt celebration shared with the Make-A-Wish mission. This anniversary marks a unique opportunity to win and to uplift, creating moments of joy for all involved. Join in, and click here to be part of this sparkling celebration and contribute to a cause that touches hearts, one wish at a time.

Education

Have you ever heard of the Ludlow Massacre? You might be shocked when you see what happened.

It's important to know your history.

via Colorado Coal Field War Project/University of Denver Library.

Strikers, Ludlow Tent Colony, 1914.

The early 1900s were a time of great social upheaval in our country. During the years leading up to the Ludlow Massacre, miners all around the country looking to make a better life for themselves and their families set up picket lines, organized massive parades and rallies, and even took up arms. Some died.

It's always worth considering why history like this was never taught in school before. Could it be that the powers that be would rather keep this kind of thing under wraps?

Keep ReadingShow less
Pop Culture

James Marsden’s mom sent a Golden Globe text that was pure sweetness

Can she please adopt us?

Gage Skidmore/ Wikimedia Commons

James Marsden and Thandie Newton at Comic-Con

There’s no shortage of stories of celebrities whose family members are wholly unimpressed by their fame.

“When I see myself up on a billboard, I have this complete dissociation with it ... I’m like, 'Who’s that?'” actress Emily Blunt told InStyle. "And I can see my children doing the same […] it’s not exciting for them. What’s exciting for them is when I can pick them up from school and take them swimming.”

Meanwhile, Matt Damon told Seth Meyers that his daughter goes out of her way to watch his flops. “She is very clear about not wanting to see anything that I’m in if she thinks it might be good,” Damon told the TV host. “If I get bad reviews in something, that’s the one she wants to see.”

Keep ReadingShow less
moms
Health

This is what school lunches look like around the world

Where do you wish you’d grown up?

via Sweetgreen.com

Lunch looks a lot different outside of the U.S.

For those of us who grew up in the United States eating lunch in a cafeteria, the idea of looking at a bunch of trays of school food may be less than compelling. But what's surprisingly interesting, however, is what children from the rest of the world are eating instead. Check out these common lunch dishes from around the globe and let us know they seem accurate.

The photos were part of a project entitled "School Lunches Around the World" by Sweetgreen In Schools, a program "that educates kids about healthy eating, fitness, and sustainability through fun, hands-on activities."

This article originally appeared on 10.30.17

From Your Site Articles
food
Pop Culture

6 songs that seem romantic but aren't, and one that seems like it isn't but is

Love songs are where we get our passion, our soul — and most of our worst ideas.

en.m.wikipedia.org

The Beach Boys (1965)

Love songs are where we get our passion, our soul — and most of our worst ideas.


Throughout human history, oceans have been crossed, mountains have been scaled, and great families have blossomed — all because of a few simple chords and a melody that inflamed a heart and propelled it on a noble, romantic mission.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trending Stories