Financially successful people who grew up poor share the 'cheap' money habits they still use
People who grew up poor belong to a unique club. They can fully understand each other's childhood experiences regarding money and financial hardships. Even when money is flowing and available in the present day, past financial experiences can still impact their current money habits.
In a Reddit subforum of people discussing their experiences growing up poor, member Civil-Awareness posed the question: "People who grew up poor but now have money what cheap habit do you still can't shake?"
Many people who grew up poor opened up about how their childhoods continue to impact their spending habits. These are 22 of their relatable responses.
"Still comparing prices on everything even if I can afford both." —CheekyClair
"I always feel a twinge of guilt buying something that wasn't on the list, especially if it's not something we necessarily need or a name brand." —pippintook24
"I still wear clothes until they're literally falling apart instead of buying new ones when I should." —jcf1211
"I still turn off every light the second I leave a room, can’t help it, it’s wired into me." —michaelmorgan297
"Using plastic grocery bags as trash can liners." —chichiski
"Buying reduced price short date food." —Unique-Demand-9954
"We still eat Kraft dinners, we just eat more. Oh and have fancy Dijon ketchup with them." —ouzo84•6h ago
"I still have to justify my purchases. My wife absolutely hates it, but if I can’t truly justify a ‘want’ purchase, I don’t do it. IE, we are at the mall and I see a shirt I really like, I will debate on it, stew on it, thinking I already have X # of shirts, do I really need this? What makes it better than my other shirts? Is the quality better? Does its color go better with my other pants? Does it fit better? Often the answer is no but I’ve spent 20 minutes pacing in the mall window shopping with my wife debating on a $30 shirt that I don’t buy. As an example." —AmericanMeltdown
"I still eat 'poor meals' and enjoy them." —j0nny5iv3
"Keep a sh*t car." —Own-Load-7041
"I won't leave food on my plate. This really doesn't help with weight control but when you grow up knowing if you don't eat it, that's money wasted, it's a really hard habit to break." —HNot
"I use stuff until it breaks. I have more than enough money to buy a new TV but I'm still using my dads old tv from 20 Years ago. It has HD, 40'' and is a flat screen. No reason to change it even tho I often want a better one." —Gnomax
"Hoarding condiment packets from restaurants like they're precious treasure. Old habits die hard..." —TheLordMyDog
"Adding water to my shampoo, conditioner, soap, etc. to get the last little bit out." —NolinNa
"Eating leftovers for days." —truefan31
"Buying generic everything at the grocery store even though I can afford name brands now." —high_kew
"Keeping everything bc what if I need it." —Constantdehydration
"Looking at price tags before items. I’m trying to look at items first, but sometimes I can’t help it." —TropicalTrainwreck
"I thrift almost all of my clothing. It feels dumb to blow $$ on brands." —sweetnothings94
"When the deodorant runs out, but you can still pop the plastic thing out and get the bits leftover and rub them into your pits." —midijunky
"When staying at a hotel that offers a breakfast buffet, I'll eat as much as I can, then assemble a lunch before I leave." —azninvasion2000
"Working two jobs. I have no real need to work either job, but psychologically, I can't kick the fear of not bringing in a stable income." —Ok-Telephone-605