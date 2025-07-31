Target ends price matching policy, here are stores that still honor the money saving lifeline
The retail giant is no longer matching Amazon and Walmarts prices.
As things continue to become more expensive as the year goes on, more people are trying to take advantage of cost saving measures. Target is one of those places that have offered options for shoppers to save money on everything from their $5 and under corner to being able to return Cat & Jack kids clothing within a year of purchase. But one of their biggest options for saving a buck was their price matching policy for items purchased from Amazon or Walmart.
Unfortunately, Target has announced that it is doing away with the popular price matching policy it had for items purchased from other retailers. The new policy only allows for price matching from other Target stores according to the retailer's website. This news comes as a shock to shoppers since the store was the very first physical store to implement the policy all the way back in 2013. Their embracing of the price matching policy set off a chain reaction for other retailers and they haven't backed out of the practice.
Shopping day at Target with friends.Photo credit: Canva and Jay Reed/Wikimedia
A Target spokesperson told ABC News, "We've found our guests overwhelmingly price match Target and not other retailers, which reflects the great value and trust in pricing consumers see across our assortment and deals."
It may not feel like a good thing to shoppers who really are trying to pinch their pennies. Here are the stores that still honor the price match guarantee with Amazon so shoppers can be sure they're getting the best deals:
1. Dick's Sporting Goods
Their policy is pretty straight forward,. The website cheerfully boasts, "IF YOU FIND A LOWER PRICE, WE'LL MATCH IT. The DICK’S Sporting Goods Best Price Guarantee price matching policy helps you get the lowest price and collect scorecard points on the biggest brands and latest styles. So now you can worry less about the price of the gear you love and spend more time enjoying it."
Sporty duo shopping for basketball gear. 🏀👕Photo credit: Canva
2. Staples
"If you find a lower price on an eligible product, bring proof of the lower price by providing one of the following and Staples stores will match the price," the website says of the policy before adding, "Staples stores will price match a product that is identical (brand name, size, weight, color, quantity, model number and warranty), new, in stock (for shipping/delivery/pick up at the time of price match request) and available for purchase at the lower price from the qualifying competitor. Staples stores also price match service plans and custom printing."
Choosing the perfect pen from a colorful stationery display.Photo credit: Canva
3. Lowes
The hardware store's policy reads, "If you find a current lower price on an identical in-stock item from another local retailer, we’ll match the price. Just show the website, ad, printout or photo to an associate so we can validate it. Lowest Price Guarantee items must be available from the competitor to ship to the customer’s location. Lowest Price Guarantee includes the price of the item(s) plus shipping or delivery cost." They have a similar policy for online shoppers.
4. Ashley Furniture
Ashley Furniture makes it feel like going on a quest fit for a knight just to get the price match, but it could be worth it if you're opposed to shopping at Amazon. Their policy says, "If you find a lower price on Amazon.com for an identical, in-stock product, tell us and we'll match it. The item must be sold and fulfilled by Amazon.com. The product is the same size, model, SKU, quantity, brand, name and color. The item must be available at the online retailer's website and on AshleyFurniture.com at the time of the price match request. Resale purchases and rain checks on items that aren’t currently in stock will not be eligible for price matching."
Couple exploring a furniture store, hand in hand.Photo credit: Canva
5. Nordstrom
This more upscale retail giant offers a pretty generous price matching policy, which states in part, "For U.S. price-matching considerations, all vendor websites (Freepeople.com, Katespade.com, Nike.com, etc.) are designated national competitors for which price adjustments are considered, along with the following competitors: Amazon (must be sold and shipped by Amazon), Bloomingdale's, Finish Line, Foot Locker, Macy's, Mr Porter, Neiman Marcus, Net-a-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Sephora, Shopbop, Ulta Beauty and Zappos."
6. JCPenney
Another clothing retailer that offers more than just sporting goods and hardware is guaranteeing to match their competitors prices as long as you alert them within 14 days. "We offer our price match guarantee to ensure that you always find value in your purchase. Within 14 days after your purchase, if you find a lower, currently advertised price on an identical item at a competitor, just bring the ad to a JCPenney store and we’ll match that price and refund you the difference.* Does not include: JCPenney Salon Services, Optical, Portrait, In-Home Custom Window Treatments or Services."
Chic clothing store window display with stylish outfits.Photo credit: Canva
7. Bed Bath and Beyond
Yes, they still exist, just online! Even though you won't be walking into a brick and mortar store any time soon, they guarantee to give you the best deal. Their website says they'll price match within seven days of purchase if you find the item cheaper elsewhere. Stipulations include "limit of three price matches per month. Item must be an identical product with the same model number and UPC. Price match is valid only for eligible competitor websites. Both Bed Bath & Beyond and the competitor must have the item in stock. Item must be sold and shipped directly by the competitor, not a marketplace or third-party seller. Price match includes the product price plus any shipping costs."
8. Academy Sports
The sporting goods store claims to beat the competitors price by five percent, according to their website, "Before we can beat the price by 5%, we must have the advertised product in stock at the time of purchase. Items must be from the same brand and have the same model number. This policy only applies to identical products as advertised in a competitor's ad. At the time of purchase, the advertised price must be current and valid (not promoted by a third party) for us to initiate this policy."
Choosing the right racquet in a sports store.Photo credit: Canva
There you have it! Target may have stopped price matching, but other stores are continuing to honor their price-matching policy with Amazon and more. So, if you're looking to save a few bucks and can prove the item is cheaper somewhere else, ask one of these retailers to price match it.