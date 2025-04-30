People are sharing which great American hero they'd add to Mount Rushmore
What legendary non-president deserves to be the 5th face?
Sculptor Gutzon Borglum designed the Mount Rushmore National Memorial and oversaw the project's execution from 1927 to 1941. The sculptor also chose the four presidents who are carved into granite on the mountain’s face. He selected the four presidents to represent the nation's birth (George Washington), growth (Thomas Jefferson), development (Theodore Roosevelt) and preservation (Abraham Lincoln).
Since the faces on Mount Rushmore were first chiseled into granite there have been debates over which presidents also deserve to be on the monument. Two years ago, then-President Donald Trump floated the idea that he deserved to have his face carved in granite.
A Reddit user posed an interesting question to the online forum about the famous monument and it sparked a great conversation. “You get to add another American to Mt. Rushmore but it can’t be a president. Who do you choose?”
That’s a tough question to answer but a fun one to ponder. What criteria does one use to choose the greatest American that ever lived who wasn’t a president? More than 545 million people have lived in the country over the past 244 years. How do we choose one?
Do you select someone from the world of sports, science, the arts, literature, civil rights, religion, military or healthcare? What about someone who performed a heroic deed? Someone that would be hilarious next to these fabled statesmen? A fictional character? There are so many choices!
To weight the responses on the Reddit post, I looked at the number of upvotes each suggestion received and then ranked them. It’s not the most scientific way of doing things but it gives us a pretty good idea about who people think should make it to the monument.
Here are the top 20 most popular responses to the burning question: “Which non-president should be added to Mount Rushmore?”
"Dr. Jonas Salk. Saved us all from polio." — Barefoot_Alvin
Salk invented the polio vaccine in 1955. Soon thereafter, the disease was essentially eradicated after killing a stunning half a million people per year for the previous several decades. This man, this hero, would certainly have strong thoughts if he were alive today.
"There is already a non-president on Mt. Rushmore. John Cena." — zoqforpik
The Reddit user is clearly referencing the wrestler's catchphrase.
"Dolly Parton." — Airos42
A true legend in her field, with plenty of longevity and a huge heart. I can see it.
"Mr. Rogers." — PitchforkJoe
One of the best human beings to ever live. How rare is it for a man to achieve this level of fame without a single controversy or scandal? Oh, sorry, we're forgetting about the one time he did piss off a lot of viewers — for taking a stand against racial inequality on his show.
"Mark Twain. The quintessential American writer. We always put up statues of military and politicians across this country. It would be nice to see more of our creative side get honored. Put up Poe on the mountain. Attract goths to the site." — inksmudgedhands
"Martin Luther King Jr." — bahamuto
A great and noble choice. Few people did more to advance social progress in the United States than Martin Luther King, Jr., who did so at great cost. If anyone deserves to live forever in granite, it's him.
"How is Nicolas Cage not here yet?" — deus_vult
Nicolas Cage has had an amazing redemption arc that puts him up there with some of the greatest American heroes. A few years ago he was considered a washed-up, no-talent actor who's best days and films were behind him. After a rough string of B-movies, he somehow earned "cult favorite" status and began stacking up an incredible filmography. Not too many people come back from that kind of soft-cancelling. That's the American dream, right?
"John Wilkes Booth but he's further back behind Lincoln." — Jakovosol0
Oof. Still too soon?
"Benjamin Franklin." — FinnbarMcBride
It's a common misconception that Ben Franklin invented electricity. He didn't. But he did discover that lightning was a form of electrical discharge, so if it weren't for him, we'd all still be frolicking around in thunderstorms without a care in the world! Thanks, Ben.
"Sacagawea." — bivalve_connisseur
The Louisiana Territory, ever heard of it? Without Sacagawea as their guide, Lewis and Clark never could have made the perilous journey across what is now a stretch of land containing Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, Montana, and more. She was only a teenager at the time. Sadly, she died in her early twenties — just think of what other historical impact she may have made.
"Homer Simpson." — EonClaw
If we're considering fictional characters, this discussions starts to get a whole lot more interesting.
"Bob Ross." — j-oats
"Weird Al." — OntarioLakeside
No one did more for the genre of satirical polka parodies of pop songs than Weird Al.
"Frederick Douglass." — kade22
"Betty White." — Diatrial
If you really think about it, everything started going downhill after Betty White passed away at the age of 99. No one had a bad word to say about her. She definitely has a strong case for being included on Mount Rushmore 2.0.
The person who started the thread chimed in with their nominee.
"Neil Armstrong would be my number one." — taint_licking_clown
"Harriet Tubman." — 44cksSake
She freed hundreds of slaves during her time as an operator of the Underground Railroad and through other activist work. A remarkable feat for people who otherwise would have continued to suffer unimaginable cruelty.
"Ronnie James Dio!" — kevinthegeek21
If you don't know Ronnie, you probably know him by his greatest achievement: He invented the iconic "devil horns" commonly associated with heavy metal and rock music.
"Maria Darlene Pearson or Hai-Mecha Eunka (lit. 'Running Moccasins') (July 12, 1932 – May 23, 2003) was an activist who successfully challenged the legal treatment of Native American human remains. A member of the Turtle Clan of the Yankton Sioux which is a federally recognized tribe of Yankton Dakota, she was one of the primary catalysts for the creation of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA). Her actions led to her being called 'the Founding Mother of the modern Indian repatriation movement' and 'the Rosa Parks of NAGPRA." — CTeam19
"Danny DeVito." — distantshadow
Alright, DeVito is a legend and all, but we're really starting to stretch here. Even Danny would agree:
